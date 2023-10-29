All Times EDT
EASTERN CONFERENCE
North Division
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Trois-Rivieres
|5
|4
|1
|0
|0
|8
|24
|17
|Newfoundland
|6
|4
|2
|0
|0
|8
|22
|23
|Norfolk
|5
|2
|2
|1
|0
|5
|14
|12
|Worcester
|5
|2
|3
|0
|0
|4
|12
|16
|Reading
|5
|1
|2
|1
|1
|4
|16
|23
|Maine
|3
|1
|2
|0
|0
|2
|10
|13
|Adirondack
|2
|0
|1
|1
|0
|1
|5
|9
South Division
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Atlanta
|3
|3
|0
|0
|0
|6
|16
|5
|Jacksonville
|3
|3
|0
|0
|0
|6
|11
|5
|Greenville
|2
|2
|0
|0
|0
|4
|8
|5
|Florida
|4
|2
|2
|0
|0
|4
|10
|11
|South Carolina
|4
|2
|2
|0
|0
|4
|20
|15
|Orlando
|4
|1
|2
|0
|1
|3
|11
|13
|Savannah
|3
|1
|2
|0
|0
|2
|8
|11
WESTERN CONFERENCE
Central Division
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Wheeling
|3
|2
|1
|0
|0
|4
|14
|10
|Fort Wayne
|4
|2
|2
|0
|0
|4
|14
|16
|Indy
|4
|2
|2
|0
|0
|4
|14
|12
|Kalamazoo
|4
|2
|2
|0
|0
|4
|12
|19
|Toledo
|2
|1
|0
|1
|0
|3
|11
|5
|Cincinnati
|4
|1
|3
|0
|0
|2
|15
|17
|Iowa
|4
|0
|3
|1
|0
|1
|10
|16
Mountain Division
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Kansas City
|5
|5
|0
|0
|0
|10
|20
|12
|Idaho
|4
|3
|1
|0
|0
|6
|19
|15
|Wichita
|6
|3
|3
|0
|0
|6
|20
|22
|Rapid City
|4
|2
|1
|1
|0
|5
|13
|12
|Utah
|4
|2
|2
|0
|0
|4
|11
|12
|Allen
|4
|1
|3
|0
|0
|2
|13
|22
|Tulsa
|4
|1
|3
|0
|0
|2
|11
|16
NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for an overtime or shootout loss. Top four teams in each division advance to playoffs.
Saturday’s Games
Newfoundland 5, South Carolina 3
Indy 6, Kalamazoo 2
Jacksonville 4, Florida 3
Maine 4, Adirondack 3
Trois-Rivieres 4, Reading 3
Fort Wayne 7, Wheeling 3
Cincinnati 7, Tulsa 4
Wichita 4, Iowa 3
Atlanta 6, Allen 3
Kansas City 4, Rapid City 3
Idaho 4, Utah 1
Sunday’s Games
South Carolina 8, Newfoundland 2
Reading 7, Trois-Rivieres 6
Norfolk 4, Worcester 0
Atlanta 6, Allen 0
Tulsa 4, Cincinnati 3
Wichita 4, Iowa 2
Monday’s Games
No games scheduled
Tuesday’s Games
Rapid City at Kansas City, 8:05 p.m.
Wednesday’s Games
Greenville at Atlanta, 7 p.m.
Orlando at Florida, 7:30 p.m.
Wichita at Idaho, 9:10 p.m.
