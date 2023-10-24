Women’s Preseason All-America Team

The Associated Press’ 2023-24 preseason All-America women’s basketball team, with school, height, year and votes from a 36-member national media…

The Associated Press’ 2023-24 preseason All-America women’s basketball team, with school, height, year and votes from a 36-member national media panel (key 2022-23 statistics in parentheses):

Caitlin Clark, Iowa, 6-foot, senior, 36 of 36 votes (27.8 ppg, 8.6 apg, 7.8 rpg)

Angel Reese, LSU, 6-3, senior, 35 of 36 votes (23.0 ppg, 15.4 rpg, 1.8 spg)

Paige Bueckers, UConn, 5-11, junior, 22 of 36 votes (2022 stats: 14.6 ppg, 4.0 rpg, 3.9 apg)

Cameron Brink, Stanford, 6-4, senior, 19 of 36 votes (15.1 ppg, 9.6 rpg, 3.5 bpg)

Elizabeth Kitley, Virginia Tech, 6-6, graduate student, 18 of 36 votes (18.2 ppg, 10.7 rpg, 2.4 bpg)

Mackenzie Holmes, Indiana, 6-3, graduate student, 18 of 36 votes (22.3 ppg, 7.3 rpg, 68.8% FG pct)

Others receiving votes: Georgia Amoore, Virginia Tech; Aaliyah Edwards, UConn; Azzi Fudd, UConn; Rori Harmon, Texas; Rickea Jackson, Tennessee; Cotie McMahon, Ohio State, Olivia Miles, Notre Dame; Aneesah Morrow, LSU; Charisma Osborne, UCLA; Alissa Pili, Utah; Hailey Van Lith, LSU.

