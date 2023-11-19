The RSM Classic Scores

Sunday
Sea Island, Ga.
a-Seaside Course at Sea Island Golf Club (Host Course)
7,005 yards; Par 70
b-Plantation Course at Sea Island Golf Club
7,060 yards; Par 72
Purse: $8.4 million
Final Round
Note: Tournament is played on two courses with different pars.
|Ludvig Aberg (500), $1,512,000
|67b-64a-61a-61a—253
|Mackenzie Hughes (300), $915,600
|68b-66a-60a-63a—257
|Tyler Duncan (163), $495,600
|68a-65b-62a-65a—260
|Eric Cole (0), $495,600
|66b-66a-61a-67a—260
|Ben Kohles (0), $310,800
|66a-67b-67a-63a—263
|Denny McCarthy (0), $310,800
|65b-67a-66a-65a—263
|Adam Svensson (0), $310,800
|68a-66b-67a-62a—263
|Austin Eckroat (75), $228,900
|65b-68a-66a-65a—264
|Ben Griffin (75), $228,900
|67a-67b-69a-61a—264
|Taylor Montgomery (75), $228,900
|69b-65a-67a-63a—264
|Ryan Moore (75), $228,900
|70b-67a-62a-65a—264
|Greyson Sigg (75), $228,900
|66a-68b-64a-66a—264
|Charley Hoffman (54), $150,500
|68a-70b-62a-65a—265
|Sam Ryder (54), $150,500
|67a-65b-65a-68a—265
|J.J. Spaun (54), $150,500
|68a-70b-64a-63a—265
|Vince Whaley (54), $150,500
|66a-69b-64a-66a—265
|Russell Henley (0), $150,500
|72a-66b-65a-62a—265
|Peter Kuest (0), $150,500
|67b-66a-66a-66a—265
|Tano Goya (44), $107,100
|68a-68b-66a-64a—266
|Kelly Kraft (44), $107,100
|69b-65a-67a-65a—266
|Luke List (44), $107,100
|67a-68b-66a-65a—266
|Adam Schenk (0), $107,100
|68a-66b-67a-65a—266
|Nick Hardy (36), $75,180
|70a-67b-64a-66a—267
|Alex Noren (36), $75,180
|67b-68a-64a-68a—267
|Kevin Tway (36), $75,180
|69a-67b-63a-68a—267
|Fred Biondi (0), $75,180
|70b-67a-64a-66a—267
|Jacob Solomon (0), $75,180
|70b-68a-64a-65a—267
|Thomas Detry (26), $53,918
|70b-66a-65a-67a—268
|Stephan Jaeger (26), $53,918
|69b-66a-68a-65a—268
|Nicholas Lindheim (26), $53,918
|68b-66a-66a-68a—268
|William McGirt (26), $53,918
|67a-68b-67a-66a—268
|Matthew NeSmith (26), $53,918
|71b-63a-65a-69a—268
|Harris English (0), $53,918
|67a-71b-63a-67a—268
|Chris Kirk (0), $53,918
|69b-67a-66a-66a—268
|Brendon Todd (0), $53,918
|68b-66a-68a-66a—268
|Ricky Barnes (20), $42,630
|67b-68a-70a-64a—269
|Will Gordon (20), $42,630
|71b-66a-63a-69a—269
|Akshay Bhatia (16), $35,700
|69b-66a-67a-68a—270
|Brian Gay (16), $35,700
|72b-65a-68a-65a—270
|Chesson Hadley (16), $35,700
|71a-67b-68a-64a—270
|Scott Piercy (16), $35,700
|70a-68b-66a-66a—270
|Matt Atkins (0), $35,700
|71b-66a-65a-68a—270
|Cameron Young (0), $35,700
|66b-68a-68a-68a—270
|Wesley Bryan (10), $24,239
|68a-67b-68a-68a—271
|Stewart Cink (10), $24,239
|69a-67b-69a-66a—271
|Nicolas Echavarria (10), $24,239
|69b-67a-66a-69a—271
|Patton Kizzire (10), $24,239
|68a-69b-65a-69a—271
|Russell Knox (10), $24,239
|66a-70b-69a-66a—271
|Alex Smalley (10), $24,239
|71a-67b-65a-68a—271
|Corey Conners (0), $24,239
|72b-65a-66a-68a—271
|Brian Harman (0), $24,239
|71b-66a-68a-66a—271
|J.T. Poston (0), $24,239
|66a-72b-67a-66a—271
|Tommy Gainey (6), $19,774
|66a-71b-67a-68a—272
|Cody Gribble (6), $19,774
|70b-67a-66a-69a—272
|Matt Kuchar (6), $19,774
|65a-68b-69a-70a—272
|Austin Smotherman (6), $19,774
|71b-65a-68a-68a—272
|Davis Thompson (6), $19,774
|66b-69a-66a-71a—272
|Cameron Champ (5), $18,618
|70a-68b-69a-66a—273
|Ben Crane (5), $18,816
|70a-68b-67a-68a—273
|Kyoung-Hoon Lee (5), $18,816
|70a-67b-70a-66a—273
|Maverick McNealy (5), $18,816
|68a-67b-71a-67a—273
|Camilo Villegas (5), $18,816
|67a-70b-68a-68a—273
|Brandon Wu (5), $18,816
|67a-70b-67a-69a—273
|Aaron Baddeley (4), $17,976
|70b-68a-67a-69a—274
|Brent Grant (4), $17,976
|71b-66a-69a-68a—274
|Robert Streb (4), $17,976
|66a-68b-65a-75a—274
|Justin Suh (4), $17,976
|71b-65a-72a-66a—274
|Harry Higgs (3), $17,388
|68b-70a-65a-72a—275
|Carl Yuan (3), $17,388
|66a-70b-69a-70a—275
|Ben Carr (0), $17,388
|68b-68a-71a-68a—275
|Carson Young (3), $16,968
|68a-70b-70a-68a—276
|Si Woo Kim (0), $16,968
|70b-66a-72a-68a—276
|Kramer Hickok (3), $16,632
|71b-66a-67a-73a—277
|Andrew Novak (3), $16,632
|69a-69b-69a-70a—277
|Satoshi Kodaira (2), $16,296
|69a-69b-70a-70a—278
|Curtis Thompson (0), $16,296
|68b-70a-69a-71a—278
|Cameron Percy (2), $16,044
|70a-68b-73a-68a—279
|Kevin Kisner (2), $15,876
|70b-67a-70a-74a—281
