NBA

Tuesday

FAVORITE LINE O/U UNDERDOG at NEW YORK 2½ (215½) Indiana at DENVER 4 (205½) Minnesota

MLB

Tuesday

American League

FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE at BALTIMORE -154 Toronto +130 Tampa Bay -118 at BOSTON +100 N.Y Yankees -136 at MINNESOTA +116 Cleveland -120 at TEXAS +102 at HOUSTON -184 Oakland +154 at SEATTLE -154 Kansas City +130

National League

FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE Philadelphia -146 at N.Y METS +124 at ATLANTA -196 Chicago Cubs +164 at MILWAUKEE -158 Pittsburgh +134 at SAN DIEGO -275 Colorado +225 Cincinnati -116 at ARIZONA -102 LA Dodgers -164 at SAN FRANCISCO +138

Interleague

FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE Washington OFF at CHICAGO WHITE SOX OFF at DETROIT -178 Miami +150 Washington -112 at CHICAGO WHITE SOX -104 St. Louis -142 at LA ANGELS +120

National Hockey League (NHL)

Tuesday

FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE at FLORIDA -210 Boston +172 at EDMONTON -205 Vancouver +168

For the latest odds, go to BetMGM Sportsbook, https://sports.betmgm.com/en/sports

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.