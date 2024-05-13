NBA Tuesday FAVORITE LINE O/U UNDERDOG at NEW YORK 2½ (215½) Indiana at DENVER 4 (205½) Minnesota MLB Tuesday American…
NBA
Tuesday
|FAVORITE
|LINE
|O/U
|UNDERDOG
|at NEW YORK
|2½
|(215½)
|Indiana
|at DENVER
|4
|(205½)
|Minnesota
MLB
Tuesday
American League
|FAVORITE
|LINE
|UNDERDOG
|LINE
|at BALTIMORE
|-154
|Toronto
|+130
|Tampa Bay
|-118
|at BOSTON
|+100
|N.Y Yankees
|-136
|at MINNESOTA
|+116
|Cleveland
|-120
|at TEXAS
|+102
|at HOUSTON
|-184
|Oakland
|+154
|at SEATTLE
|-154
|Kansas City
|+130
National League
|FAVORITE
|LINE
|UNDERDOG
|LINE
|Philadelphia
|-146
|at N.Y METS
|+124
|at ATLANTA
|-196
|Chicago Cubs
|+164
|at MILWAUKEE
|-158
|Pittsburgh
|+134
|at SAN DIEGO
|-275
|Colorado
|+225
|Cincinnati
|-116
|at ARIZONA
|-102
|LA Dodgers
|-164
|at SAN FRANCISCO
|+138
Interleague
|FAVORITE
|LINE
|UNDERDOG
|LINE
|Washington
|OFF
|at CHICAGO WHITE SOX
|OFF
|at DETROIT
|-178
|Miami
|+150
|Washington
|-112
|at CHICAGO WHITE SOX
|-104
|St. Louis
|-142
|at LA ANGELS
|+120
National Hockey League (NHL)
Tuesday
|FAVORITE
|LINE
|UNDERDOG
|LINE
|at FLORIDA
|-210
|Boston
|+172
|at EDMONTON
|-205
|Vancouver
|+168
For the latest odds, go to BetMGM Sportsbook, https://sports.betmgm.com/en/sports
