All Times EDT East Division W L Pct GB New York 37 19 .661 — Baltimore 34 19 .642 1½…

All Times EDT

East Division

W L Pct GB New York 37 19 .661 — Baltimore 34 19 .642 1½ Boston 28 27 .509 8½ Tampa Bay 26 29 .473 10½ Toronto 25 29 .463 11

Central Division

W L Pct GB Cleveland 37 18 .673 — Kansas City 34 22 .607 3½ Minnesota 30 24 .556 6½ Detroit 26 27 .491 10 Chicago 15 41 .268 22½

West Division

W L Pct GB Seattle 30 26 .536 — Texas 26 29 .473 3½ Houston 24 31 .436 5½ Oakland 23 33 .411 7 Los Angeles 21 33 .389 8

East Division

W L Pct GB Philadelphia 38 18 .679 — Atlanta 31 21 .596 5 Washington 24 29 .453 12½ New York 22 32 .407 15 Miami 19 37 .339 19

Central Division

W L Pct GB Milwaukee 31 23 .574 — Chicago 28 27 .509 3½ St. Louis 26 27 .491 4½ Pittsburgh 25 29 .463 6 Cincinnati 24 31 .436 7½

West Division

W L Pct GB Los Angeles 35 22 .614 — San Francisco 29 27 .518 5½ San Diego 30 28 .517 5½ Arizona 25 29 .463 8½ Colorado 19 35 .352 14½

AMERICAN LEAGUE

Monday’s Games

Baltimore 11, Boston 3

Minnesota 6, Kansas City 5

Toronto 5, Chicago White Sox 1

Seattle 3, Houston 2

Tuesday’s Games

Boston 8, Baltimore 3

Oakland 3, Tampa Bay 0

Minnesota 4, Kansas City 2

Toronto 7, Chicago White Sox 2

Seattle 4, Houston 2

L.A. Angels 4, N.Y. Yankees 3

Wednesday’s Games

Boston (Crawford 2-3) at Baltimore (Burnes 4-2), 6:35 p.m.

Oakland (Estes 1-1) at Tampa Bay (Pepiot 3-2), 6:50 p.m.

Kansas City (Lugo 8-1) at Minnesota (Ober 5-2), 7:40 p.m.

Toronto (Manoah 1-2) at Chicago White Sox (Flexen 2-4), 7:40 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees (Gil 6-1) at L.A. Angels (Anderson 5-4), 9:38 p.m.

Houston (Verlander 3-2) at Seattle (Kirby 4-5), 9:40 p.m.

Thursday’s Games

Kansas City at Minnesota, 1:10 p.m.

Oakland at Tampa Bay, 1:10 p.m.

Houston at Seattle, 4:10 p.m.

Detroit at Boston, 7:10 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees at L.A. Angels, 9:38 p.m.

NATIONAL LEAGUE

Monday’s Games

Cincinnati 3, St. Louis 1

Milwaukee 5, Chicago Cubs 1

Washington 8, Atlanta 4

San Francisco 8, Philadelphia 4

San Diego 2, Miami 1

L.A. Dodgers at N.Y. Mets, ppd.

Tuesday’s Games

L.A. Dodgers 5, N.Y. Mets 2, 10 innings, 1st game

St. Louis 7, Cincinnati 1

Atlanta 2, Washington 0

L.A. Dodgers 3, N.Y. Mets 0, 2nd game

Chicago Cubs 6, Milwaukee 3, 10 innings

San Diego 4, Miami 0

San Francisco 1, Philadelphia 0, 10 innings

Wednesday’s Games

St. Louis (Pallante 0-1) at Cincinnati (Montas 2-3), 1:10 p.m.

Philadelphia (Sánchez 2-3) at San Francisco (Harrison 4-1), 3:45 p.m.

L.A. Dodgers (Paxton 5-0) at N.Y. Mets (Peterson 0-0), 4:10 p.m.

Miami (Garrett 1-0) at San Diego (Darvish 4-2), 4:10 p.m.

Washington (Gore 3-4) at Atlanta (Schwellenbach 0-0), 7:20 p.m.

Chicago Cubs (Imanaga 5-0) at Milwaukee (Wilson 3-1), 7:40 p.m.

Thursday’s Games

Chicago Cubs at Milwaukee, 1:10 p.m.

Arizona at N.Y. Mets, 7:10 p.m.

Washington at Atlanta, 7:20 p.m.

