Saturday’s Scores

PREP HOCKEY=
Albert Lea 4, Metro-South 1
Alexandria 2, Buffalo 0
Anoka 4, Cloquet/Esko/Carlton 2
Robbinsdale Armstrong-Cooper 6, Bloomington Jefferson 2
Bemidji 8, East Grand Forks 1
Blake 2, Osseo-Park Center 2, OT
Breck 4, Moose Lake Area 2
Dodge County 8, Minneapolis 0
Hastings 6, Red Wing 1
Hill-Murray 6, North Wright County 0
Holy Angels 4, South St. Paul 1
Hopkins/Park 8, Hutchinson 4
Litchfield/Dassel-Cokato 4, New Prague 3
Maple Grove 1, Centennial/Spring Lake Park 0, OT
Minnetonka 8, Elk River 1
Proctor-Hermantown 4, Roseau 3, OT
Rochester Century/John Marshall 6, Windom 3
Rock Ridge 7, Princeton/Big Lake/Becker 0
Roseville-Mahtomedi 6, Duluth 0
Simley 4, Orono 2
Warroad 3, Duluth Marshall 2
Willmar 5, Luverne 0
