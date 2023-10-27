Sports on TV for October 28 – 29

(All times Eastern)
Saturday, October 28
AUSTRALIAN RULES FOOTBALL (WOMEN’S)
4 a.m.
FS2 — AFL: Geelong at Richmond
12 a.m. (Sunday)
FS2 — AFL: North Melbourne at Adelaide
2 a.m. (Sunday)
FS2 — AFL: Port Adelaide at Hawthorn
AUTO RACING
12:30 p.m.
USA — NASCAR Cup Series: Practice and Qualifying, Martinsville Speedway, Martinsville, Va.
1:25 p.m.
ESPNEWS — Formula 1: Practice, Autódromo Hermanos Rodríguez, Mexico City
3:30 p.m.
USA — NASCAR Xfinity Series: The Dead On Tools 250, Playoffs – Round of 8, Martinsville Speedway, Martinsville, Va.
4:55 p.m.
ESPNEWS — Formula 1: Qualifying, Autódromo Hermanos Rodríguez, Mexico City
COLLEGE FOOTBALL
12 p.m.
ABC — Florida St. at Wake Forest
ACCN — UConn at Boston College
BTN — Maryland at Northwestern
CBS — Indiana at Penn St.
CBSSN — UMass at Army
ESPN — South Carolina at Texas A&M
ESPN2 — Houston at Kansas St.
ESPNU — Tulsa at SMU
FOX — Oklahoma at Kansas
FS1 — West Virginia at UCF
SECN — South Carolina at Texas A&M (Command Center)
2 p.m.
CW — Clemson at NC State
3:30 p.m.
ABC — BYU at Texas
ACCN — Virginia at Miami
BTN — Michigan St. at Minnesota
CBS — Georgia vs. Florida, Jacksonville, Fla.
CBSSN — Miami (Ohio) at Ohio
ESPN — Duke at Louisville
FOX — Oregon at Utah
FS1 — Purdue at Nebraska
NBC — Pittsburgh at Notre Dame
PEACOCK — Pittsburgh at Notre Dame
SECN — Mississippi St. at Auburn
4 p.m.
ESPN2 — Tulane at Rice
ESPNU — Prairie View A&M at Florida A&M
PAC-12N — Southern Cal at California
5:30 p.m.
FS2 — Wyoming at Boise St.
6 p.m.
NFLN — Marshall at Coastal Carolina
7 p.m.
CBSSN — Air Force at Colorado St.
ESPN — Tennessee at Kentucky
FS1 — Washington at Stanford
7:30 p.m.
ABC — Colorado at UCLA
NBC — Ohio St. at Wisconsin
SECN — Vanderbilt at Mississippi
8 p.m.
ACCN — North Carolina at Georgia Tech
ESPN2 — Cincinnati at Oklahoma St.
ESPNU — Old Dominion at James Madison
PAC-12N — Washington St. at Arizona St.
10:30 p.m.
CBSSN — New Mexico at Nevada
ESPN — Oregon St. at Arizona
FS1 — UNLV at Fresno St.
11 p.m.
ESPNU — Howard at Delaware St. (Taped)
COLLEGE VOLLEYBALL (WOMEN’S)
7 p.m.
BTN — Penn St. at Michigan St.
9 p.m.
BTN — Maryland at Iowa
FISHING
8 a.m.
FS1 — Bassmaster Elite Series: The 2023 Yamaha Bassmaster Redfish Cup Championship presented by Skeeter Boats, Winyah Bay, Georgetown, S.C.
GOLF
4:30 a.m.
GOLF — DP World Tour: The Commercial Bank Qatar Masters, Third Round, Doha Golf Club, Doha, Qatar
11 p.m.
GOLF — LPGA Tour: The Maybank Championship, Final Round, Kuala Lumpur Golf and Country Club, Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia
3:30 a.m. (Sunday)
ESPN2 — Asia-Pacific Amateur Championship: Final Round, Royal Melbourne Golf Club, Melbourne, Australia (Taped)
4 a.m. (Sunday)
GOLF — DP World Tour: The Commercial Bank Qatar Masters, Final Round, Doha Golf Club, Doha, Qatar
4:30 a.m. (Sunday)
ESPN2 — Asia-Pacific Amateur Championship: Final Round, Royal Melbourne Golf Club, Melbourne, Australia (Taped)
HORSE RACING
12:30 p.m.
FS2 — NYRA: America’s Day at the Races
9 p.m.
FS2 — Breeders Crown Harness Races: From Harrah’s Hoosier Park, Anderson, Ind.
MLB BASEBALL
8 p.m.
FOX — World Series: Arizona at Texas, Game 2
NBA BASKETBALL
7 p.m.
NBATV — New York at New Orleans
10 p.m.
NBATV — Utah at Phoenix
NHL HOCKEY
7 p.m.
NHLN — Toronto at Nashville
RUGBY (MEN’S)
3 p.m.
CNBC — World Cup: New Zealand vs. South Africa, Grand Final, Saint-Denis, France
SOCCER (MEN’S)
7:30 a.m.
USA — Premier League: Brentford at Chelsea
10 a.m.
USA — Premier League: Sheffield United at Arsenal
12:30 p.m.
NBC — Premier League: Newcastle United at Wolverhampton
TENNIS
6 a.m.
TENNIS — WTA Elite Trophy Zhuhai Singles Semifinals, Doubles Round Robin; Vienna-ATP, Basel-ATP Semifinals
1 a.m. (Sunday)
TENNIS — WTA Elite Trophy Zhuhai Doubles Final
3 a.m. (Sunday)
TENNIS — WTA Elite Trophy Zhuhai Singles Final
_____
Sunday, October 29
AUTO RACING
1 p.m.
CNBC — FIM MotoGP: The OR Thailand Grand Prix, Isan, Thailand (Taped)
2 p.m.
NBC — NASCAR Cup Series: The Xfinity 500, Playoffs – Round of 8, Martinsville Speedway, Martinsville, Va.
2:30 p.m.
ABC — Formula 1: The Mexico Grand Prix, Autódromo Hermanos Rodríguez, Mexico City
CNBC — World SuperBike: Round 12, Cádiz, Spain (Taped)
3 p.m.
FS1 — NHRA: Qualifying, The Strip at Las Vegas Motor Speedway, Las Vegas (Taped)
5 p.m.
FS1 — NHRA: The NHRA Nevada Nationals, The Strip at Las Vegas Motor Speedway, Las Vegas
COLLEGE BASKETBALL (MEN’S)
3:30 p.m.
BTN — Exhibition: Tennessee at Michigan St.
6 p.m.
BTN — Exhibition: Kansas at Illinois
COLLEGE CROSS COUNTRY
9 a.m.
BTN — Big Ten Championships: From Madison, Wis. (Taped)
COLLEGE SOCCER (MEN’S)
12:30 p.m.
BTN — Penn St. at Wisconsin
5 p.m.
PAC-12N — Stanford at California
7 p.m.
PAC-12N — Oregon St. at UCLA
COLLEGE SOCCER (WOMEN’S)
2 p.m.
SECN — Southeastern Tournament: LSU vs. Kentucky, First Round, Pensacola, Fla.
3 p.m.
ESPNU — Santa Clara at Gonzaga
PAC-12N — Stanford at UCLA
4:30 p.m.
SECN — Southeastern Tournament: Tennessee vs. Auburn, First Round, Pensacola, Fla.
6 p.m.
ACCN — Atlantic Coast Tournament: Wake Forest at Clemson, First Round
8 p.m.
ACCN — Atlantic Coast Tournament: Pittsburgh at North Carolina, First Round
COLLEGE VOLLEYBALL (WOMEN’S)
12 p.m.
ACCN — Clemson at Boston College
SECN — Auburn at Alabama
1 p.m.
ESPN — Oklahoma at Iowa St.
ESPNU — Houston at Cincinnati
2 p.m.
ACCN — Virginia Tech at Virginia
FS2 — Ohio St. at Michigan
3 p.m.
ESPN — Oregon at Washington
4 p.m.
ACCN — NC State at North Carolina
4:45 p.m.
FS2 — Minnesota at Wisconsin
FISHING
8 a.m.
FS1 — Bassmaster Elite Series: The 2023 Yamaha Bassmaster Redfish Cup Championship presented by Skeeter Boats, Winyah Bay, Georgetown, S.C.
11 a.m.
FS2 — Bassmaster Elite Series: The 2023 Yamaha Bassmaster Redfish Cup Championship presented by Skeeter Boats, Winyah Bay, Georgetown, S.C.
1:30 p.m.
FS1 — Bassmaster Elite Series: The 2023 Yamaha Bassmaster Redfish Cup Championship presented by Skeeter Boats, Winyah Bay, Georgetown, S.C.
GOLF
3:30 a.m.
ESPN2 — Asia-Pacific Amateur Championship: Final Round, Royal Melbourne Golf Club, Melbourne, Australia (Taped)
4 a.m.
GOLF — DP World Tour: The Commercial Bank Qatar Masters, Final Round, Doha Golf Club, Doha, Qatar
4:30 a.m.
ESPN2 — Asia-Pacific Amateur Championship: Final Round, Royal Melbourne Golf Club, Melbourne, Australia (Taped)
HORSE RACING
12:30 p.m.
FS2 — NYRA: America’s Day at the Races
4 p.m.
FS2 — NYRA: America’s Day at the Races
NBA BASKETBALL
9 p.m.
NBATV — San Antonio at LA Clippers
NFL FOOTBALL
1 p.m.
CBS — Regional Coverage: Atlanta at Tennessee, New England at Miami, NY Jets at NY Giants, Jacksonville at Pittsburgh
FOX — Regional Coverage: LA Rams at Dallas, Minnesota at Green Bay, New Orleans at Indianapolis, Philadelphia at Washington, Houston at Carolina
4:05 p.m.
FOX — Cleveland at Seattle
4:25 p.m.
CBS — Regional Coverage: Kansas City at Denver, Baltimore at Arizona, Cincinnati at San Francisco
8:20 p.m.
NBC — Chicago at LA Chargers
NHL HOCKEY
7 p.m.
TBS — Heritage Classic: Calgary vs. Edmonton, Edmonton, Alberta
SOCCER (MEN’S)
9 a.m.
USA — Premier League: Everton at West Ham United
10:25 p.m.
ESPN2 — Bundesliga: Borussia Dortmund at Eintracht Frankfurt
8 p.m.
FS1 — MLS Playoff: NY Red Bulls at FC Cincinnati, Game 1
10 p.m.
FS1 — MLS Playoff: Sporting Kansas City at St. Louis City SC, Game 1
SOCCER (WOMEN’S)
5:30 p.m.
TNT — International Friendly: U.S. vs. Colombia, San Diego
TENNIS
3 a.m.
TENNIS — WTA Elite Trophy Zhuhai Singles Final
9 a.m.
TENNIS — Vienna-ATP, Basel-ATP Singles Finals
3:30 p.m.
TENNIS — WTA Finals Doubles Round Robin
6 p.m.
TENNIS — WTA Finals Singles and Doubles Round Robin
6 a.m. (Monday)
TENNIS — WTA Finals Singles and Doubles Round Robin; Paris-ATP Early Rounds
VOLLEYBALL (WOMEN’S)
9:30 p.m.
ESPNU — Athletes Unlimited: Team Linnehan vs. Team Edmond, Mesa, Ariz.
_____
