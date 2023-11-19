The RSM Classic Scores

Sunday Sea Island, Ga. a-Seaside Course at Sea Island Golf Club (Host Course) 7,005 yards; Par 70 b-Plantation Course at…

Listen now to WTOP News

Sunday

Sea Island, Ga.

a-Seaside Course at Sea Island Golf Club (Host Course)

7,005 yards; Par 70

b-Plantation Course at Sea Island Golf Club

7,060 yards; Par 72

Purse: $8.4 million

Final Round

Note: Tournament is played on two courses with different pars.

Ludvig Aberg (500), $1,512,000 67b-64a-61a-61a—253 Mackenzie Hughes (300), $915,600 68b-66a-60a-63a—257 Tyler Duncan (163), $495,600 68a-65b-62a-65a—260 Eric Cole (0), $495,600 66b-66a-61a-67a—260 Ben Kohles (0), $310,800 66a-67b-67a-63a—263 Denny McCarthy (0), $310,800 65b-67a-66a-65a—263 Adam Svensson (0), $310,800 68a-66b-67a-62a—263 Austin Eckroat (75), $228,900 65b-68a-66a-65a—264 Ben Griffin (75), $228,900 67a-67b-69a-61a—264 Taylor Montgomery (75), $228,900 69b-65a-67a-63a—264 Ryan Moore (75), $228,900 70b-67a-62a-65a—264 Greyson Sigg (75), $228,900 66a-68b-64a-66a—264 Charley Hoffman (54), $150,500 68a-70b-62a-65a—265 Sam Ryder (54), $150,500 67a-65b-65a-68a—265 J.J. Spaun (54), $150,500 68a-70b-64a-63a—265 Vince Whaley (54), $150,500 66a-69b-64a-66a—265 Russell Henley (0), $150,500 72a-66b-65a-62a—265 Peter Kuest (0), $150,500 67b-66a-66a-66a—265 Tano Goya (44), $107,100 68a-68b-66a-64a—266 Kelly Kraft (44), $107,100 69b-65a-67a-65a—266 Luke List (44), $107,100 67a-68b-66a-65a—266 Adam Schenk (0), $107,100 68a-66b-67a-65a—266 Nick Hardy (36), $75,180 70a-67b-64a-66a—267 Alex Noren (36), $75,180 67b-68a-64a-68a—267 Kevin Tway (36), $75,180 69a-67b-63a-68a—267 Fred Biondi (0), $75,180 70b-67a-64a-66a—267 Jacob Solomon (0), $75,180 70b-68a-64a-65a—267 Thomas Detry (26), $53,918 70b-66a-65a-67a—268 Stephan Jaeger (26), $53,918 69b-66a-68a-65a—268 Nicholas Lindheim (26), $53,918 68b-66a-66a-68a—268 William McGirt (26), $53,918 67a-68b-67a-66a—268 Matthew NeSmith (26), $53,918 71b-63a-65a-69a—268 Harris English (0), $53,918 67a-71b-63a-67a—268 Chris Kirk (0), $53,918 69b-67a-66a-66a—268 Brendon Todd (0), $53,918 68b-66a-68a-66a—268 Ricky Barnes (20), $42,630 67b-68a-70a-64a—269 Will Gordon (20), $42,630 71b-66a-63a-69a—269 Akshay Bhatia (16), $35,700 69b-66a-67a-68a—270 Brian Gay (16), $35,700 72b-65a-68a-65a—270 Chesson Hadley (16), $35,700 71a-67b-68a-64a—270 Scott Piercy (16), $35,700 70a-68b-66a-66a—270 Matt Atkins (0), $35,700 71b-66a-65a-68a—270 Cameron Young (0), $35,700 66b-68a-68a-68a—270 Wesley Bryan (10), $24,239 68a-67b-68a-68a—271 Stewart Cink (10), $24,239 69a-67b-69a-66a—271 Nicolas Echavarria (10), $24,239 69b-67a-66a-69a—271 Patton Kizzire (10), $24,239 68a-69b-65a-69a—271 Russell Knox (10), $24,239 66a-70b-69a-66a—271 Alex Smalley (10), $24,239 71a-67b-65a-68a—271 Corey Conners (0), $24,239 72b-65a-66a-68a—271 Brian Harman (0), $24,239 71b-66a-68a-66a—271 J.T. Poston (0), $24,239 66a-72b-67a-66a—271 Tommy Gainey (6), $19,774 66a-71b-67a-68a—272 Cody Gribble (6), $19,774 70b-67a-66a-69a—272 Matt Kuchar (6), $19,774 65a-68b-69a-70a—272 Austin Smotherman (6), $19,774 71b-65a-68a-68a—272 Davis Thompson (6), $19,774 66b-69a-66a-71a—272 Cameron Champ (5), $18,618 70a-68b-69a-66a—273 Ben Crane (5), $18,816 70a-68b-67a-68a—273 Kyoung-Hoon Lee (5), $18,816 70a-67b-70a-66a—273 Maverick McNealy (5), $18,816 68a-67b-71a-67a—273 Camilo Villegas (5), $18,816 67a-70b-68a-68a—273 Brandon Wu (5), $18,816 67a-70b-67a-69a—273 Aaron Baddeley (4), $17,976 70b-68a-67a-69a—274 Brent Grant (4), $17,976 71b-66a-69a-68a—274 Robert Streb (4), $17,976 66a-68b-65a-75a—274 Justin Suh (4), $17,976 71b-65a-72a-66a—274 Harry Higgs (3), $17,388 68b-70a-65a-72a—275 Carl Yuan (3), $17,388 66a-70b-69a-70a—275 Ben Carr (0), $17,388 68b-68a-71a-68a—275 Carson Young (3), $16,968 68a-70b-70a-68a—276 Si Woo Kim (0), $16,968 70b-66a-72a-68a—276 Kramer Hickok (3), $16,632 71b-66a-67a-73a—277 Andrew Novak (3), $16,632 69a-69b-69a-70a—277 Satoshi Kodaira (2), $16,296 69a-69b-70a-70a—278 Curtis Thompson (0), $16,296 68b-70a-69a-71a—278 Cameron Percy (2), $16,044 70a-68b-73a-68a—279 Kevin Kisner (2), $15,876 70b-67a-70a-74a—281

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.