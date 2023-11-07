CBS Sports reaches multiyear rights deal with the United Soccer League

NEW YORK (AP) — CBS Sports has reached a multiyear rights agreement with the second-tier United Soccer League to air…

NEW YORK (AP) — CBS Sports has reached a multiyear rights agreement with the second-tier United Soccer League to air 100 matches each season across CBS’ linear and digital properties.

The agreement announced Tuesday, which goes through the 2027 USL Championship and League One seasons, includes five matches on CBS, including the USL Championship Final. It also includes 20 matches each season on the CBS Sports Network and an additional 75 streaming matches on CBS Sports Golazo Network.

ESPN had been USL’s exclusive national media partner for the past eight seasons.

