Live Radio
Sports Betting Line

The Associated Press

May 13, 2024, 11:56 PM

NBA

Tuesday

FAVORITE LINE O/U UNDERDOG
at NEW YORK (215½) Indiana
at DENVER 4 (205½) Minnesota

MLB

Tuesday

American League

FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE
at BALTIMORE -154 Toronto +130
Tampa Bay -118 at BOSTON +100
N.Y Yankees -136 at MINNESOTA +116
Cleveland -120 at TEXAS +102
at HOUSTON -184 Oakland +154
at SEATTLE -154 Kansas City +130

National League

FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE
Philadelphia -146 at N.Y METS +124
at ATLANTA -196 Chicago Cubs +164
at MILWAUKEE -158 Pittsburgh +134
at SAN DIEGO -275 Colorado +225
Cincinnati -116 at ARIZONA -102
LA Dodgers -164 at SAN FRANCISCO +138

Interleague

FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE
Washington OFF at CHICAGO WHITE SOX OFF
at DETROIT -178 Miami +150
Washington -112 at CHICAGO WHITE SOX -104
St. Louis -142 at LA ANGELS +120

National Hockey League (NHL)

Tuesday

FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE
at FLORIDA -210 Boston +172
at EDMONTON -205 Vancouver +168

