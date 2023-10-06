Germany’s new coach takes a fresh approach for friendlies against the United States and Mexico

BERLIN (AP) — Germany coach Julian Nagelsmann showed Friday he wants to make his own mark on the team by…

BERLIN (AP) — Germany coach Julian Nagelsmann showed Friday he wants to make his own mark on the team by calling up three new players and recalling four more for upcoming friendly games against the United States and Mexico.

Nagelsmann, who replaced Hansi Flick last month, summoned Bayer Leverkusen midfielder Robert Andrich, Stuttgart midfielder Chris Führich and Union Berlin forward Kevin Behrens for the first time.

The 36-year-old Nagelsmann also recalled veteran defender Mats Hummels, Bayern Munich midfielder Leon Goretzka, Leipzig defender David Raum and Fulham goalkeeper Bernd Leno. Those players were all omitted from Flick’s latest squad lists.

“We’re a new coaching team and want to see as many players as possible around the national team,” Nagelsmann said in a statement. “Our goal is to get used to each other as quickly as possible in the short time we have and to try and implement what we want in the few training sessions.”

Nagelsmann was hired as Flick’s replacement on Sept. 22, nearly two weeks after Flick became the first Germany coach ever fired from the position after a 4-1 loss to Japan stretched the team’s losing run to three games and its winless run to five. Interim coach Rudi Völler led Germany to a morale-boosting 2-1 win over France in the next game.

Nagelsmann was given a contract through next year’s European Championship, which Germany is hosting.

Germany will play the United States in East Hartford, Connecticut, on Oct. 14, and Mexico in Philadelphia four days later. The team’s next Euro 2024 warmup games are against Turkey in Berlin on Nov. 18 and Austria in Vienna three days after that.

The 34-year-old Hummels was never called up by Flick, who took over from Joachim Löw after Germany was knocked out of the Euro 2020 tournament in 2021. But Hummels has taken on a starring role at Borussia Dortmund in recent months, outshining Germany teammates Niklas Süle and Nico Schlotterbeck.

Nagelsmann did not call up Schlotterbeck for the trip to the United States.

___

Goalkeepers: Oliver Baumann (Hoffenheim), Bernd Leno (Fulham), Marc-André ter Stegen (Barcelona), Kevin Trapp (Eintracht Frankfurt)

Defenders: Robin Gosens (Union Berlin), Mats Hummels (Borussia Dortmund) David Raum (Leipzig) Antonio Rüdiger (Real Madrid), Niklas Süle (Borussia Dortmund), Jonathan Tah (Bayer Leverkusen), Malick Thiaw (AC Milan)

Midfielders: Robert Andrich (Bayer Leverkusen), Julian Brandt (Borussia Dortmund), Chris Führich (Stuttgart), Leon Goretzka (Bayern Munich) Pascal Groß (Brighton & Hove Albion), İlkay Gündoğan (Barcelona), Jonas Hofmann (Bayer Leverkusen), Joshua Kimmich (Bayern Munich), Jamal Musiala (Bayern Munich), Leroy Sané, (Bayern Munich), Florian Wirtz (Bayer Leverkusen)

Forwards: Kevin Behrens (Union Berlin), Niclas Füllkrug (Borussia Dortmund), Kai Havertz (Arsenal), Thomas Müller (Bayern Munich)

___

AP soccer: https://apnews.com/hub/soccer

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.