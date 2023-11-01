FBC Glance

All Times EDT AMERICAN ATHLETIC CONFERENCE Conference All Games W L PF PA W L PF PA Tulane 4 0…

All Times EDT

AMERICAN ATHLETIC CONFERENCE

Conference All Games W L PF PA W L PF PA Tulane 4 0 131 100 7 1 245 164 SMU 4 0 189 36 6 2 324 112 UTSA 4 0 167 91 5 3 244 203 Memphis 3 1 139 118 6 2 294 201 FAU 3 1 124 83 4 4 207 191 Rice 2 2 123 99 4 4 266 222 South Florida 2 2 135 171 4 4 224 274 Navy 2 2 95 96 3 4 128 155 North Texas 1 3 139 121 3 5 284 293 Tulsa 1 3 85 157 3 5 176 287 Charlotte 1 3 42 93 2 6 118 197 UAB 1 3 120 156 2 6 232 301 Temple 0 4 74 197 2 6 153 304 East Carolina 0 4 61 106 1 7 149 210

___

Saturday’s Games

Navy at Temple, 2 p.m.

South Florida at Memphis, 3 p.m.

FAU at UAB, 3 p.m.

UTSA at North Texas, 3 p.m.

Tulane at East Carolina, 3:30 p.m.

Charlotte at Tulsa, 4 p.m.

SMU at Rice, 7:30 p.m.

Friday, Nov. 10

North Texas at SMU, 9 p.m.

Saturday, Nov. 11

Temple at South Florida, Noon

Tulsa at Tulane, Noon

Memphis at Charlotte, 2 p.m.

UAB at Navy, 3:30 p.m.

East Carolina at FAU, 4 p.m.

Rice at UTSA, 7:30 p.m.

ATLANTIC COAST CONFERENCE

Conference All Games W L PF PA W L PF PA Florida St. 6 0 221 109 8 0 332 146 Louisville 4 1 152 110 7 1 262 144 Virginia Tech 3 1 123 83 4 4 209 183 North Carolina 3 2 191 139 6 2 293 203 Georgia Tech 3 2 156 155 4 4 254 254 Miami 2 2 108 110 6 2 283 160 Boston College 2 2 122 134 5 3 225 227 Duke 2 2 72 71 5 3 207 120 NC State 2 2 61 75 5 3 202 182 Clemson 2 4 116 137 4 4 230 168 Pittsburgh 1 3 100 121 2 6 179 230 Virginia 1 3 102 107 2 6 191 247 Wake Forest 1 4 78 135 4 4 178 196 Syracuse 0 4 34 150 4 4 211 193

___

Thursday’s Games

Wake Forest at Duke, 7:30 p.m.

Friday’s Games

Boston College at Syracuse, 7:30 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

Campbell at North Carolina, Noon

Notre Dame at Clemson, Noon

Georgia Tech at Virginia, 2 p.m.

Florida St. at Pittsburgh, 3:30 p.m.

Virginia Tech at Louisville, 3:30 p.m.

Miami at NC State, 8 p.m.

Thursday, Nov. 9

Virginia at Louisville, 7:30 p.m.

Saturday, Nov. 11

Virginia Tech at Boston College, Noon

Duke at North Carolina, TBA

Georgia Tech at Clemson, TBA

Miami at Florida St., TBA

NC State at Wake Forest, 2 p.m.

Syracuse vs. Pittsburgh at Bronx, N.Y., 3:30 p.m.

BIG 12 CONFERENCE

Conference All Games W L PF PA W L PF PA Oklahoma 4 1 168 123 7 1 335 151 Texas 4 1 174 84 7 1 276 128 Kansas St. 4 1 185 84 6 2 299 127 Oklahoma St. 4 1 188 134 6 2 249 195 Iowa St. 4 1 141 119 5 3 191 158 Kansas 3 2 173 161 6 2 286 225 West Virginia 3 2 158 151 5 3 246 212 BYU 2 3 106 158 5 3 199 205 TCU 2 3 118 116 4 4 235 184 Baylor 2 3 106 171 3 5 180 240 Texas Tech 2 3 136 127 3 5 240 203 Houston 1 4 106 196 3 5 202 260 UCF 0 5 145 203 3 5 267 239 Cincinnati 0 5 85 162 2 6 202 227

___

Thursday’s Games

TCU at Texas Tech, 7 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

Kansas St. at Texas, Noon

Oklahoma at Oklahoma St., 3:30 p.m.

Houston at Baylor, 3:30 p.m.

UCF at Cincinnati, 3:30 p.m.

BYU at West Virginia, 7 p.m.

Kansas at Iowa St., 7 p.m.

Saturday, Nov. 11

Texas Tech at Kansas, TBA

Texas at TCU, TBA

Oklahoma St. at UCF, TBA

Baylor at Kansas St., TBA

Cincinnati at Houston, TBA

West Virginia at Oklahoma, TBA

Iowa St. at BYU, 10:15 p.m.

BIG SKY CONFERENCE

Conference All Games W L PF PA W L PF PA Montana 4 1 136 92 7 1 231 135 Idaho 4 1 167 121 6 2 259 175 Montana St. 4 1 200 95 6 2 336 155 Sacramento St. 3 2 160 137 6 2 262 190 Portland St. 3 2 197 153 4 4 312 265 Idaho St. 3 2 151 165 3 5 224 320 N. Arizona 3 2 144 121 3 5 205 246 UC Davis 2 3 116 125 4 4 194 211 E. Washington 2 3 170 180 3 5 251 278 Cal Poly 1 4 91 208 3 5 162 297 Weber St. 1 4 77 136 3 5 153 194 N. Colorado 0 5 72 148 0 8 111 285

___

Saturday’s Games

Idaho at N. Colorado, 3 p.m.

N. Arizona at Montana St., 3 p.m.

Cal Poly at E. Washington, 4 p.m.

Weber St. at Idaho St., 6 p.m.

Portland St. at UC Davis, 7 p.m.

Sacramento St. at Montana, 8 p.m.

Saturday, Nov. 11

N. Colorado at N. Arizona, 3 p.m.

E. Washington at Montana St., 3 p.m.

Idaho at Weber St., 3 p.m.

Cal Poly at Sacramento St., 5 p.m.

UC Davis at Idaho St., 6 p.m.

Montana at Portland St., 9 p.m.

BIG SOUTH-OVC ASSOCIATION

Conference All Games W L PF PA W L PF PA SE Missouri 4 0 143 69 4 4 239 219 UT Martin 3 1 99 75 6 2 247 182 Tennessee St. 2 1 80 65 6 2 212 172 Bryant 2 1 114 73 4 4 216 218 Gardner-Webb 2 1 94 77 4 4 201 266 E. Illinois 1 2 80 87 5 3 186 176 Charleston Southern 1 2 48 74 3 5 119 252 Tennessee Tech 1 2 41 64 3 5 113 199 Lindenwood (Mo.) 1 3 60 112 3 5 207 261 Robert Morris 0 3 53 112 2 6 175 258

___

Saturday’s Games

Gardner-Webb at Bryant, 1 p.m.

Robert Morris at SE Missouri, 2 p.m.

UT Martin at Tennessee Tech, 2:30 p.m.

E. Illinois at Lindenwood (Mo.), 3 p.m.

Tennessee St. at Charleston Southern, 4 p.m.

Saturday, Nov. 11

Charleston Southern at Robert Morris, Noon

Tennessee St. at E. Illinois, 1 p.m.

Bryant at Lindenwood (Mo.), 2 p.m.

Gardner-Webb at Tennessee Tech, 2:30 p.m.

SE Missouri at UT Martin, 3 p.m.

BIG TEN CONFERENCE

East

Conference All Games W L PF PA W L PF PA Michigan 5 0 229 31 8 0 325 47 Ohio St. 5 0 145 49 8 0 260 80 Penn St. 4 1 147 70 7 1 311 92 Rutgers 3 2 102 100 6 2 225 126 Maryland 2 3 143 123 5 3 261 163 Indiana 0 5 65 183 2 6 149 238 Michigan St. 0 5 61 160 2 6 144 222

West

Conference All Games W L PF PA W L PF PA Iowa 3 2 71 79 6 2 156 116 Minnesota 3 2 96 121 5 3 169 182 Nebraska 3 2 85 88 5 3 162 149 Wisconsin 3 2 103 90 5 3 198 152 Northwestern 2 3 99 143 4 4 174 208 Illinois 1 4 87 143 3 5 163 222 Purdue 1 4 96 149 2 6 175 240

___

Saturday’s Games

Wisconsin at Indiana, Noon

Ohio St. at Rutgers, Noon

Nebraska at Michigan St., Noon

Illinois at Minnesota, 3:30 p.m.

Penn St. at Maryland, 3:30 p.m.

Northwestern vs. Iowa at Chicago, 3:30 p.m.

Purdue at Michigan, 7:30 p.m.

Saturday, Nov. 11

Indiana at Illinois, Noon

Maryland at Nebraska, Noon

Michigan at Penn St., Noon

Rutgers at Iowa, 3:30 p.m.

Minnesota at Purdue, 3:30 p.m.

Northwestern at Wisconsin, 3:30 p.m.

Michigan St. at Ohio St., 7:30 p.m.

COASTAL ATHLETIC ASSOCIATION

Conference All Games W L PF PA W L PF PA Delaware 5 0 185 60 7 1 277 154 Richmond 5 1 177 121 6 3 239 189 Villanova 4 1 151 67 6 2 245 144 Albany (NY) 4 1 158 96 6 3 252 178 Elon 4 1 97 80 4 4 164 185 William & Mary 3 2 123 103 5 3 174 143 Rhode Island 3 3 139 153 5 4 257 251 Campbell 3 3 170 192 4 4 274 248 Hampton 2 3 97 176 4 4 190 272 New Hampshire 2 3 187 162 4 4 304 231 Monmouth (NJ) 2 3 188 137 3 5 277 214 Towson 2 3 141 192 3 5 181 261 Maine 1 5 156 203 2 7 199 274 NC A&T 0 5 57 144 1 7 107 235 Stony Brook 0 6 101 241 0 8 115 298

___

Saturday’s Games

Campbell at North Carolina, Noon

Villanova at New Hampshire, 1 p.m.

Stony Brook at Monmouth (NJ), 1 p.m.

Hampton at Maine, 1 p.m.

Towson at NC A&T, 1 p.m.

William & Mary at Albany (NY), 1 p.m.

Elon at Delaware, 1 p.m.

Saturday, Nov. 11

New Hampshire at Monmouth (NJ), Noon

NC A&T at Rhode Island, 1 p.m.

Albany (NY) at Stony Brook, 1 p.m.

Delaware at Campbell, 1 p.m.

Towson at Villanova, 1 p.m.

William & Mary at Hampton, 1 p.m.

Elon at Richmond, 2 p.m.

CONFERENCE USA

Conference All Games W L PF PA W L PF PA Liberty 6 0 207 116 8 0 296 167 Jacksonville St. 5 1 171 136 7 2 257 169 New Mexico St. 4 1 133 94 6 3 265 193 W. Kentucky 2 2 112 100 4 4 239 236 Louisiana Tech 2 3 121 120 3 6 237 247 UTEP 2 3 95 117 3 6 168 245 Middle Tennessee 1 3 106 141 2 6 190 265 FIU 1 5 103 189 4 5 187 257 Sam Houston St. 0 5 118 153 0 8 128 218

___

Saturday’s Games

Jacksonville St. at South Carolina, Noon

Kennesaw St. at Sam Houston St., 1 p.m.

Louisiana Tech at Liberty, 6 p.m.

Middle Tennessee at New Mexico St., 6 p.m.

W. Kentucky at UTEP, 9 p.m.

Saturday, Nov. 11

Old Dominion at Liberty, 1 p.m.

Sam Houston St. at Louisiana Tech, 3 p.m.

New Mexico St. at W. Kentucky, 3:30 p.m.

FIU at Middle Tennessee, 3:30 p.m.

IVY LEAGUE

Conference All Games W L PF PA W L PF PA Harvard 3 1 106 84 6 1 237 132 Princeton 3 1 72 52 4 3 117 92 Penn 2 2 93 87 5 2 192 153 Brown 2 2 103 123 4 3 204 202 Yale 2 2 104 81 4 3 204 136 Cornell 2 2 85 90 3 4 146 166 Dartmouth 2 2 76 77 3 4 141 145 Columbia 0 4 40 85 2 5 89 109

___

Friday’s Games

Princeton at Dartmouth, 7 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

Yale at Brown, Noon

Harvard at Columbia, 12:30 p.m.

Cornell at Penn, 1 p.m.

Saturday, Nov. 11

Yale at Princeton, Noon

Brown at Columbia, 12:30 p.m.

Penn at Harvard, 1 p.m.

Cornell at Dartmouth, 1:30 p.m.

MID-AMERICAN CONFERENCE

East

Conference All Games W L PF PA W L PF PA Miami (Ohio) 4 1 131 61 7 2 268 171 Ohio 3 2 129 94 6 3 196 141 Buffalo 3 2 101 84 3 6 220 262 Bowling Green 2 2 72 93 4 4 178 200 Akron 0 4 48 126 1 7 123 235 Kent St. 0 4 40 117 1 7 100 264

West

Conference All Games W L PF PA W L PF PA Toledo 5 0 149 100 8 1 310 174 Cent. Michigan 3 2 110 125 5 4 213 269 N. Illinois 3 2 162 112 4 5 225 207 E. Michigan 2 3 109 115 4 5 167 201 W. Michigan 2 3 156 148 3 6 236 295 Ball St. 1 3 64 96 2 6 129 232

___

Tuesday’s Games

Cent. Michigan 37, N. Illinois 31

Toledo 31, Buffalo 13

Wednesday’s Games

Ball St. at Bowling Green, 7 p.m.

Kent St. at Akron, 7:30 p.m.

Tuesday, Nov. 7

Cent. Michigan at W. Michigan, 7 p.m.

Ball St. at N. Illinois, 7 p.m.

Ohio at Buffalo, 7:30 p.m.

Wednesday, Nov. 8

Bowling Green at Kent St., 7 p.m.

Akron at Miami (Ohio), 7 p.m.

E. Michigan at Toledo, 7:30 p.m.

MID-EASTERN ATHLETIC CONFERENCE

Conference All Games W L PF PA W L PF PA NC Central 2 0 78 38 7 1 290 208 Howard 2 0 44 33 4 4 228 201 SC State 1 1 63 69 3 5 180 222 Morgan St. 1 1 42 44 2 5 110 166 Norfolk St. 0 2 51 59 2 6 179 222 Delaware St. 0 2 17 52 1 7 146 292

___

Saturday’s Games

Delaware St. at Morgan St., 1 p.m.

Norfolk St. at NC Central, 3:30 p.m.

Howard at SC State, 3:30 p.m.

Saturday, Nov. 11

Morgan St. at SC State, Noon

Norfolk St. at Delaware St., Noon

NC Central at Howard, 3:30 p.m.

MISSOURI VALLEY CONFERENCE

Conference All Games W L PF PA W L PF PA S. Dakota St. 5 0 177 61 8 0 312 91 South Dakota 4 1 116 97 6 2 185 138 N. Iowa 4 1 128 123 5 3 195 204 N. Dakota St. 3 2 171 96 6 2 299 144 S. Illinois 3 2 136 74 6 2 225 133 North Dakota 3 2 155 136 5 3 265 207 Youngstown St. 3 2 188 147 5 3 295 220 Illinois St. 2 3 158 130 4 4 260 161 Missouri St. 2 3 134 146 3 5 241 246 Murray St. 1 4 73 159 2 6 128 260 Indiana St. 0 5 91 154 0 8 105 267 W. Illinois 0 5 42 246 0 8 120 384

___

Saturday’s Games

Youngstown St. at Indiana St., 1 p.m.

North Dakota at Murray St., 2 p.m.

W. Illinois at N. Iowa, 2 p.m.

South Dakota at S. Illinois, 2 p.m.

N. Dakota St. at S. Dakota St., 3 p.m.

Illinois St. at Missouri St., 3 p.m.

Saturday, Nov. 11

Murray St. at Illinois St., Noon

S. Dakota St. at Youngstown St., Noon

W. Illinois at Indiana St., 1 p.m.

North Dakota at South Dakota, 1 p.m.

N. Iowa at Missouri St., 3 p.m.

S. Illinois at N. Dakota St., 3:30 p.m.

MOUNTAIN WEST CONFERENCE

Conference All Games W L PF PA W L PF PA Air Force 5 0 197 91 8 0 269 107 Fresno St. 3 1 114 89 7 1 269 165 UNLV 3 1 138 101 6 2 274 215 Boise St. 3 1 131 96 4 4 240 223 San Jose St. 3 2 176 125 4 5 297 247 Wyoming 2 2 93 111 5 3 191 211 Nevada 2 2 76 96 2 6 144 261 Colorado St. 1 3 91 129 3 5 222 265 New Mexico 1 3 116 142 3 5 233 262 San Diego St. 1 3 82 123 3 5 157 225 Utah St. 1 3 118 142 3 5 282 272 Hawaii 0 4 75 162 2 7 188 326

___

Friday’s Games

Colorado St. at Wyoming, 8 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

Air Force vs. Army at Denver, 2:30 p.m.

Hawaii at Nevada, 4 p.m.

UNLV at New Mexico, 6 p.m.

Utah St. at San Diego St., 7 p.m.

Boise St. at Fresno St., 10 p.m.

Friday, Nov. 10

Wyoming at UNLV, 10:45 p.m.

Saturday, Nov. 11

Nevada at Utah St., 3 p.m.

San Diego St. at Colorado St., 7 p.m.

New Mexico at Boise St., 10 p.m.

Fresno St. at San Jose St., 10:30 p.m.

Air Force at Hawaii, 11 p.m.

NORTHEAST CONFERENCE

Conference All Games W L PF PA W L PF PA Duquesne 4 0 140 83 5 3 230 255 Merrimack 3 2 149 99 4 4 225 155 St. Francis (Pa.) 3 2 143 113 3 5 195 221 Wagner 3 2 85 102 3 5 104 224 LIU Brooklyn 2 2 75 106 2 6 115 208 Stonehill 2 3 116 137 3 5 156 252 CCSU 1 3 90 104 3 5 215 228 Sacred Heart 1 5 86 140 1 8 113 217

___

Saturday’s Games

CCSU at Sacred Heart, Noon

Duquesne at Wagner, Noon

LIU Brooklyn at St. Francis (Pa.), Noon

Merrimack at Umass, 3:30 p.m.

Saturday, Nov. 11

Wagner at LIU Brooklyn, Noon

Stonehill at Duquesne, Noon

CCSU at Merrimack, Noon

PACIFIC-12 CONFERENCE

Conference All Games W L PF PA W L PF PA Washington 5 0 183 129 8 0 323 165 Southern Cal 5 1 271 203 7 2 413 293 Oregon 4 1 190 78 7 1 364 125 Oregon St. 3 2 168 136 6 2 291 169 UCLA 3 2 126 90 6 2 247 120 Utah 3 2 95 109 6 2 170 140 Arizona 3 2 157 124 5 3 250 168 Colorado 1 4 133 188 4 4 257 279 Washington St. 1 4 112 180 4 4 257 247 California 1 4 159 216 3 5 258 268 Arizona St. 1 4 118 135 2 6 157 212 Stanford 1 5 122 246 2 6 182 300

___

Saturday’s Games

Arizona St. at Utah, 2 p.m.

California at Oregon, 5:30 p.m.

Washington at Southern Cal, 7:30 p.m.

Stanford at Washington St., 9 p.m.

Oregon St. at Colorado, 10 p.m.

UCLA at Arizona, 10:30 p.m.

Saturday, Nov. 11

Utah at Washington, TBA

Southern Cal at Oregon, TBA

Arizona at Colorado, 2 p.m.

Washington St. at California, 4 p.m.

Stanford at Oregon St., 5:30 p.m.

Arizona St. at UCLA, 9 p.m.

PATRIOT LEAGUE

Conference All Games W L PF PA W L PF PA Lafayette 3 0 129 82 7 1 219 170 Holy Cross 3 1 186 119 5 3 333 232 Georgetown 2 2 88 94 4 5 223 206 Fordham 1 2 109 112 5 3 278 206 Colgate 1 2 69 114 3 5 156 290 Lehigh 1 2 69 73 2 6 137 229 Bucknell 1 3 116 172 3 5 182 273

___

Saturday’s Games

Holy Cross at Lehigh, Noon

Colgate at Lafayette, 12:30 p.m.

Bucknell at Fordham, 1 p.m.

Saturday, Nov. 11

Holy Cross at Army, Noon

Fordham at Lafayette, 12:30 p.m.

Lehigh at Colgate, 1 p.m.

Georgetown at Bucknell, 1 p.m.

PIONEER LEAGUE

Conference All Games W L PF PA W L PF PA Davidson 5 0 226 136 6 2 348 187 Drake 5 0 146 71 5 3 184 223 St. Thomas (Minn.) 5 1 180 124 6 3 229 219 Butler 4 2 152 104 6 3 260 173 Marist 4 2 154 178 4 4 161 243 Morehead St. 2 3 103 96 3 5 162 221 San Diego 2 3 126 146 2 6 169 224 Presbyterian 1 4 99 136 3 5 180 214 Stetson 1 4 83 157 3 5 175 275 Dayton 0 5 73 148 2 6 187 233 Valparaiso 0 5 93 139 1 7 141 230

___

Saturday’s Games

San Diego at Presbyterian, Noon

Drake at Marist, Noon

Davidson at Stetson, 1 p.m.

Butler at Morehead St., 2 p.m.

Dayton at Valparaiso, 2 p.m.

Saturday, Nov. 11

Marist at Dayton, 1 p.m.

Stetson at Valparaiso, 1 p.m.

Davidson at Morehead St., 1 p.m.

Presbyterian at Drake, 2 p.m.

St. Thomas (Minn.) at San Diego, 4 p.m.

SOUTHEASTERN CONFERENCE

East

Conference All Games W L PF PA W L PF PA Georgia 5 0 182 87 8 0 324 118 Missouri 3 1 149 103 7 1 271 186 Tennessee 3 2 130 123 6 2 254 163 Florida 3 2 142 145 5 3 224 183 Kentucky 2 3 139 164 5 3 246 198 South Carolina 1 5 139 200 2 6 203 252 Vanderbilt 0 5 90 191 2 7 229 308

West

Conference All Games W L PF PA W L PF PA Alabama 5 0 148 88 7 1 245 132 Mississippi 4 1 153 121 7 1 311 171 LSU 4 1 221 157 6 2 379 212 Texas A&M 3 2 124 95 5 3 256 156 Auburn 1 4 96 143 4 4 214 180 Mississippi St. 1 4 81 148 4 4 201 207 Arkansas 0 5 97 126 2 6 212 183

___

Saturday’s Games

Arkansas at Florida, Noon

Uconn at Tennessee, Noon

Jacksonville St. at South Carolina, Noon

Texas A&M at Mississippi, Noon

Missouri at Georgia, 3:30 p.m.

Auburn at Vanderbilt, 4 p.m.

Kentucky at Mississippi St., 7:30 p.m.

LSU at Alabama, 7:45 p.m.

Saturday, Nov. 11

Vanderbilt at South Carolina, Noon

Alabama at Kentucky, Noon

Florida at LSU, TBA

Tennessee at Missouri, TBA

Mississippi at Georgia, TBA

Auburn at Arkansas, 4 p.m.

Mississippi St. at Texas A&M, 7:30 p.m.

SOUTHERN CONFERENCE

Conference All Games W L PF PA W L PF PA Furman 5 0 138 74 7 1 235 159 Chattanooga 6 1 248 128 7 2 302 189 Mercer 4 2 162 124 6 3 234 226 W. Carolina 3 2 186 145 5 3 303 246 Samford 4 3 189 163 5 4 271 222 VMI 2 3 74 116 3 5 106 189 ETSU 1 4 86 126 2 6 134 238 The Citadel 0 5 51 179 0 8 68 300 Wofford 0 5 64 143 0 8 97 234

___

Saturday’s Games

VMI at ETSU, 1 p.m.

Furman at Chattanooga, 1:30 p.m.

Mercer at The Citadel, 2 p.m.

W. Carolina at Wofford, 3 p.m.

Saturday, Nov. 11

ETSU at W. Carolina, 1 p.m.

VMI at Furman, 1 p.m.

Wofford at The Citadel, 2 p.m.

Samford at Mercer, 3 p.m.

SOUTHLAND CONFERENCE

Conference All Games W L PF PA W L PF PA Incarnate Word 4 0 113 68 7 1 259 126 Lamar 3 1 85 73 4 4 160 174 Nicholls 3 1 127 59 3 4 164 174 Houston Christian 2 2 77 91 4 4 202 209 SE Louisiana 1 3 106 117 1 7 172 254 Texas A&M Commerce 1 3 72 82 1 7 124 230 McNeese St. 0 3 44 107 0 7 116 256 Northwestern St. 0 2 33 64 0 6 84 213

___

Saturday’s Games

Nicholls at Incarnate Word, 4 p.m.

Texas A&M Commerce at Lamar, 4 p.m.

McNeese St. at SE Louisiana, 4 p.m.

Saturday, Nov. 11

Lamar at Nicholls, 4 p.m.

SE Louisiana at Texas A&M Commerce, 4:30 p.m.

Houston Christian at McNeese St., 8 p.m.

SOUTHWESTERN ATHLETIC CONFERENCE

East

Conference All Games W L PF PA W L PF PA Florida A&M 6 0 184 74 7 1 239 122 Jackson St. 5 2 184 132 6 3 255 216 Alabama St. 4 2 118 105 4 3 135 126 Alabama A&M 2 3 132 144 4 4 254 207 MVSU 1 4 70 124 1 7 101 228 Bethune-Cookman 0 5 93 131 1 7 145 241

West

Conference All Games W L PF PA W L PF PA Alcorn St. 4 1 123 77 5 3 164 158 Grambling St. 3 2 146 127 4 4 245 256 Prairie View 3 2 118 146 3 5 134 290 Southern U. 4 3 141 112 5 3 186 130 Texas Southern 1 4 129 157 2 6 191 294 Ark.-Pine Bluff 0 5 62 171 1 7 104 257

___

Thursday’s Games

MVSU at Bethune-Cookman, 7:30 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

Florida A&M at Alabama A&M, 2 p.m.

Texas Southern at Jackson St., 3 p.m.

Southern U. at Alcorn St., 3 p.m.

Ark.-Pine Bluff at Prairie View, 3 p.m.

Alabama St. vs. Grambling St. at Mobile, Ala., 5 p.m.

Friday, Nov. 10

Grambling St. at Ark.-Pine Bluff, 9 p.m.

Saturday, Nov. 11

Alabama A&M at Bethune-Cookman, 1 p.m.

Prairie View at Southern U., 3 p.m.

Alabama St. at MVSU, 3 p.m.

Lincoln University (CA) at Florida A&M, 6 p.m.

Sunday, Nov. 12

Alcorn St. at Texas Southern, 3 p.m.

SUN BELT CONFERENCE

East

Conference All Games W L PF PA W L PF PA James Madison 5 0 138 86 8 0 257 162 Georgia Southern 3 1 133 124 6 2 270 197 Georgia St. 3 2 125 130 6 2 243 204 Coastal Carolina 3 2 133 115 5 3 242 165 Old Dominion 3 2 145 136 4 4 196 208 Appalachian St. 2 2 134 133 4 4 275 247 Marshall 1 3 80 130 4 4 197 225

West

Conference All Games W L PF PA W L PF PA Troy 3 1 110 39 6 2 217 135 Louisiana-Lafayette 2 2 115 108 5 3 263 215 Texas State 2 2 114 121 5 3 281 230 Arkansas St. 2 2 98 125 4 4 184 270 South Alabama 2 2 153 74 4 4 268 169 Louisiana-Monroe 0 5 119 189 2 6 163 263 Southern Miss. 0 5 127 214 1 7 183 315

___

Thursday’s Games

South Alabama at Troy, 7:30 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

Louisiana-Lafayette at Arkansas St., 3 p.m.

Coastal Carolina at Old Dominion, 3:30 p.m.

James Madison at Georgia St., 3:30 p.m.

Louisiana-Monroe at Southern Miss., 4 p.m.

Georgia Southern at Texas State, 5 p.m.

Marshall at Appalachian St., 6 p.m.

Thursday, Nov. 9

Southern Miss. at Louisiana-Lafayette, 7:30 p.m.

Saturday, Nov. 11

Old Dominion at Liberty, 1 p.m.

Troy at Louisiana-Monroe, 2 p.m.

Appalachian St. at Georgia St., 2 p.m.

Uconn at James Madison, 2 p.m.

Texas State at Coastal Carolina, 3:30 p.m.

Arkansas St. at South Alabama, 5 p.m.

Georgia Southern at Marshall, 7 p.m.

UNITED ATHLETIC CONFERENCE

Conference All Games W L PF PA W L PF PA Austin Peay 3 0 119 104 6 2 311 210 E. Kentucky 3 0 107 87 4 4 234 281 Cent. Arkansas 3 1 128 90 5 3 280 201 Tarleton St. 2 2 138 122 6 3 276 223 Abilene Christian 2 2 95 144 4 4 222 243 S. Utah 2 2 151 117 3 5 246 222 Utah Tech 1 2 97 96 2 6 214 338 North Alabama 1 4 136 193 3 6 225 281 Stephen F. Austin 0 4 99 117 3 5 264 209

___

Saturday’s Games

Lincoln University (CA) at S. Utah, 3 p.m.

Utah Tech at Abilene Christian, 3 p.m.

Austin Peay at E. Kentucky, 5 p.m.

Cent. Arkansas at North Alabama, 5 p.m.

Stephen F. Austin at Tarleton St., 7 p.m.

Saturday, Nov. 11

Utah Tech at Austin Peay, 2 p.m.

Tarleton St. at Abilene Christian, 3 p.m.

S. Utah at Stephen F. Austin, 5 p.m.

E. Kentucky at Cent. Arkansas, 5 p.m.

MAJOR INDEPENDENTS

W L PF PA Notre Dame 7 2 345 138 Army 2 6 161 204 Umass 2 7 204 353 Uconn 1 7 158 234

___

Saturday’s Games

Uconn at Tennessee, Noon

Notre Dame at Clemson, Noon

Air Force vs. Army at Denver, 2:30 p.m.

Merrimack at Umass, 3:30 p.m.

Saturday, Nov. 11

Holy Cross at Army, Noon

Uconn at James Madison, 2 p.m.

INDEPENDENTS

W L PF PA Kennesaw St. 2 5 151 134

___

Saturday’s Games

Kennesaw St. at Sam Houston St., 1 p.m.

Saturday, Nov. 11

Va. Lynchburg at Kennesaw St., 3 p.m.

