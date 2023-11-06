Free Agents-Qualifying Offers

NEW YORK (AP) — The seven free agents given $20,325,000 qualifying offers Monday by their former teams. Players have until 4 p.m. EST on Nov. 14 to accept:
|AMERICAN LEAGUE
LOS ANGELES (1) — Shohei Ohtani, dh-rhp.
MINNESOTA (1) — Sonny Gray, rhp.
TORONTO (1) — Matt Chapman, 3b.
___
|NATIONAL LEAGUE
CHICAGO (1) — Cody Bellinger, of.
PHILADELPHIA (1) — Aaron Nola, rhp.
SAN DIEGO (2) — Josh Hader, lhp; Blake Snell, lhp.
