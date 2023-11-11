Saturday’s Scores

PREP HOCKEY= Albert Lea 4, Metro-South 1 Alexandria 2, Buffalo 0 Anoka 4, Cloquet/Esko/Carlton 2 Robbinsdale Armstrong-Cooper 6, Bloomington Jefferson…

PREP HOCKEY=

Albert Lea 4, Metro-South 1

Alexandria 2, Buffalo 0

Anoka 4, Cloquet/Esko/Carlton 2

Robbinsdale Armstrong-Cooper 6, Bloomington Jefferson 2

Bemidji 8, East Grand Forks 1

Blake 2, Osseo-Park Center 2, OT

Breck 4, Moose Lake Area 2

Dodge County 8, Minneapolis 0

Hastings 6, Red Wing 1

Hill-Murray 6, North Wright County 0

Holy Angels 4, South St. Paul 1

Hopkins/Park 8, Hutchinson 4

Litchfield/Dassel-Cokato 4, New Prague 3

Maple Grove 1, Centennial/Spring Lake Park 0, OT

Minnetonka 8, Elk River 1

Proctor-Hermantown 4, Roseau 3, OT

Rochester Century/John Marshall 6, Windom 3

Rock Ridge 7, Princeton/Big Lake/Becker 0

Roseville-Mahtomedi 6, Duluth 0

Simley 4, Orono 2

Warroad 3, Duluth Marshall 2

Willmar 5, Luverne 0

