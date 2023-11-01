VETERANS DAY: What's open, what's closed | Giveaways, specials and other deals | Big crowds expected at Arlington National Cemetery | Veterans Day events
FBC Glance

The Associated Press

November 1, 2023, 10:03 AM

All Times EDT

AMERICAN ATHLETIC CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L PF PA W L PF PA
Tulane 4 0 131 100 7 1 245 164
SMU 4 0 189 36 6 2 324 112
UTSA 4 0 167 91 5 3 244 203
Memphis 3 1 139 118 6 2 294 201
FAU 3 1 124 83 4 4 207 191
Rice 2 2 123 99 4 4 266 222
South Florida 2 2 135 171 4 4 224 274
Navy 2 2 95 96 3 4 128 155
North Texas 1 3 139 121 3 5 284 293
Tulsa 1 3 85 157 3 5 176 287
Charlotte 1 3 42 93 2 6 118 197
UAB 1 3 120 156 2 6 232 301
Temple 0 4 74 197 2 6 153 304
East Carolina 0 4 61 106 1 7 149 210

___

Saturday’s Games

Navy at Temple, 2 p.m.

South Florida at Memphis, 3 p.m.

FAU at UAB, 3 p.m.

UTSA at North Texas, 3 p.m.

Tulane at East Carolina, 3:30 p.m.

Charlotte at Tulsa, 4 p.m.

SMU at Rice, 7:30 p.m.

Friday, Nov. 10

North Texas at SMU, 9 p.m.

Saturday, Nov. 11

Temple at South Florida, Noon

Tulsa at Tulane, Noon

Memphis at Charlotte, 2 p.m.

UAB at Navy, 3:30 p.m.

East Carolina at FAU, 4 p.m.

Rice at UTSA, 7:30 p.m.

ATLANTIC COAST CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L PF PA W L PF PA
Florida St. 6 0 221 109 8 0 332 146
Louisville 4 1 152 110 7 1 262 144
Virginia Tech 3 1 123 83 4 4 209 183
North Carolina 3 2 191 139 6 2 293 203
Georgia Tech 3 2 156 155 4 4 254 254
Miami 2 2 108 110 6 2 283 160
Boston College 2 2 122 134 5 3 225 227
Duke 2 2 72 71 5 3 207 120
NC State 2 2 61 75 5 3 202 182
Clemson 2 4 116 137 4 4 230 168
Pittsburgh 1 3 100 121 2 6 179 230
Virginia 1 3 102 107 2 6 191 247
Wake Forest 1 4 78 135 4 4 178 196
Syracuse 0 4 34 150 4 4 211 193

___

Thursday’s Games

Wake Forest at Duke, 7:30 p.m.

Friday’s Games

Boston College at Syracuse, 7:30 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

Campbell at North Carolina, Noon

Notre Dame at Clemson, Noon

Georgia Tech at Virginia, 2 p.m.

Florida St. at Pittsburgh, 3:30 p.m.

Virginia Tech at Louisville, 3:30 p.m.

Miami at NC State, 8 p.m.

Thursday, Nov. 9

Virginia at Louisville, 7:30 p.m.

Saturday, Nov. 11

Virginia Tech at Boston College, Noon

Duke at North Carolina, TBA

Georgia Tech at Clemson, TBA

Miami at Florida St., TBA

NC State at Wake Forest, 2 p.m.

Syracuse vs. Pittsburgh at Bronx, N.Y., 3:30 p.m.

BIG 12 CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L PF PA W L PF PA
Oklahoma 4 1 168 123 7 1 335 151
Texas 4 1 174 84 7 1 276 128
Kansas St. 4 1 185 84 6 2 299 127
Oklahoma St. 4 1 188 134 6 2 249 195
Iowa St. 4 1 141 119 5 3 191 158
Kansas 3 2 173 161 6 2 286 225
West Virginia 3 2 158 151 5 3 246 212
BYU 2 3 106 158 5 3 199 205
TCU 2 3 118 116 4 4 235 184
Baylor 2 3 106 171 3 5 180 240
Texas Tech 2 3 136 127 3 5 240 203
Houston 1 4 106 196 3 5 202 260
UCF 0 5 145 203 3 5 267 239
Cincinnati 0 5 85 162 2 6 202 227

___

Thursday’s Games

TCU at Texas Tech, 7 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

Kansas St. at Texas, Noon

Oklahoma at Oklahoma St., 3:30 p.m.

Houston at Baylor, 3:30 p.m.

UCF at Cincinnati, 3:30 p.m.

BYU at West Virginia, 7 p.m.

Kansas at Iowa St., 7 p.m.

Saturday, Nov. 11

Texas Tech at Kansas, TBA

Texas at TCU, TBA

Oklahoma St. at UCF, TBA

Baylor at Kansas St., TBA

Cincinnati at Houston, TBA

West Virginia at Oklahoma, TBA

Iowa St. at BYU, 10:15 p.m.

BIG SKY CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L PF PA W L PF PA
Montana 4 1 136 92 7 1 231 135
Idaho 4 1 167 121 6 2 259 175
Montana St. 4 1 200 95 6 2 336 155
Sacramento St. 3 2 160 137 6 2 262 190
Portland St. 3 2 197 153 4 4 312 265
Idaho St. 3 2 151 165 3 5 224 320
N. Arizona 3 2 144 121 3 5 205 246
UC Davis 2 3 116 125 4 4 194 211
E. Washington 2 3 170 180 3 5 251 278
Cal Poly 1 4 91 208 3 5 162 297
Weber St. 1 4 77 136 3 5 153 194
N. Colorado 0 5 72 148 0 8 111 285

___

Saturday’s Games

Idaho at N. Colorado, 3 p.m.

N. Arizona at Montana St., 3 p.m.

Cal Poly at E. Washington, 4 p.m.

Weber St. at Idaho St., 6 p.m.

Portland St. at UC Davis, 7 p.m.

Sacramento St. at Montana, 8 p.m.

Saturday, Nov. 11

N. Colorado at N. Arizona, 3 p.m.

E. Washington at Montana St., 3 p.m.

Idaho at Weber St., 3 p.m.

Cal Poly at Sacramento St., 5 p.m.

UC Davis at Idaho St., 6 p.m.

Montana at Portland St., 9 p.m.

BIG SOUTH-OVC ASSOCIATION

Conference All Games
W L PF PA W L PF PA
SE Missouri 4 0 143 69 4 4 239 219
UT Martin 3 1 99 75 6 2 247 182
Tennessee St. 2 1 80 65 6 2 212 172
Bryant 2 1 114 73 4 4 216 218
Gardner-Webb 2 1 94 77 4 4 201 266
E. Illinois 1 2 80 87 5 3 186 176
Charleston Southern 1 2 48 74 3 5 119 252
Tennessee Tech 1 2 41 64 3 5 113 199
Lindenwood (Mo.) 1 3 60 112 3 5 207 261
Robert Morris 0 3 53 112 2 6 175 258

___

Saturday’s Games

Gardner-Webb at Bryant, 1 p.m.

Robert Morris at SE Missouri, 2 p.m.

UT Martin at Tennessee Tech, 2:30 p.m.

E. Illinois at Lindenwood (Mo.), 3 p.m.

Tennessee St. at Charleston Southern, 4 p.m.

Saturday, Nov. 11

Charleston Southern at Robert Morris, Noon

Tennessee St. at E. Illinois, 1 p.m.

Bryant at Lindenwood (Mo.), 2 p.m.

Gardner-Webb at Tennessee Tech, 2:30 p.m.

SE Missouri at UT Martin, 3 p.m.

BIG TEN CONFERENCE

East

Conference All Games
W L PF PA W L PF PA
Michigan 5 0 229 31 8 0 325 47
Ohio St. 5 0 145 49 8 0 260 80
Penn St. 4 1 147 70 7 1 311 92
Rutgers 3 2 102 100 6 2 225 126
Maryland 2 3 143 123 5 3 261 163
Indiana 0 5 65 183 2 6 149 238
Michigan St. 0 5 61 160 2 6 144 222

West

Conference All Games
W L PF PA W L PF PA
Iowa 3 2 71 79 6 2 156 116
Minnesota 3 2 96 121 5 3 169 182
Nebraska 3 2 85 88 5 3 162 149
Wisconsin 3 2 103 90 5 3 198 152
Northwestern 2 3 99 143 4 4 174 208
Illinois 1 4 87 143 3 5 163 222
Purdue 1 4 96 149 2 6 175 240

___

Saturday’s Games

Wisconsin at Indiana, Noon

Ohio St. at Rutgers, Noon

Nebraska at Michigan St., Noon

Illinois at Minnesota, 3:30 p.m.

Penn St. at Maryland, 3:30 p.m.

Northwestern vs. Iowa at Chicago, 3:30 p.m.

Purdue at Michigan, 7:30 p.m.

Saturday, Nov. 11

Indiana at Illinois, Noon

Maryland at Nebraska, Noon

Michigan at Penn St., Noon

Rutgers at Iowa, 3:30 p.m.

Minnesota at Purdue, 3:30 p.m.

Northwestern at Wisconsin, 3:30 p.m.

Michigan St. at Ohio St., 7:30 p.m.

COASTAL ATHLETIC ASSOCIATION

Conference All Games
W L PF PA W L PF PA
Delaware 5 0 185 60 7 1 277 154
Richmond 5 1 177 121 6 3 239 189
Villanova 4 1 151 67 6 2 245 144
Albany (NY) 4 1 158 96 6 3 252 178
Elon 4 1 97 80 4 4 164 185
William & Mary 3 2 123 103 5 3 174 143
Rhode Island 3 3 139 153 5 4 257 251
Campbell 3 3 170 192 4 4 274 248
Hampton 2 3 97 176 4 4 190 272
New Hampshire 2 3 187 162 4 4 304 231
Monmouth (NJ) 2 3 188 137 3 5 277 214
Towson 2 3 141 192 3 5 181 261
Maine 1 5 156 203 2 7 199 274
NC A&T 0 5 57 144 1 7 107 235
Stony Brook 0 6 101 241 0 8 115 298

___

Saturday’s Games

Campbell at North Carolina, Noon

Villanova at New Hampshire, 1 p.m.

Stony Brook at Monmouth (NJ), 1 p.m.

Hampton at Maine, 1 p.m.

Towson at NC A&T, 1 p.m.

William & Mary at Albany (NY), 1 p.m.

Elon at Delaware, 1 p.m.

Saturday, Nov. 11

New Hampshire at Monmouth (NJ), Noon

NC A&T at Rhode Island, 1 p.m.

Albany (NY) at Stony Brook, 1 p.m.

Delaware at Campbell, 1 p.m.

Towson at Villanova, 1 p.m.

William & Mary at Hampton, 1 p.m.

Elon at Richmond, 2 p.m.

CONFERENCE USA

Conference All Games
W L PF PA W L PF PA
Liberty 6 0 207 116 8 0 296 167
Jacksonville St. 5 1 171 136 7 2 257 169
New Mexico St. 4 1 133 94 6 3 265 193
W. Kentucky 2 2 112 100 4 4 239 236
Louisiana Tech 2 3 121 120 3 6 237 247
UTEP 2 3 95 117 3 6 168 245
Middle Tennessee 1 3 106 141 2 6 190 265
FIU 1 5 103 189 4 5 187 257
Sam Houston St. 0 5 118 153 0 8 128 218

___

Saturday’s Games

Jacksonville St. at South Carolina, Noon

Kennesaw St. at Sam Houston St., 1 p.m.

Louisiana Tech at Liberty, 6 p.m.

Middle Tennessee at New Mexico St., 6 p.m.

W. Kentucky at UTEP, 9 p.m.

Saturday, Nov. 11

Old Dominion at Liberty, 1 p.m.

Sam Houston St. at Louisiana Tech, 3 p.m.

New Mexico St. at W. Kentucky, 3:30 p.m.

FIU at Middle Tennessee, 3:30 p.m.

IVY LEAGUE

Conference All Games
W L PF PA W L PF PA
Harvard 3 1 106 84 6 1 237 132
Princeton 3 1 72 52 4 3 117 92
Penn 2 2 93 87 5 2 192 153
Brown 2 2 103 123 4 3 204 202
Yale 2 2 104 81 4 3 204 136
Cornell 2 2 85 90 3 4 146 166
Dartmouth 2 2 76 77 3 4 141 145
Columbia 0 4 40 85 2 5 89 109

___

Friday’s Games

Princeton at Dartmouth, 7 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

Yale at Brown, Noon

Harvard at Columbia, 12:30 p.m.

Cornell at Penn, 1 p.m.

Saturday, Nov. 11

Yale at Princeton, Noon

Brown at Columbia, 12:30 p.m.

Penn at Harvard, 1 p.m.

Cornell at Dartmouth, 1:30 p.m.

MID-AMERICAN CONFERENCE

East

Conference All Games
W L PF PA W L PF PA
Miami (Ohio) 4 1 131 61 7 2 268 171
Ohio 3 2 129 94 6 3 196 141
Buffalo 3 2 101 84 3 6 220 262
Bowling Green 2 2 72 93 4 4 178 200
Akron 0 4 48 126 1 7 123 235
Kent St. 0 4 40 117 1 7 100 264

West

Conference All Games
W L PF PA W L PF PA
Toledo 5 0 149 100 8 1 310 174
Cent. Michigan 3 2 110 125 5 4 213 269
N. Illinois 3 2 162 112 4 5 225 207
E. Michigan 2 3 109 115 4 5 167 201
W. Michigan 2 3 156 148 3 6 236 295
Ball St. 1 3 64 96 2 6 129 232

___

Tuesday’s Games

Cent. Michigan 37, N. Illinois 31

Toledo 31, Buffalo 13

Wednesday’s Games

Ball St. at Bowling Green, 7 p.m.

Kent St. at Akron, 7:30 p.m.

Tuesday, Nov. 7

Cent. Michigan at W. Michigan, 7 p.m.

Ball St. at N. Illinois, 7 p.m.

Ohio at Buffalo, 7:30 p.m.

Wednesday, Nov. 8

Bowling Green at Kent St., 7 p.m.

Akron at Miami (Ohio), 7 p.m.

E. Michigan at Toledo, 7:30 p.m.

MID-EASTERN ATHLETIC CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L PF PA W L PF PA
NC Central 2 0 78 38 7 1 290 208
Howard 2 0 44 33 4 4 228 201
SC State 1 1 63 69 3 5 180 222
Morgan St. 1 1 42 44 2 5 110 166
Norfolk St. 0 2 51 59 2 6 179 222
Delaware St. 0 2 17 52 1 7 146 292

___

Saturday’s Games

Delaware St. at Morgan St., 1 p.m.

Norfolk St. at NC Central, 3:30 p.m.

Howard at SC State, 3:30 p.m.

Saturday, Nov. 11

Morgan St. at SC State, Noon

Norfolk St. at Delaware St., Noon

NC Central at Howard, 3:30 p.m.

MISSOURI VALLEY CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L PF PA W L PF PA
S. Dakota St. 5 0 177 61 8 0 312 91
South Dakota 4 1 116 97 6 2 185 138
N. Iowa 4 1 128 123 5 3 195 204
N. Dakota St. 3 2 171 96 6 2 299 144
S. Illinois 3 2 136 74 6 2 225 133
North Dakota 3 2 155 136 5 3 265 207
Youngstown St. 3 2 188 147 5 3 295 220
Illinois St. 2 3 158 130 4 4 260 161
Missouri St. 2 3 134 146 3 5 241 246
Murray St. 1 4 73 159 2 6 128 260
Indiana St. 0 5 91 154 0 8 105 267
W. Illinois 0 5 42 246 0 8 120 384

___

Saturday’s Games

Youngstown St. at Indiana St., 1 p.m.

North Dakota at Murray St., 2 p.m.

W. Illinois at N. Iowa, 2 p.m.

South Dakota at S. Illinois, 2 p.m.

N. Dakota St. at S. Dakota St., 3 p.m.

Illinois St. at Missouri St., 3 p.m.

Saturday, Nov. 11

Murray St. at Illinois St., Noon

S. Dakota St. at Youngstown St., Noon

W. Illinois at Indiana St., 1 p.m.

North Dakota at South Dakota, 1 p.m.

N. Iowa at Missouri St., 3 p.m.

S. Illinois at N. Dakota St., 3:30 p.m.

MOUNTAIN WEST CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L PF PA W L PF PA
Air Force 5 0 197 91 8 0 269 107
Fresno St. 3 1 114 89 7 1 269 165
UNLV 3 1 138 101 6 2 274 215
Boise St. 3 1 131 96 4 4 240 223
San Jose St. 3 2 176 125 4 5 297 247
Wyoming 2 2 93 111 5 3 191 211
Nevada 2 2 76 96 2 6 144 261
Colorado St. 1 3 91 129 3 5 222 265
New Mexico 1 3 116 142 3 5 233 262
San Diego St. 1 3 82 123 3 5 157 225
Utah St. 1 3 118 142 3 5 282 272
Hawaii 0 4 75 162 2 7 188 326

___

Friday’s Games

Colorado St. at Wyoming, 8 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

Air Force vs. Army at Denver, 2:30 p.m.

Hawaii at Nevada, 4 p.m.

UNLV at New Mexico, 6 p.m.

Utah St. at San Diego St., 7 p.m.

Boise St. at Fresno St., 10 p.m.

Friday, Nov. 10

Wyoming at UNLV, 10:45 p.m.

Saturday, Nov. 11

Nevada at Utah St., 3 p.m.

San Diego St. at Colorado St., 7 p.m.

New Mexico at Boise St., 10 p.m.

Fresno St. at San Jose St., 10:30 p.m.

Air Force at Hawaii, 11 p.m.

NORTHEAST CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L PF PA W L PF PA
Duquesne 4 0 140 83 5 3 230 255
Merrimack 3 2 149 99 4 4 225 155
St. Francis (Pa.) 3 2 143 113 3 5 195 221
Wagner 3 2 85 102 3 5 104 224
LIU Brooklyn 2 2 75 106 2 6 115 208
Stonehill 2 3 116 137 3 5 156 252
CCSU 1 3 90 104 3 5 215 228
Sacred Heart 1 5 86 140 1 8 113 217

___

Saturday’s Games

CCSU at Sacred Heart, Noon

Duquesne at Wagner, Noon

LIU Brooklyn at St. Francis (Pa.), Noon

Merrimack at Umass, 3:30 p.m.

Saturday, Nov. 11

Wagner at LIU Brooklyn, Noon

Stonehill at Duquesne, Noon

CCSU at Merrimack, Noon

PACIFIC-12 CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L PF PA W L PF PA
Washington 5 0 183 129 8 0 323 165
Southern Cal 5 1 271 203 7 2 413 293
Oregon 4 1 190 78 7 1 364 125
Oregon St. 3 2 168 136 6 2 291 169
UCLA 3 2 126 90 6 2 247 120
Utah 3 2 95 109 6 2 170 140
Arizona 3 2 157 124 5 3 250 168
Colorado 1 4 133 188 4 4 257 279
Washington St. 1 4 112 180 4 4 257 247
California 1 4 159 216 3 5 258 268
Arizona St. 1 4 118 135 2 6 157 212
Stanford 1 5 122 246 2 6 182 300

___

Saturday’s Games

Arizona St. at Utah, 2 p.m.

California at Oregon, 5:30 p.m.

Washington at Southern Cal, 7:30 p.m.

Stanford at Washington St., 9 p.m.

Oregon St. at Colorado, 10 p.m.

UCLA at Arizona, 10:30 p.m.

Saturday, Nov. 11

Utah at Washington, TBA

Southern Cal at Oregon, TBA

Arizona at Colorado, 2 p.m.

Washington St. at California, 4 p.m.

Stanford at Oregon St., 5:30 p.m.

Arizona St. at UCLA, 9 p.m.

PATRIOT LEAGUE

Conference All Games
W L PF PA W L PF PA
Lafayette 3 0 129 82 7 1 219 170
Holy Cross 3 1 186 119 5 3 333 232
Georgetown 2 2 88 94 4 5 223 206
Fordham 1 2 109 112 5 3 278 206
Colgate 1 2 69 114 3 5 156 290
Lehigh 1 2 69 73 2 6 137 229
Bucknell 1 3 116 172 3 5 182 273

___

Saturday’s Games

Holy Cross at Lehigh, Noon

Colgate at Lafayette, 12:30 p.m.

Bucknell at Fordham, 1 p.m.

Saturday, Nov. 11

Holy Cross at Army, Noon

Fordham at Lafayette, 12:30 p.m.

Lehigh at Colgate, 1 p.m.

Georgetown at Bucknell, 1 p.m.

PIONEER LEAGUE

Conference All Games
W L PF PA W L PF PA
Davidson 5 0 226 136 6 2 348 187
Drake 5 0 146 71 5 3 184 223
St. Thomas (Minn.) 5 1 180 124 6 3 229 219
Butler 4 2 152 104 6 3 260 173
Marist 4 2 154 178 4 4 161 243
Morehead St. 2 3 103 96 3 5 162 221
San Diego 2 3 126 146 2 6 169 224
Presbyterian 1 4 99 136 3 5 180 214
Stetson 1 4 83 157 3 5 175 275
Dayton 0 5 73 148 2 6 187 233
Valparaiso 0 5 93 139 1 7 141 230

___

Saturday’s Games

San Diego at Presbyterian, Noon

Drake at Marist, Noon

Davidson at Stetson, 1 p.m.

Butler at Morehead St., 2 p.m.

Dayton at Valparaiso, 2 p.m.

Saturday, Nov. 11

Marist at Dayton, 1 p.m.

Stetson at Valparaiso, 1 p.m.

Davidson at Morehead St., 1 p.m.

Presbyterian at Drake, 2 p.m.

St. Thomas (Minn.) at San Diego, 4 p.m.

SOUTHEASTERN CONFERENCE

East

Conference All Games
W L PF PA W L PF PA
Georgia 5 0 182 87 8 0 324 118
Missouri 3 1 149 103 7 1 271 186
Tennessee 3 2 130 123 6 2 254 163
Florida 3 2 142 145 5 3 224 183
Kentucky 2 3 139 164 5 3 246 198
South Carolina 1 5 139 200 2 6 203 252
Vanderbilt 0 5 90 191 2 7 229 308

West

Conference All Games
W L PF PA W L PF PA
Alabama 5 0 148 88 7 1 245 132
Mississippi 4 1 153 121 7 1 311 171
LSU 4 1 221 157 6 2 379 212
Texas A&M 3 2 124 95 5 3 256 156
Auburn 1 4 96 143 4 4 214 180
Mississippi St. 1 4 81 148 4 4 201 207
Arkansas 0 5 97 126 2 6 212 183

___

Saturday’s Games

Arkansas at Florida, Noon

Uconn at Tennessee, Noon

Jacksonville St. at South Carolina, Noon

Texas A&M at Mississippi, Noon

Missouri at Georgia, 3:30 p.m.

Auburn at Vanderbilt, 4 p.m.

Kentucky at Mississippi St., 7:30 p.m.

LSU at Alabama, 7:45 p.m.

Saturday, Nov. 11

Vanderbilt at South Carolina, Noon

Alabama at Kentucky, Noon

Florida at LSU, TBA

Tennessee at Missouri, TBA

Mississippi at Georgia, TBA

Auburn at Arkansas, 4 p.m.

Mississippi St. at Texas A&M, 7:30 p.m.

SOUTHERN CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L PF PA W L PF PA
Furman 5 0 138 74 7 1 235 159
Chattanooga 6 1 248 128 7 2 302 189
Mercer 4 2 162 124 6 3 234 226
W. Carolina 3 2 186 145 5 3 303 246
Samford 4 3 189 163 5 4 271 222
VMI 2 3 74 116 3 5 106 189
ETSU 1 4 86 126 2 6 134 238
The Citadel 0 5 51 179 0 8 68 300
Wofford 0 5 64 143 0 8 97 234

___

Saturday’s Games

VMI at ETSU, 1 p.m.

Furman at Chattanooga, 1:30 p.m.

Mercer at The Citadel, 2 p.m.

W. Carolina at Wofford, 3 p.m.

Saturday, Nov. 11

ETSU at W. Carolina, 1 p.m.

VMI at Furman, 1 p.m.

Wofford at The Citadel, 2 p.m.

Samford at Mercer, 3 p.m.

SOUTHLAND CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L PF PA W L PF PA
Incarnate Word 4 0 113 68 7 1 259 126
Lamar 3 1 85 73 4 4 160 174
Nicholls 3 1 127 59 3 4 164 174
Houston Christian 2 2 77 91 4 4 202 209
SE Louisiana 1 3 106 117 1 7 172 254
Texas A&M Commerce 1 3 72 82 1 7 124 230
McNeese St. 0 3 44 107 0 7 116 256
Northwestern St. 0 2 33 64 0 6 84 213

___

Saturday’s Games

Nicholls at Incarnate Word, 4 p.m.

Texas A&M Commerce at Lamar, 4 p.m.

McNeese St. at SE Louisiana, 4 p.m.

Saturday, Nov. 11

Lamar at Nicholls, 4 p.m.

SE Louisiana at Texas A&M Commerce, 4:30 p.m.

Houston Christian at McNeese St., 8 p.m.

SOUTHWESTERN ATHLETIC CONFERENCE

East

Conference All Games
W L PF PA W L PF PA
Florida A&M 6 0 184 74 7 1 239 122
Jackson St. 5 2 184 132 6 3 255 216
Alabama St. 4 2 118 105 4 3 135 126
Alabama A&M 2 3 132 144 4 4 254 207
MVSU 1 4 70 124 1 7 101 228
Bethune-Cookman 0 5 93 131 1 7 145 241

West

Conference All Games
W L PF PA W L PF PA
Alcorn St. 4 1 123 77 5 3 164 158
Grambling St. 3 2 146 127 4 4 245 256
Prairie View 3 2 118 146 3 5 134 290
Southern U. 4 3 141 112 5 3 186 130
Texas Southern 1 4 129 157 2 6 191 294
Ark.-Pine Bluff 0 5 62 171 1 7 104 257

___

Thursday’s Games

MVSU at Bethune-Cookman, 7:30 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

Florida A&M at Alabama A&M, 2 p.m.

Texas Southern at Jackson St., 3 p.m.

Southern U. at Alcorn St., 3 p.m.

Ark.-Pine Bluff at Prairie View, 3 p.m.

Alabama St. vs. Grambling St. at Mobile, Ala., 5 p.m.

Friday, Nov. 10

Grambling St. at Ark.-Pine Bluff, 9 p.m.

Saturday, Nov. 11

Alabama A&M at Bethune-Cookman, 1 p.m.

Prairie View at Southern U., 3 p.m.

Alabama St. at MVSU, 3 p.m.

Lincoln University (CA) at Florida A&M, 6 p.m.

Sunday, Nov. 12

Alcorn St. at Texas Southern, 3 p.m.

SUN BELT CONFERENCE

East

Conference All Games
W L PF PA W L PF PA
James Madison 5 0 138 86 8 0 257 162
Georgia Southern 3 1 133 124 6 2 270 197
Georgia St. 3 2 125 130 6 2 243 204
Coastal Carolina 3 2 133 115 5 3 242 165
Old Dominion 3 2 145 136 4 4 196 208
Appalachian St. 2 2 134 133 4 4 275 247
Marshall 1 3 80 130 4 4 197 225

West

Conference All Games
W L PF PA W L PF PA
Troy 3 1 110 39 6 2 217 135
Louisiana-Lafayette 2 2 115 108 5 3 263 215
Texas State 2 2 114 121 5 3 281 230
Arkansas St. 2 2 98 125 4 4 184 270
South Alabama 2 2 153 74 4 4 268 169
Louisiana-Monroe 0 5 119 189 2 6 163 263
Southern Miss. 0 5 127 214 1 7 183 315

___

Thursday’s Games

South Alabama at Troy, 7:30 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

Louisiana-Lafayette at Arkansas St., 3 p.m.

Coastal Carolina at Old Dominion, 3:30 p.m.

James Madison at Georgia St., 3:30 p.m.

Louisiana-Monroe at Southern Miss., 4 p.m.

Georgia Southern at Texas State, 5 p.m.

Marshall at Appalachian St., 6 p.m.

Thursday, Nov. 9

Southern Miss. at Louisiana-Lafayette, 7:30 p.m.

Saturday, Nov. 11

Old Dominion at Liberty, 1 p.m.

Troy at Louisiana-Monroe, 2 p.m.

Appalachian St. at Georgia St., 2 p.m.

Uconn at James Madison, 2 p.m.

Texas State at Coastal Carolina, 3:30 p.m.

Arkansas St. at South Alabama, 5 p.m.

Georgia Southern at Marshall, 7 p.m.

UNITED ATHLETIC CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L PF PA W L PF PA
Austin Peay 3 0 119 104 6 2 311 210
E. Kentucky 3 0 107 87 4 4 234 281
Cent. Arkansas 3 1 128 90 5 3 280 201
Tarleton St. 2 2 138 122 6 3 276 223
Abilene Christian 2 2 95 144 4 4 222 243
S. Utah 2 2 151 117 3 5 246 222
Utah Tech 1 2 97 96 2 6 214 338
North Alabama 1 4 136 193 3 6 225 281
Stephen F. Austin 0 4 99 117 3 5 264 209

___

Saturday’s Games

Lincoln University (CA) at S. Utah, 3 p.m.

Utah Tech at Abilene Christian, 3 p.m.

Austin Peay at E. Kentucky, 5 p.m.

Cent. Arkansas at North Alabama, 5 p.m.

Stephen F. Austin at Tarleton St., 7 p.m.

Saturday, Nov. 11

Utah Tech at Austin Peay, 2 p.m.

Tarleton St. at Abilene Christian, 3 p.m.

S. Utah at Stephen F. Austin, 5 p.m.

E. Kentucky at Cent. Arkansas, 5 p.m.

MAJOR INDEPENDENTS

W L PF PA
Notre Dame 7 2 345 138
Army 2 6 161 204
Umass 2 7 204 353
Uconn 1 7 158 234

___

Saturday’s Games

Uconn at Tennessee, Noon

Notre Dame at Clemson, Noon

Air Force vs. Army at Denver, 2:30 p.m.

Merrimack at Umass, 3:30 p.m.

Saturday, Nov. 11

Holy Cross at Army, Noon

Uconn at James Madison, 2 p.m.

INDEPENDENTS

W L PF PA
Kennesaw St. 2 5 151 134

___

Saturday’s Games

Kennesaw St. at Sam Houston St., 1 p.m.

Saturday, Nov. 11

Va. Lynchburg at Kennesaw St., 3 p.m.

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

