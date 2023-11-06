Free Agents-Qualifying Offers

NEW YORK (AP) — The seven free agents given $20,325,000 qualifying offers Monday by their former teams. Players have until…

NEW YORK (AP) — The seven free agents given $20,325,000 qualifying offers Monday by their former teams. Players have until 4 p.m. EST on Nov. 14 to accept:

AMERICAN LEAGUE

LOS ANGELES (1) — Shohei Ohtani, dh-rhp.

MINNESOTA (1) — Sonny Gray, rhp.

TORONTO (1) — Matt Chapman, 3b.

NATIONAL LEAGUE

CHICAGO (1) — Cody Bellinger, of.

PHILADELPHIA (1) — Aaron Nola, rhp.

SAN DIEGO (2) — Josh Hader, lhp; Blake Snell, lhp.

