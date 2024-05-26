Sun’s DeWanna Bonner scores 19, Alyssa Thomas ejected for foul on Angel Reese in 86-82 win over Sky

CHICAGO (AP) — Connecticut’s DeWanna Bonner scored 19 points and teammate Alyssa Thomas was ejected after hitting Chicago’s Angel Reese…

CHICAGO (AP) — Connecticut’s DeWanna Bonner scored 19 points and teammate Alyssa Thomas was ejected after hitting Chicago’s Angel Reese in the neck in the Sun’s 86-82 win on Saturday night.

DiJonai Carrington and Brionna Jones each scored 16 points and Ty Harris added 15 for the Sun (5-0), who remain the only unbeaten team in the WNBA.

Thomas was ejected for a flagrant foul 2 late in the third quarter after wrapping her hand around Reese’s neck and knocking the rookie to the ground. Reese made the two foul shots with 3:41 left the period to give Chicago a 60-59 lead. Carrington countered with a layup 38 seconds later.

Bonner’s 3-pointer with 7:03 remaining made it 78-71 before Chicago went on an 8-0 run and Dana Evans’ 3-pointer with 5:03 left gave the Sky their last lead at 79-78.

Bonner followed with a three-point play and a mid-range jumper and Connecticut led the rest of the way.

Marina Mabrey scored 23 points for Chicago (2-2) and Evans had 13. Reese, the No. 7 pick in the draft, finished with 13 points and five rebounds.

Thomas left the game with nine points, six assists and six rebounds.

