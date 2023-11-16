PGA Tour RSM Classic Scores

|Thursday
|At Sea Island Golf Club
|St. Simons Island, Ga.
|Purse: $8.4 million
|Seaside Course (SS)
|Yardage: 7,005; Par: 70
|Plantation Course (PL)
|Yardage: 7,060; Par: 72
|Partial First Round
|Suspended for Darkness
|Eric Cole (PL)
|33-33—66
|Cameron Young (PL)
|32-34—66
|Davis Thompson (PL)
|34-32—66
|Matt Kuchar (SS)
|33-32—65
|Ludvig Aberg (PL)
|34-33—67
|Ricky Barnes (PL)
|32-35—67
|Russelll Knox (SS)
|32-34—66
|Tommy Gainey (SS)
|33-33—66
|Robert Streb (SS)
|33-33—66
|Brendon Todd (PL)
|33-35—68
|Brandon Wu (SS)
|33-34—67
|Luke List (SS)
|33-34—67
|Kelly Kraft (PL)
|32-37—69
|Robby Shelton (PL)
|35-34—69
|Mark Hubbard (PL)
|35-34—69
|Stephan Jaeger (PL)
|33-36—69
|Nico Echavarria (PL)
|36-33—69
|Chris Kirk (PL)
|33-36—69
|Ryan Moore (PL)
|34-36—70
|Aaron Baddeley (PL)
|34-36—70
|Sung Kang (PL)
|35-35—70
|Kevin Chappell (PL)
|33-37—70
|Paul Haley II (PL)
|35-35—70
|Carson Young (SS)
|35-33—68
|J.J. Spaun (SS)
|34-34—68
|Tyler Duncan (SS)
|33-35—68
|Adam Schenk (SS)
|35-35—68
|Matt NeSmith (PL)
|35-36—71
|Will Gordon (PL)
|37-34—71
|M.J. Daffue (PL)
|34-37—71
|Justin Lower (PL)
|37-34—71
|Harrison Endycott (PL)
|35-36—71
|Brian Harman (PL)
|36-35—71
|Matthias Schwab (PL)
|35-36—71
|a-David Ford (PL)
|36-35—71
|Kevin Tway (SS)
|34-35—69
|David Lingmerth (SS)
|34-35—69
|Francesco Molinari (SS)
|33-36—69
|Stewart Cink (SS)
|34-35—69
|Peter Malnati (SS)
|33-36—69
|Andrew Novak (SS)
|34-35—69
|Ben Martin (SS)
|37-33—70
|Zecheng Dou (SS)
|35-35—70
|Josh Teater (SS)
|35-35—70
|Martin Laird (SS)
|34-36—70
|Zach Johnson (SS)
|34-36—70
|K.H. Lee (SS)
|34-36—70
|Cameron Champ (SS)
|35-35—70
|Sean O’Hair (PL)
|37-35—72
|Zac Blair (PL)
|36-36—72
|Brian Gay (PL)
|36-36—72
|Corey Conners (PL)
|36-36—72
|Martin Trainer (PL)
|35-37—72
|Davis Love III (PL)
|33-39—72
|Jonas Blixt (SS)
|39-32—71
|Chesson Hadley (SS)
|33-38—71
|Max McGreevy (SS)
|37-34—71
|a-Maxwell Ford (PL)
|39-35—74
|Ryan Palmer (SS)
|35-37—73
|Dylan Frittelli (PL)
|34-40—75
|Andrew Landry (PL)
|40-37—77
|Greg Chalmers (PL)
|43-35—78
|Did Not Finish
|McKenzie Hughes (PL)
|Ben Kohles (SS)
|Peter Kuest (PL)
|Harry Higgs (PL)
|William McGirt (SS)
|Nicholas Lindheim (PL)
|Greyson Sigg (SS)
|Maverick McNealy (SS)
|Scott Harrington (SS)
|Ben Carr (PL)
|Taylor Montgomery (PL)
|Camilo Villegas (SS)
|Kramer Hickok (PL)
|Denny McCarthy (PL)
|Curtis Thompson (PL)
|Tano Goya (SS)
|Jacob Solomon (PL)
|Jason Dufner (SS)
|Vince Whaley (SS)
|Justin Suh (PL)
|Thomas Detry (PL)
|Austin Eckroat (PL)
|Si Woo Kim (PL)
|J.T Poston (SS)
|Kevin Kisner (PL)
|Sam Ryder (SS)
|Alex Noren (PL)
|Cody Gribble (PL)
|Kyle Westmoreland (PL)
|Matt Atkins (PL)
|Patton Kizzire (SS)
|Grayson Murray (SS)
|Adam Long (SS)
|Kevin Roy (SS)
|Hayden Buckley (SS)
|Charley Hoffman (SS)
|Taylor Pendrith (SS)
|Callum Tarren (PL)
|Brian Stuard (PL)
|Billy Horschel (SS)
|Harris English (SS)
|Akshay Bhatia (PL)
|Richy Werenski (PL)
|Carl Yuan (SS)
|Brice Garnett (PL)
|Cameron Percy (SS)
|Henrik Norlander (SS)
|Augusto Nunez (SS)
|Matti Schmid (PL)
|Kevin Wu (SS)
|Nate Lashley (SS)
|S.Y. Noh (SS)
|Fred Biondi (PL)
|Trevor Werbylo (PL)
|Wesley Bryan (SS)
|Dylan Wu (SS)
|Doug Ghim (PL)
|Keith Mitchell (PL)
|Austin Smotherman (PL)
|Nick Watney (PL)
|Webb Simpson (PL)
|Russell Henley (SS)
|Jim Herman (SS)
|Rya Brehm (PL)
|Adam Svensson (SS)
|Tyson Alexander (SS)
|Doc Redman (SS)
|Scott Piercy (SS)
|Rafael Campos (PL)
|Michael Gligic (SS)
|Hank Lebioda (PL)
|Kevin Streelman (SS)
|Satoshi Kodaira (SS)
|Ben Crane (SS)
|Fabian Gomez (SS)
|Nick Hardy (SS)
|Scott Stallings (SS)
|Ryan Armour (SS)
|Troy Merritt (PL)
|Brent Grant (PL)
|Ryan Gerard (SS)
|Alex Smalley (SS)
|Sam Stevens (PL)
|Trevor Cone (SS)
|Padraig Harrington (SS)
|Jimmy Walker (SS)
|Ben Taylor (SS)
|Lanto Griffin (PL)
|Chris Stroud (PL)
|Jacob Tilton (SS)
|Withdrew
|C.T. Pan
|Leaderboard
|Name
|Par
|Thru
|1. Eric Cole
|-6
|18
|2. Cameron Young
|-6
|18
|3. Davis Thompson
|-6
|18
|4. Matt Kuchar
|-5
|18
|5. Ludvig Aberg
|-5
|18
|6. Ricky Barnes
|-5
|18
|7. Ben Carr
|-5
|17
|8. Peter Kuest
|-5
|17
|9. Nicholas Lindheim
|-5
|13
Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.