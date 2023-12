NFL Sunday FAVORITE OPEN TODAY O/U UNDERDOG at JACKSONVILLE 6 6½ (40½) Tennessee at DETROIT 8½ 7½ (47½) Chicago LA…

Listen now to WTOP News

NFL

Sunday

FAVORITE OPEN TODAY O/U UNDERDOG at JACKSONVILLE 6 6½ (40½) Tennessee at DETROIT 8½ 7½ (47½) Chicago LA Chargers 2½ 3 (43½) at GREEN BAY Dallas 8½ 10½ (41½) at CAROLINA at HOUSTON 3 5½ (48½) Arizona at WASHINGTON 6½ 9½ (37½) NY Giants at CLEVELAND 5½ 2½ (32½) Pittsburgh at MIAMI 8½ 13½ (45½) Las Vegas at SAN FRANCISCO 10 11½ (41½) Tampa Bay at LA RAMS 1½ 1½ (46½) Seattle at BUFFALO 7 7 (40) NY Jets at DENVER 2½ 3 (41) Minnesota

Monday

FAVORITE OPEN TODAY O/U UNDERDOG at KANSAS CITY 3 2½ (45½) Philadelphia

College Football

Thursday

FAVORITE OPEN TODAY O/U UNDERDOG Ole Miss 1½ 14 (55½) at MISSISSIPPI STATE

Friday

FAVORITE OPEN TODAY O/U UNDERDOG at OKLAHOMA 15½ 15½ (OFF) TCU at TULANE 4 4 (OFF) UTSA Penn State 20 20 (42½) at MICHIGAN STATE at TEXAS 14 14 (OFF) Texas Tech at OREGON 11½ 11½ (OFF) Oregon State

Saturday

FAVORITE OPEN TODAY O/U UNDERDOG at MICHIGAN 5½ 3½ (46½) Ohio State at LSU 8½ 10½ (OFF) Texas A&M at LOUISVILLE 2½ 5 (OFF) Kentucky Virginia Tech 2½ 2½ (OFF) at VIRGINIA Alabama 14½ 14½ (48½) at AUBURN at WASHINGTON 13 15½ (OFF) Washington State Florida State 12½ 12½ (OFF) at FLORIDA Clemson 7½ 7½ (OFF) at SOUTH CAROLINA

NBA

Sunday

FAVORITE LINE O/U UNDERDOG Philadelphia 3½ (223½) at BROOKLYN at TORONTO 7 (217) Detroit at INDIANA 5 (233½) Orlando Denver 3 (216½) at CLEVELAND at DALLAS 1 (245½) Sacramento Boston 7 (OFF) at MEMPHIS Phoenix 4½ (237½) at UTAH Oklahoma City 7 (226) at PORTLAND at LA LAKERS 5½ (218½) Houston

COLLEGE BASKETBALL

Sunday

FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG at FURMAN 5½ Wyoming at DRAKE 8½ Oakland at SOUTHERN MISS 1½ Utah Valley Holy Cross 1½ at IUPUI at PROVIDENCE 5½ Georgia North Texas 3½ at TOWSON at UMBC 2½ Loyola (MD) at COLGATE 1½ Weber State UConn 12½ at INDIANA at CENT. CONN. ST. 4½ Manhattan at MIAMI (OH) 7½ Eastern Illinois at UT MARTIN 4½ Prairie View A&M at SOUTH ALABAMA 3½ SIU-Edwardsville at CLEMSON 6½ Boise State at IOWA STATE 25½ Grambling Charleston (SC) 6½ at COASTAL CAROLINA Loyola Marymount 1½ at SFA at WILLIAM & MARY 8½ Lindenwood at CINCINNATI 13½ Northern Kentucky at QUINNIPIAC 6½ Albany (NY) at CHATTANOOGA 13½ Tennessee Tech at DREXEL 9½ Queens at GEORGIA STATE 7½ Little Rock at EAST CAROLINA 8½ Northeastern Miami (FL) 3 at KANSAS STATE at WINTHROP 12½ Elon at CORNELL 5½ CSU Fullerton LSU 1½ at WAKE FOREST Yale 7½ at GARDNER-WEBB Texas 18½ at LOUISVILLE at AIR FORCE 8½ Omaha at OHIO STATE 22½ Western Michigan at GEORGETOWN 9½ American at SAN FRANCISCO 6½ DePaul at UTAH STATE 3½ Marshall at KENNESAW STATE 5½ Georgia Southern at SOUTH FLORIDA 2½ Northern Iowa at VIRGINIA TECH 18½ Wofford George Mason 1½ at CHARLOTTE Portland State 4½ at ST. THOMAS at LIBERTY 4½ Vermont at UTAH 4½ St. John’s (NY) at ABILENE CHRISTIAN 1 Fordham at ARIZONA 25½ UT Arlington at MISSOURI 21½ Jackson State at GRAND CANYON 4½ South Carolina at AKRON 8 Florida International at SAINT MARY’S (CA) 4½ Xavier at WICHITA STATE 5 Saint Louis at UCF 6 South Dakota State at USC 18½ Brown at CAL BAPTIST 11½ Cal Poly at ILLINOIS 24½ Southern Kent State 4½ at MISSOURI STATE at HOUSTON 12½ Dayton at UCSB 20½ Le Moyne at SAN DIEGO STATE 5½ Washington

National Hockey League (NHL)

Sunday

FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE Toronto -152 at MINNESOTA +126 at PHILADELPHIA -154 Columbus +128 Vegas -120 at PITTSBURGH +100 Buffalo -178 at CHICAGO +146 at ANAHEIM -118 St. Louis -102

For the latest odds, go to FanDuel Sportsbook, https://sportsbook.fanduel.com/

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.