All Times EDT EASTERN CONFERENCE North Division GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA Trois-Rivieres 5 4 1 0…

All Times EDT

EASTERN CONFERENCE

North Division

GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA Trois-Rivieres 5 4 1 0 0 8 24 17 Newfoundland 6 4 2 0 0 8 22 23 Norfolk 5 2 2 1 0 5 14 12 Worcester 5 2 3 0 0 4 12 16 Reading 5 1 2 1 1 4 16 23 Maine 3 1 2 0 0 2 10 13 Adirondack 2 0 1 1 0 1 5 9

South Division

GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA Atlanta 3 3 0 0 0 6 16 5 Jacksonville 3 3 0 0 0 6 11 5 Greenville 2 2 0 0 0 4 8 5 Florida 4 2 2 0 0 4 10 11 South Carolina 4 2 2 0 0 4 20 15 Orlando 4 1 2 0 1 3 11 13 Savannah 3 1 2 0 0 2 8 11

WESTERN CONFERENCE

Central Division

GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA Wheeling 3 2 1 0 0 4 14 10 Fort Wayne 4 2 2 0 0 4 14 16 Indy 4 2 2 0 0 4 14 12 Kalamazoo 4 2 2 0 0 4 12 19 Toledo 2 1 0 1 0 3 11 5 Cincinnati 4 1 3 0 0 2 15 17 Iowa 4 0 3 1 0 1 10 16

Mountain Division

GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA Kansas City 5 5 0 0 0 10 20 12 Idaho 4 3 1 0 0 6 19 15 Wichita 6 3 3 0 0 6 20 22 Rapid City 4 2 1 1 0 5 13 12 Utah 4 2 2 0 0 4 11 12 Allen 4 1 3 0 0 2 13 22 Tulsa 4 1 3 0 0 2 11 16

NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for an overtime or shootout loss. Top four teams in each division advance to playoffs.

Saturday’s Games

Newfoundland 5, South Carolina 3

Indy 6, Kalamazoo 2

Jacksonville 4, Florida 3

Maine 4, Adirondack 3

Trois-Rivieres 4, Reading 3

Fort Wayne 7, Wheeling 3

Cincinnati 7, Tulsa 4

Wichita 4, Iowa 3

Atlanta 6, Allen 3

Kansas City 4, Rapid City 3

Idaho 4, Utah 1

Sunday’s Games

South Carolina 8, Newfoundland 2

Reading 7, Trois-Rivieres 6

Norfolk 4, Worcester 0

Atlanta 6, Allen 0

Tulsa 4, Cincinnati 3

Wichita 4, Iowa 2

Monday’s Games

No games scheduled

Tuesday’s Games

Rapid City at Kansas City, 8:05 p.m.

Wednesday’s Games

Greenville at Atlanta, 7 p.m.

Orlando at Florida, 7:30 p.m.

Wichita at Idaho, 9:10 p.m.

