FBC Glance

All Times EDT
AMERICAN ATHLETIC CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Tulane
|4
|0
|131
|100
|7
|1
|245
|164
|SMU
|4
|0
|189
|36
|6
|2
|324
|112
|UTSA
|4
|0
|167
|91
|5
|3
|244
|203
|Memphis
|3
|1
|139
|118
|6
|2
|294
|201
|FAU
|3
|1
|124
|83
|4
|4
|207
|191
|Rice
|2
|2
|123
|99
|4
|4
|266
|222
|South Florida
|2
|2
|135
|171
|4
|4
|224
|274
|Navy
|2
|2
|95
|96
|3
|4
|128
|155
|North Texas
|1
|3
|139
|121
|3
|5
|284
|293
|Tulsa
|1
|3
|85
|157
|3
|5
|176
|287
|Charlotte
|1
|3
|42
|93
|2
|6
|118
|197
|UAB
|1
|3
|120
|156
|2
|6
|232
|301
|Temple
|0
|4
|74
|197
|2
|6
|153
|304
|East Carolina
|0
|4
|61
|106
|1
|7
|149
|210
___
Saturday’s Games
Navy at Temple, 2 p.m.
South Florida at Memphis, 3 p.m.
FAU at UAB, 3 p.m.
UTSA at North Texas, 3 p.m.
Tulane at East Carolina, 3:30 p.m.
Charlotte at Tulsa, 4 p.m.
SMU at Rice, 7:30 p.m.
Friday, Nov. 10
North Texas at SMU, 9 p.m.
Saturday, Nov. 11
Temple at South Florida, Noon
Tulsa at Tulane, Noon
Memphis at Charlotte, 2 p.m.
UAB at Navy, 3:30 p.m.
East Carolina at FAU, 4 p.m.
Rice at UTSA, 7:30 p.m.
ATLANTIC COAST CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Florida St.
|6
|0
|221
|109
|8
|0
|332
|146
|Louisville
|4
|1
|152
|110
|7
|1
|262
|144
|Virginia Tech
|3
|1
|123
|83
|4
|4
|209
|183
|North Carolina
|3
|2
|191
|139
|6
|2
|293
|203
|Georgia Tech
|3
|2
|156
|155
|4
|4
|254
|254
|Miami
|2
|2
|108
|110
|6
|2
|283
|160
|Boston College
|2
|2
|122
|134
|5
|3
|225
|227
|Duke
|2
|2
|72
|71
|5
|3
|207
|120
|NC State
|2
|2
|61
|75
|5
|3
|202
|182
|Clemson
|2
|4
|116
|137
|4
|4
|230
|168
|Pittsburgh
|1
|3
|100
|121
|2
|6
|179
|230
|Virginia
|1
|3
|102
|107
|2
|6
|191
|247
|Wake Forest
|1
|4
|78
|135
|4
|4
|178
|196
|Syracuse
|0
|4
|34
|150
|4
|4
|211
|193
___
Thursday’s Games
Wake Forest at Duke, 7:30 p.m.
Friday’s Games
Boston College at Syracuse, 7:30 p.m.
Saturday’s Games
Campbell at North Carolina, Noon
Notre Dame at Clemson, Noon
Georgia Tech at Virginia, 2 p.m.
Florida St. at Pittsburgh, 3:30 p.m.
Virginia Tech at Louisville, 3:30 p.m.
Miami at NC State, 8 p.m.
Thursday, Nov. 9
Virginia at Louisville, 7:30 p.m.
Saturday, Nov. 11
Virginia Tech at Boston College, Noon
Duke at North Carolina, TBA
Georgia Tech at Clemson, TBA
Miami at Florida St., TBA
NC State at Wake Forest, 2 p.m.
Syracuse vs. Pittsburgh at Bronx, N.Y., 3:30 p.m.
BIG 12 CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Oklahoma
|4
|1
|168
|123
|7
|1
|335
|151
|Texas
|4
|1
|174
|84
|7
|1
|276
|128
|Kansas St.
|4
|1
|185
|84
|6
|2
|299
|127
|Oklahoma St.
|4
|1
|188
|134
|6
|2
|249
|195
|Iowa St.
|4
|1
|141
|119
|5
|3
|191
|158
|Kansas
|3
|2
|173
|161
|6
|2
|286
|225
|West Virginia
|3
|2
|158
|151
|5
|3
|246
|212
|BYU
|2
|3
|106
|158
|5
|3
|199
|205
|TCU
|2
|3
|118
|116
|4
|4
|235
|184
|Baylor
|2
|3
|106
|171
|3
|5
|180
|240
|Texas Tech
|2
|3
|136
|127
|3
|5
|240
|203
|Houston
|1
|4
|106
|196
|3
|5
|202
|260
|UCF
|0
|5
|145
|203
|3
|5
|267
|239
|Cincinnati
|0
|5
|85
|162
|2
|6
|202
|227
___
Thursday’s Games
TCU at Texas Tech, 7 p.m.
Saturday’s Games
Kansas St. at Texas, Noon
Oklahoma at Oklahoma St., 3:30 p.m.
Houston at Baylor, 3:30 p.m.
UCF at Cincinnati, 3:30 p.m.
BYU at West Virginia, 7 p.m.
Kansas at Iowa St., 7 p.m.
Saturday, Nov. 11
Texas Tech at Kansas, TBA
Texas at TCU, TBA
Oklahoma St. at UCF, TBA
Baylor at Kansas St., TBA
Cincinnati at Houston, TBA
West Virginia at Oklahoma, TBA
Iowa St. at BYU, 10:15 p.m.
BIG SKY CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Montana
|4
|1
|136
|92
|7
|1
|231
|135
|Idaho
|4
|1
|167
|121
|6
|2
|259
|175
|Montana St.
|4
|1
|200
|95
|6
|2
|336
|155
|Sacramento St.
|3
|2
|160
|137
|6
|2
|262
|190
|Portland St.
|3
|2
|197
|153
|4
|4
|312
|265
|Idaho St.
|3
|2
|151
|165
|3
|5
|224
|320
|N. Arizona
|3
|2
|144
|121
|3
|5
|205
|246
|UC Davis
|2
|3
|116
|125
|4
|4
|194
|211
|E. Washington
|2
|3
|170
|180
|3
|5
|251
|278
|Cal Poly
|1
|4
|91
|208
|3
|5
|162
|297
|Weber St.
|1
|4
|77
|136
|3
|5
|153
|194
|N. Colorado
|0
|5
|72
|148
|0
|8
|111
|285
___
Saturday’s Games
Idaho at N. Colorado, 3 p.m.
N. Arizona at Montana St., 3 p.m.
Cal Poly at E. Washington, 4 p.m.
Weber St. at Idaho St., 6 p.m.
Portland St. at UC Davis, 7 p.m.
Sacramento St. at Montana, 8 p.m.
Saturday, Nov. 11
N. Colorado at N. Arizona, 3 p.m.
E. Washington at Montana St., 3 p.m.
Idaho at Weber St., 3 p.m.
Cal Poly at Sacramento St., 5 p.m.
UC Davis at Idaho St., 6 p.m.
Montana at Portland St., 9 p.m.
BIG SOUTH-OVC ASSOCIATION
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|SE Missouri
|4
|0
|143
|69
|4
|4
|239
|219
|UT Martin
|3
|1
|99
|75
|6
|2
|247
|182
|Tennessee St.
|2
|1
|80
|65
|6
|2
|212
|172
|Bryant
|2
|1
|114
|73
|4
|4
|216
|218
|Gardner-Webb
|2
|1
|94
|77
|4
|4
|201
|266
|E. Illinois
|1
|2
|80
|87
|5
|3
|186
|176
|Charleston Southern
|1
|2
|48
|74
|3
|5
|119
|252
|Tennessee Tech
|1
|2
|41
|64
|3
|5
|113
|199
|Lindenwood (Mo.)
|1
|3
|60
|112
|3
|5
|207
|261
|Robert Morris
|0
|3
|53
|112
|2
|6
|175
|258
___
Saturday’s Games
Gardner-Webb at Bryant, 1 p.m.
Robert Morris at SE Missouri, 2 p.m.
UT Martin at Tennessee Tech, 2:30 p.m.
E. Illinois at Lindenwood (Mo.), 3 p.m.
Tennessee St. at Charleston Southern, 4 p.m.
Saturday, Nov. 11
Charleston Southern at Robert Morris, Noon
Tennessee St. at E. Illinois, 1 p.m.
Bryant at Lindenwood (Mo.), 2 p.m.
Gardner-Webb at Tennessee Tech, 2:30 p.m.
SE Missouri at UT Martin, 3 p.m.
BIG TEN CONFERENCE
East
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Michigan
|5
|0
|229
|31
|8
|0
|325
|47
|Ohio St.
|5
|0
|145
|49
|8
|0
|260
|80
|Penn St.
|4
|1
|147
|70
|7
|1
|311
|92
|Rutgers
|3
|2
|102
|100
|6
|2
|225
|126
|Maryland
|2
|3
|143
|123
|5
|3
|261
|163
|Indiana
|0
|5
|65
|183
|2
|6
|149
|238
|Michigan St.
|0
|5
|61
|160
|2
|6
|144
|222
West
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Iowa
|3
|2
|71
|79
|6
|2
|156
|116
|Minnesota
|3
|2
|96
|121
|5
|3
|169
|182
|Nebraska
|3
|2
|85
|88
|5
|3
|162
|149
|Wisconsin
|3
|2
|103
|90
|5
|3
|198
|152
|Northwestern
|2
|3
|99
|143
|4
|4
|174
|208
|Illinois
|1
|4
|87
|143
|3
|5
|163
|222
|Purdue
|1
|4
|96
|149
|2
|6
|175
|240
___
Saturday’s Games
Wisconsin at Indiana, Noon
Ohio St. at Rutgers, Noon
Nebraska at Michigan St., Noon
Illinois at Minnesota, 3:30 p.m.
Penn St. at Maryland, 3:30 p.m.
Northwestern vs. Iowa at Chicago, 3:30 p.m.
Purdue at Michigan, 7:30 p.m.
Saturday, Nov. 11
Indiana at Illinois, Noon
Maryland at Nebraska, Noon
Michigan at Penn St., Noon
Rutgers at Iowa, 3:30 p.m.
Minnesota at Purdue, 3:30 p.m.
Northwestern at Wisconsin, 3:30 p.m.
Michigan St. at Ohio St., 7:30 p.m.
COASTAL ATHLETIC ASSOCIATION
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Delaware
|5
|0
|185
|60
|7
|1
|277
|154
|Richmond
|5
|1
|177
|121
|6
|3
|239
|189
|Villanova
|4
|1
|151
|67
|6
|2
|245
|144
|Albany (NY)
|4
|1
|158
|96
|6
|3
|252
|178
|Elon
|4
|1
|97
|80
|4
|4
|164
|185
|William & Mary
|3
|2
|123
|103
|5
|3
|174
|143
|Rhode Island
|3
|3
|139
|153
|5
|4
|257
|251
|Campbell
|3
|3
|170
|192
|4
|4
|274
|248
|Hampton
|2
|3
|97
|176
|4
|4
|190
|272
|New Hampshire
|2
|3
|187
|162
|4
|4
|304
|231
|Monmouth (NJ)
|2
|3
|188
|137
|3
|5
|277
|214
|Towson
|2
|3
|141
|192
|3
|5
|181
|261
|Maine
|1
|5
|156
|203
|2
|7
|199
|274
|NC A&T
|0
|5
|57
|144
|1
|7
|107
|235
|Stony Brook
|0
|6
|101
|241
|0
|8
|115
|298
___
Saturday’s Games
Campbell at North Carolina, Noon
Villanova at New Hampshire, 1 p.m.
Stony Brook at Monmouth (NJ), 1 p.m.
Hampton at Maine, 1 p.m.
Towson at NC A&T, 1 p.m.
William & Mary at Albany (NY), 1 p.m.
Elon at Delaware, 1 p.m.
Saturday, Nov. 11
New Hampshire at Monmouth (NJ), Noon
NC A&T at Rhode Island, 1 p.m.
Albany (NY) at Stony Brook, 1 p.m.
Delaware at Campbell, 1 p.m.
Towson at Villanova, 1 p.m.
William & Mary at Hampton, 1 p.m.
Elon at Richmond, 2 p.m.
CONFERENCE USA
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Liberty
|6
|0
|207
|116
|8
|0
|296
|167
|Jacksonville St.
|5
|1
|171
|136
|7
|2
|257
|169
|New Mexico St.
|4
|1
|133
|94
|6
|3
|265
|193
|W. Kentucky
|2
|2
|112
|100
|4
|4
|239
|236
|Louisiana Tech
|2
|3
|121
|120
|3
|6
|237
|247
|UTEP
|2
|3
|95
|117
|3
|6
|168
|245
|Middle Tennessee
|1
|3
|106
|141
|2
|6
|190
|265
|FIU
|1
|5
|103
|189
|4
|5
|187
|257
|Sam Houston St.
|0
|5
|118
|153
|0
|8
|128
|218
___
Saturday’s Games
Jacksonville St. at South Carolina, Noon
Kennesaw St. at Sam Houston St., 1 p.m.
Louisiana Tech at Liberty, 6 p.m.
Middle Tennessee at New Mexico St., 6 p.m.
W. Kentucky at UTEP, 9 p.m.
Saturday, Nov. 11
Old Dominion at Liberty, 1 p.m.
Sam Houston St. at Louisiana Tech, 3 p.m.
New Mexico St. at W. Kentucky, 3:30 p.m.
FIU at Middle Tennessee, 3:30 p.m.
IVY LEAGUE
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Harvard
|3
|1
|106
|84
|6
|1
|237
|132
|Princeton
|3
|1
|72
|52
|4
|3
|117
|92
|Penn
|2
|2
|93
|87
|5
|2
|192
|153
|Brown
|2
|2
|103
|123
|4
|3
|204
|202
|Yale
|2
|2
|104
|81
|4
|3
|204
|136
|Cornell
|2
|2
|85
|90
|3
|4
|146
|166
|Dartmouth
|2
|2
|76
|77
|3
|4
|141
|145
|Columbia
|0
|4
|40
|85
|2
|5
|89
|109
___
Friday’s Games
Princeton at Dartmouth, 7 p.m.
Saturday’s Games
Yale at Brown, Noon
Harvard at Columbia, 12:30 p.m.
Cornell at Penn, 1 p.m.
Saturday, Nov. 11
Yale at Princeton, Noon
Brown at Columbia, 12:30 p.m.
Penn at Harvard, 1 p.m.
Cornell at Dartmouth, 1:30 p.m.
MID-AMERICAN CONFERENCE
East
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Miami (Ohio)
|4
|1
|131
|61
|7
|2
|268
|171
|Ohio
|3
|2
|129
|94
|6
|3
|196
|141
|Buffalo
|3
|2
|101
|84
|3
|6
|220
|262
|Bowling Green
|2
|2
|72
|93
|4
|4
|178
|200
|Akron
|0
|4
|48
|126
|1
|7
|123
|235
|Kent St.
|0
|4
|40
|117
|1
|7
|100
|264
West
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Toledo
|5
|0
|149
|100
|8
|1
|310
|174
|Cent. Michigan
|3
|2
|110
|125
|5
|4
|213
|269
|N. Illinois
|3
|2
|162
|112
|4
|5
|225
|207
|E. Michigan
|2
|3
|109
|115
|4
|5
|167
|201
|W. Michigan
|2
|3
|156
|148
|3
|6
|236
|295
|Ball St.
|1
|3
|64
|96
|2
|6
|129
|232
___
Tuesday’s Games
Cent. Michigan 37, N. Illinois 31
Toledo 31, Buffalo 13
Wednesday’s Games
Ball St. at Bowling Green, 7 p.m.
Kent St. at Akron, 7:30 p.m.
Tuesday, Nov. 7
Cent. Michigan at W. Michigan, 7 p.m.
Ball St. at N. Illinois, 7 p.m.
Ohio at Buffalo, 7:30 p.m.
Wednesday, Nov. 8
Bowling Green at Kent St., 7 p.m.
Akron at Miami (Ohio), 7 p.m.
E. Michigan at Toledo, 7:30 p.m.
MID-EASTERN ATHLETIC CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|NC Central
|2
|0
|78
|38
|7
|1
|290
|208
|Howard
|2
|0
|44
|33
|4
|4
|228
|201
|SC State
|1
|1
|63
|69
|3
|5
|180
|222
|Morgan St.
|1
|1
|42
|44
|2
|5
|110
|166
|Norfolk St.
|0
|2
|51
|59
|2
|6
|179
|222
|Delaware St.
|0
|2
|17
|52
|1
|7
|146
|292
___
Saturday’s Games
Delaware St. at Morgan St., 1 p.m.
Norfolk St. at NC Central, 3:30 p.m.
Howard at SC State, 3:30 p.m.
Saturday, Nov. 11
Morgan St. at SC State, Noon
Norfolk St. at Delaware St., Noon
NC Central at Howard, 3:30 p.m.
MISSOURI VALLEY CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|S. Dakota St.
|5
|0
|177
|61
|8
|0
|312
|91
|South Dakota
|4
|1
|116
|97
|6
|2
|185
|138
|N. Iowa
|4
|1
|128
|123
|5
|3
|195
|204
|N. Dakota St.
|3
|2
|171
|96
|6
|2
|299
|144
|S. Illinois
|3
|2
|136
|74
|6
|2
|225
|133
|North Dakota
|3
|2
|155
|136
|5
|3
|265
|207
|Youngstown St.
|3
|2
|188
|147
|5
|3
|295
|220
|Illinois St.
|2
|3
|158
|130
|4
|4
|260
|161
|Missouri St.
|2
|3
|134
|146
|3
|5
|241
|246
|Murray St.
|1
|4
|73
|159
|2
|6
|128
|260
|Indiana St.
|0
|5
|91
|154
|0
|8
|105
|267
|W. Illinois
|0
|5
|42
|246
|0
|8
|120
|384
___
Saturday’s Games
Youngstown St. at Indiana St., 1 p.m.
North Dakota at Murray St., 2 p.m.
W. Illinois at N. Iowa, 2 p.m.
South Dakota at S. Illinois, 2 p.m.
N. Dakota St. at S. Dakota St., 3 p.m.
Illinois St. at Missouri St., 3 p.m.
Saturday, Nov. 11
Murray St. at Illinois St., Noon
S. Dakota St. at Youngstown St., Noon
W. Illinois at Indiana St., 1 p.m.
North Dakota at South Dakota, 1 p.m.
N. Iowa at Missouri St., 3 p.m.
S. Illinois at N. Dakota St., 3:30 p.m.
MOUNTAIN WEST CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Air Force
|5
|0
|197
|91
|8
|0
|269
|107
|Fresno St.
|3
|1
|114
|89
|7
|1
|269
|165
|UNLV
|3
|1
|138
|101
|6
|2
|274
|215
|Boise St.
|3
|1
|131
|96
|4
|4
|240
|223
|San Jose St.
|3
|2
|176
|125
|4
|5
|297
|247
|Wyoming
|2
|2
|93
|111
|5
|3
|191
|211
|Nevada
|2
|2
|76
|96
|2
|6
|144
|261
|Colorado St.
|1
|3
|91
|129
|3
|5
|222
|265
|New Mexico
|1
|3
|116
|142
|3
|5
|233
|262
|San Diego St.
|1
|3
|82
|123
|3
|5
|157
|225
|Utah St.
|1
|3
|118
|142
|3
|5
|282
|272
|Hawaii
|0
|4
|75
|162
|2
|7
|188
|326
___
Friday’s Games
Colorado St. at Wyoming, 8 p.m.
Saturday’s Games
Air Force vs. Army at Denver, 2:30 p.m.
Hawaii at Nevada, 4 p.m.
UNLV at New Mexico, 6 p.m.
Utah St. at San Diego St., 7 p.m.
Boise St. at Fresno St., 10 p.m.
Friday, Nov. 10
Wyoming at UNLV, 10:45 p.m.
Saturday, Nov. 11
Nevada at Utah St., 3 p.m.
San Diego St. at Colorado St., 7 p.m.
New Mexico at Boise St., 10 p.m.
Fresno St. at San Jose St., 10:30 p.m.
Air Force at Hawaii, 11 p.m.
NORTHEAST CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Duquesne
|4
|0
|140
|83
|5
|3
|230
|255
|Merrimack
|3
|2
|149
|99
|4
|4
|225
|155
|St. Francis (Pa.)
|3
|2
|143
|113
|3
|5
|195
|221
|Wagner
|3
|2
|85
|102
|3
|5
|104
|224
|LIU Brooklyn
|2
|2
|75
|106
|2
|6
|115
|208
|Stonehill
|2
|3
|116
|137
|3
|5
|156
|252
|CCSU
|1
|3
|90
|104
|3
|5
|215
|228
|Sacred Heart
|1
|5
|86
|140
|1
|8
|113
|217
___
Saturday’s Games
CCSU at Sacred Heart, Noon
Duquesne at Wagner, Noon
LIU Brooklyn at St. Francis (Pa.), Noon
Merrimack at Umass, 3:30 p.m.
Saturday, Nov. 11
Wagner at LIU Brooklyn, Noon
Stonehill at Duquesne, Noon
CCSU at Merrimack, Noon
PACIFIC-12 CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Washington
|5
|0
|183
|129
|8
|0
|323
|165
|Southern Cal
|5
|1
|271
|203
|7
|2
|413
|293
|Oregon
|4
|1
|190
|78
|7
|1
|364
|125
|Oregon St.
|3
|2
|168
|136
|6
|2
|291
|169
|UCLA
|3
|2
|126
|90
|6
|2
|247
|120
|Utah
|3
|2
|95
|109
|6
|2
|170
|140
|Arizona
|3
|2
|157
|124
|5
|3
|250
|168
|Colorado
|1
|4
|133
|188
|4
|4
|257
|279
|Washington St.
|1
|4
|112
|180
|4
|4
|257
|247
|California
|1
|4
|159
|216
|3
|5
|258
|268
|Arizona St.
|1
|4
|118
|135
|2
|6
|157
|212
|Stanford
|1
|5
|122
|246
|2
|6
|182
|300
___
Saturday’s Games
Arizona St. at Utah, 2 p.m.
California at Oregon, 5:30 p.m.
Washington at Southern Cal, 7:30 p.m.
Stanford at Washington St., 9 p.m.
Oregon St. at Colorado, 10 p.m.
UCLA at Arizona, 10:30 p.m.
Saturday, Nov. 11
Utah at Washington, TBA
Southern Cal at Oregon, TBA
Arizona at Colorado, 2 p.m.
Washington St. at California, 4 p.m.
Stanford at Oregon St., 5:30 p.m.
Arizona St. at UCLA, 9 p.m.
PATRIOT LEAGUE
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Lafayette
|3
|0
|129
|82
|7
|1
|219
|170
|Holy Cross
|3
|1
|186
|119
|5
|3
|333
|232
|Georgetown
|2
|2
|88
|94
|4
|5
|223
|206
|Fordham
|1
|2
|109
|112
|5
|3
|278
|206
|Colgate
|1
|2
|69
|114
|3
|5
|156
|290
|Lehigh
|1
|2
|69
|73
|2
|6
|137
|229
|Bucknell
|1
|3
|116
|172
|3
|5
|182
|273
___
Saturday’s Games
Holy Cross at Lehigh, Noon
Colgate at Lafayette, 12:30 p.m.
Bucknell at Fordham, 1 p.m.
Saturday, Nov. 11
Holy Cross at Army, Noon
Fordham at Lafayette, 12:30 p.m.
Lehigh at Colgate, 1 p.m.
Georgetown at Bucknell, 1 p.m.
PIONEER LEAGUE
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Davidson
|5
|0
|226
|136
|6
|2
|348
|187
|Drake
|5
|0
|146
|71
|5
|3
|184
|223
|St. Thomas (Minn.)
|5
|1
|180
|124
|6
|3
|229
|219
|Butler
|4
|2
|152
|104
|6
|3
|260
|173
|Marist
|4
|2
|154
|178
|4
|4
|161
|243
|Morehead St.
|2
|3
|103
|96
|3
|5
|162
|221
|San Diego
|2
|3
|126
|146
|2
|6
|169
|224
|Presbyterian
|1
|4
|99
|136
|3
|5
|180
|214
|Stetson
|1
|4
|83
|157
|3
|5
|175
|275
|Dayton
|0
|5
|73
|148
|2
|6
|187
|233
|Valparaiso
|0
|5
|93
|139
|1
|7
|141
|230
___
Saturday’s Games
San Diego at Presbyterian, Noon
Drake at Marist, Noon
Davidson at Stetson, 1 p.m.
Butler at Morehead St., 2 p.m.
Dayton at Valparaiso, 2 p.m.
Saturday, Nov. 11
Marist at Dayton, 1 p.m.
Stetson at Valparaiso, 1 p.m.
Davidson at Morehead St., 1 p.m.
Presbyterian at Drake, 2 p.m.
St. Thomas (Minn.) at San Diego, 4 p.m.
SOUTHEASTERN CONFERENCE
East
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Georgia
|5
|0
|182
|87
|8
|0
|324
|118
|Missouri
|3
|1
|149
|103
|7
|1
|271
|186
|Tennessee
|3
|2
|130
|123
|6
|2
|254
|163
|Florida
|3
|2
|142
|145
|5
|3
|224
|183
|Kentucky
|2
|3
|139
|164
|5
|3
|246
|198
|South Carolina
|1
|5
|139
|200
|2
|6
|203
|252
|Vanderbilt
|0
|5
|90
|191
|2
|7
|229
|308
West
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Alabama
|5
|0
|148
|88
|7
|1
|245
|132
|Mississippi
|4
|1
|153
|121
|7
|1
|311
|171
|LSU
|4
|1
|221
|157
|6
|2
|379
|212
|Texas A&M
|3
|2
|124
|95
|5
|3
|256
|156
|Auburn
|1
|4
|96
|143
|4
|4
|214
|180
|Mississippi St.
|1
|4
|81
|148
|4
|4
|201
|207
|Arkansas
|0
|5
|97
|126
|2
|6
|212
|183
___
Saturday’s Games
Arkansas at Florida, Noon
Uconn at Tennessee, Noon
Jacksonville St. at South Carolina, Noon
Texas A&M at Mississippi, Noon
Missouri at Georgia, 3:30 p.m.
Auburn at Vanderbilt, 4 p.m.
Kentucky at Mississippi St., 7:30 p.m.
LSU at Alabama, 7:45 p.m.
Saturday, Nov. 11
Vanderbilt at South Carolina, Noon
Alabama at Kentucky, Noon
Florida at LSU, TBA
Tennessee at Missouri, TBA
Mississippi at Georgia, TBA
Auburn at Arkansas, 4 p.m.
Mississippi St. at Texas A&M, 7:30 p.m.
SOUTHERN CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Furman
|5
|0
|138
|74
|7
|1
|235
|159
|Chattanooga
|6
|1
|248
|128
|7
|2
|302
|189
|Mercer
|4
|2
|162
|124
|6
|3
|234
|226
|W. Carolina
|3
|2
|186
|145
|5
|3
|303
|246
|Samford
|4
|3
|189
|163
|5
|4
|271
|222
|VMI
|2
|3
|74
|116
|3
|5
|106
|189
|ETSU
|1
|4
|86
|126
|2
|6
|134
|238
|The Citadel
|0
|5
|51
|179
|0
|8
|68
|300
|Wofford
|0
|5
|64
|143
|0
|8
|97
|234
___
Saturday’s Games
VMI at ETSU, 1 p.m.
Furman at Chattanooga, 1:30 p.m.
Mercer at The Citadel, 2 p.m.
W. Carolina at Wofford, 3 p.m.
Saturday, Nov. 11
ETSU at W. Carolina, 1 p.m.
VMI at Furman, 1 p.m.
Wofford at The Citadel, 2 p.m.
Samford at Mercer, 3 p.m.
SOUTHLAND CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Incarnate Word
|4
|0
|113
|68
|7
|1
|259
|126
|Lamar
|3
|1
|85
|73
|4
|4
|160
|174
|Nicholls
|3
|1
|127
|59
|3
|4
|164
|174
|Houston Christian
|2
|2
|77
|91
|4
|4
|202
|209
|SE Louisiana
|1
|3
|106
|117
|1
|7
|172
|254
|Texas A&M Commerce
|1
|3
|72
|82
|1
|7
|124
|230
|McNeese St.
|0
|3
|44
|107
|0
|7
|116
|256
|Northwestern St.
|0
|2
|33
|64
|0
|6
|84
|213
___
Saturday’s Games
Nicholls at Incarnate Word, 4 p.m.
Texas A&M Commerce at Lamar, 4 p.m.
McNeese St. at SE Louisiana, 4 p.m.
Saturday, Nov. 11
Lamar at Nicholls, 4 p.m.
SE Louisiana at Texas A&M Commerce, 4:30 p.m.
Houston Christian at McNeese St., 8 p.m.
SOUTHWESTERN ATHLETIC CONFERENCE
East
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Florida A&M
|6
|0
|184
|74
|7
|1
|239
|122
|Jackson St.
|5
|2
|184
|132
|6
|3
|255
|216
|Alabama St.
|4
|2
|118
|105
|4
|3
|135
|126
|Alabama A&M
|2
|3
|132
|144
|4
|4
|254
|207
|MVSU
|1
|4
|70
|124
|1
|7
|101
|228
|Bethune-Cookman
|0
|5
|93
|131
|1
|7
|145
|241
West
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Alcorn St.
|4
|1
|123
|77
|5
|3
|164
|158
|Grambling St.
|3
|2
|146
|127
|4
|4
|245
|256
|Prairie View
|3
|2
|118
|146
|3
|5
|134
|290
|Southern U.
|4
|3
|141
|112
|5
|3
|186
|130
|Texas Southern
|1
|4
|129
|157
|2
|6
|191
|294
|Ark.-Pine Bluff
|0
|5
|62
|171
|1
|7
|104
|257
___
Thursday’s Games
MVSU at Bethune-Cookman, 7:30 p.m.
Saturday’s Games
Florida A&M at Alabama A&M, 2 p.m.
Texas Southern at Jackson St., 3 p.m.
Southern U. at Alcorn St., 3 p.m.
Ark.-Pine Bluff at Prairie View, 3 p.m.
Alabama St. vs. Grambling St. at Mobile, Ala., 5 p.m.
Friday, Nov. 10
Grambling St. at Ark.-Pine Bluff, 9 p.m.
Saturday, Nov. 11
Alabama A&M at Bethune-Cookman, 1 p.m.
Prairie View at Southern U., 3 p.m.
Alabama St. at MVSU, 3 p.m.
Lincoln University (CA) at Florida A&M, 6 p.m.
Sunday, Nov. 12
Alcorn St. at Texas Southern, 3 p.m.
SUN BELT CONFERENCE
East
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|James Madison
|5
|0
|138
|86
|8
|0
|257
|162
|Georgia Southern
|3
|1
|133
|124
|6
|2
|270
|197
|Georgia St.
|3
|2
|125
|130
|6
|2
|243
|204
|Coastal Carolina
|3
|2
|133
|115
|5
|3
|242
|165
|Old Dominion
|3
|2
|145
|136
|4
|4
|196
|208
|Appalachian St.
|2
|2
|134
|133
|4
|4
|275
|247
|Marshall
|1
|3
|80
|130
|4
|4
|197
|225
West
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Troy
|3
|1
|110
|39
|6
|2
|217
|135
|Louisiana-Lafayette
|2
|2
|115
|108
|5
|3
|263
|215
|Texas State
|2
|2
|114
|121
|5
|3
|281
|230
|Arkansas St.
|2
|2
|98
|125
|4
|4
|184
|270
|South Alabama
|2
|2
|153
|74
|4
|4
|268
|169
|Louisiana-Monroe
|0
|5
|119
|189
|2
|6
|163
|263
|Southern Miss.
|0
|5
|127
|214
|1
|7
|183
|315
___
Thursday’s Games
South Alabama at Troy, 7:30 p.m.
Saturday’s Games
Louisiana-Lafayette at Arkansas St., 3 p.m.
Coastal Carolina at Old Dominion, 3:30 p.m.
James Madison at Georgia St., 3:30 p.m.
Louisiana-Monroe at Southern Miss., 4 p.m.
Georgia Southern at Texas State, 5 p.m.
Marshall at Appalachian St., 6 p.m.
Thursday, Nov. 9
Southern Miss. at Louisiana-Lafayette, 7:30 p.m.
Saturday, Nov. 11
Old Dominion at Liberty, 1 p.m.
Troy at Louisiana-Monroe, 2 p.m.
Appalachian St. at Georgia St., 2 p.m.
Uconn at James Madison, 2 p.m.
Texas State at Coastal Carolina, 3:30 p.m.
Arkansas St. at South Alabama, 5 p.m.
Georgia Southern at Marshall, 7 p.m.
UNITED ATHLETIC CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Austin Peay
|3
|0
|119
|104
|6
|2
|311
|210
|E. Kentucky
|3
|0
|107
|87
|4
|4
|234
|281
|Cent. Arkansas
|3
|1
|128
|90
|5
|3
|280
|201
|Tarleton St.
|2
|2
|138
|122
|6
|3
|276
|223
|Abilene Christian
|2
|2
|95
|144
|4
|4
|222
|243
|S. Utah
|2
|2
|151
|117
|3
|5
|246
|222
|Utah Tech
|1
|2
|97
|96
|2
|6
|214
|338
|North Alabama
|1
|4
|136
|193
|3
|6
|225
|281
|Stephen F. Austin
|0
|4
|99
|117
|3
|5
|264
|209
___
Saturday’s Games
Lincoln University (CA) at S. Utah, 3 p.m.
Utah Tech at Abilene Christian, 3 p.m.
Austin Peay at E. Kentucky, 5 p.m.
Cent. Arkansas at North Alabama, 5 p.m.
Stephen F. Austin at Tarleton St., 7 p.m.
Saturday, Nov. 11
Utah Tech at Austin Peay, 2 p.m.
Tarleton St. at Abilene Christian, 3 p.m.
S. Utah at Stephen F. Austin, 5 p.m.
E. Kentucky at Cent. Arkansas, 5 p.m.
MAJOR INDEPENDENTS
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Notre Dame
|7
|2
|345
|138
|Army
|2
|6
|161
|204
|Umass
|2
|7
|204
|353
|Uconn
|1
|7
|158
|234
___
Saturday’s Games
Uconn at Tennessee, Noon
Notre Dame at Clemson, Noon
Air Force vs. Army at Denver, 2:30 p.m.
Merrimack at Umass, 3:30 p.m.
Saturday, Nov. 11
Holy Cross at Army, Noon
Uconn at James Madison, 2 p.m.
INDEPENDENTS
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Kennesaw St.
|2
|5
|151
|134
___
Saturday’s Games
Kennesaw St. at Sam Houston St., 1 p.m.
Saturday, Nov. 11
Va. Lynchburg at Kennesaw St., 3 p.m.
Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.