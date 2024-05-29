All Times EDT
East Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|New York
|37
|19
|.661
|—
|Baltimore
|34
|19
|.642
|1½
|Boston
|28
|27
|.509
|8½
|Tampa Bay
|26
|29
|.473
|10½
|Toronto
|25
|29
|.463
|11
Central Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Cleveland
|37
|18
|.673
|—
|Kansas City
|34
|22
|.607
|3½
|Minnesota
|30
|24
|.556
|6½
|Detroit
|26
|27
|.491
|10
|Chicago
|15
|41
|.268
|22½
West Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Seattle
|30
|26
|.536
|—
|Texas
|26
|29
|.473
|3½
|Houston
|24
|31
|.436
|5½
|Oakland
|23
|33
|.411
|7
|Los Angeles
|21
|33
|.389
|8
___
East Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Philadelphia
|38
|18
|.679
|—
|Atlanta
|31
|21
|.596
|5
|Washington
|24
|29
|.453
|12½
|New York
|22
|32
|.407
|15
|Miami
|19
|37
|.339
|19
Central Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Milwaukee
|31
|23
|.574
|—
|Chicago
|28
|27
|.509
|3½
|St. Louis
|26
|27
|.491
|4½
|Pittsburgh
|25
|29
|.463
|6
|Cincinnati
|24
|31
|.436
|7½
West Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Los Angeles
|35
|22
|.614
|—
|San Francisco
|29
|27
|.518
|5½
|San Diego
|30
|28
|.517
|5½
|Arizona
|25
|29
|.463
|8½
|Colorado
|19
|35
|.352
|14½
___
AMERICAN LEAGUE
Monday’s Games
Baltimore 11, Boston 3
Minnesota 6, Kansas City 5
Toronto 5, Chicago White Sox 1
Colorado 8, Cleveland 6
Seattle 3, Houston 2
Tuesday’s Games
Boston 8, Baltimore 3
Oakland 3, Tampa Bay 0
Texas 4, Arizona 2
Minnesota 4, Kansas City 2
Toronto 7, Chicago White Sox 2
Cleveland 13, Colorado 7
Seattle 4, Houston 2
L.A. Angels 4, N.Y. Yankees 3
Pittsburgh at Detroit, ppd.
Wednesday’s Games
Pittsburgh (Jones 3-4) at Detroit (Skubal 6-1), 12:40 p.m., 1st game
Arizona (Nelson 3-3) at Texas (Dunning 3-3), 2:35 p.m.
Pittsburgh (Skenes 1-0) at Detroit (TBD), 4:10 p.m., 2nd game
Boston (Crawford 2-3) at Baltimore (Burnes 4-2), 6:35 p.m.
Oakland (Estes 1-1) at Tampa Bay (Pepiot 3-2), 6:50 p.m.
Kansas City (Lugo 8-1) at Minnesota (Ober 5-2), 7:40 p.m.
Toronto (Manoah 1-2) at Chicago White Sox (Flexen 2-4), 7:40 p.m.
Cleveland (Allen 6-2) at Colorado (Blach 1-2), 8:40 p.m.
N.Y. Yankees (Gil 6-1) at L.A. Angels (Anderson 5-4), 9:38 p.m.
Houston (Verlander 3-2) at Seattle (Kirby 4-5), 9:40 p.m.
Thursday’s Games
Kansas City at Minnesota, 1:10 p.m.
Oakland at Tampa Bay, 1:10 p.m.
Houston at Seattle, 4:10 p.m.
Detroit at Boston, 7:10 p.m.
N.Y. Yankees at L.A. Angels, 9:38 p.m.
___
NATIONAL LEAGUE
Monday’s Games
Cincinnati 3, St. Louis 1
Milwaukee 5, Chicago Cubs 1
Washington 8, Atlanta 4
Colorado 8, Cleveland 6
San Francisco 8, Philadelphia 4
San Diego 2, Miami 1
L.A. Dodgers at N.Y. Mets, ppd.
Tuesday’s Games
L.A. Dodgers 5, N.Y. Mets 2, 10 innings, 1st game
St. Louis 7, Cincinnati 1
Atlanta 2, Washington 0
L.A. Dodgers 3, N.Y. Mets 0, 2nd game
Texas 4, Arizona 2
Chicago Cubs 6, Milwaukee 3, 10 innings
Cleveland 13, Colorado 7
San Diego 4, Miami 0
San Francisco 1, Philadelphia 0, 10 innings
Pittsburgh at Detroit, ppd.
Wednesday’s Games
Pittsburgh (Jones 3-4) at Detroit (Skubal 6-1), 12:40 p.m., 1st game
St. Louis (Pallante 0-1) at Cincinnati (Montas 2-3), 1:10 p.m.
Arizona (Nelson 3-3) at Texas (Dunning 3-3), 2:35 p.m.
Philadelphia (Sánchez 2-3) at San Francisco (Harrison 4-1), 3:45 p.m.
L.A. Dodgers (Paxton 5-0) at N.Y. Mets (Peterson 0-0), 4:10 p.m.
Miami (Garrett 1-0) at San Diego (Darvish 4-2), 4:10 p.m.
Pittsburgh (Skenes 1-0) at Detroit (TBD), 4:10 p.m., 2nd game
Washington (Gore 3-4) at Atlanta (Schwellenbach 0-0), 7:20 p.m.
Chicago Cubs (Imanaga 5-0) at Milwaukee (Wilson 3-1), 7:40 p.m.
Cleveland (Allen 6-2) at Colorado (Blach 1-2), 8:40 p.m.
Thursday’s Games
Chicago Cubs at Milwaukee, 1:10 p.m.
Arizona at N.Y. Mets, 7:10 p.m.
Washington at Atlanta, 7:20 p.m.
