Dump truck overturns into ravine below I-270 in Montgomery Co. — killing 54-year-old driver

A 54-year-old man was killed Monday morning when the dump truck he was driving collided with a transit van and overturned into a ravine below Interstate 270 in Hyattstown, Maryland.

A dump truck overturned and landed in a ravine below Interstate 270 in Montgomery County, Maryland, on May 13, 2024. (Courtesy 7News) A dump truck overturned and landed in a ravine below Interstate 270 in Montgomery County, Maryland, on May 13, 2024. (Courtesy 7News) Listen to WTOP Traffic for the latest roadway conditions.

A 54-year-old man was killed Monday morning when the dump truck he was driving collided with a transit van and overturned into a ravine below Interstate 270 in Hyattstown, Maryland.

Traffic was able to get by the crash on Interstate 270 at Maryland Route 109 in Montgomery County but heavy congestion remained.

Rodney Gibson, of Frederick, was driving the dump truck in the southbound lanes at around 10 a.m. when it collided with a 2019 Ford Transit. Gibson’s vehicle hit a bridge abutment and then flipped over into a ravine.

He died at the scene. No one else was injured, according to police.

It’s unclear what caused the dump truck and the van to collide. Police are investigating what led up to the crash.

Officials closed down I-270 for around four hours. All northbound lanes on I-270 reopened just before 2 p.m. In the southbound lanes, traffic was able to get by the crash investigation.

Nearby exit ramps that were closed for most of the day reopened.

Amid the crash investigation, there’s also a closure in both directions of MD-109 underneath I-270, as of 2 p.m.

Police are warning drivers to expect delays in the area.

Police said that HAZMAT units responded to the scene. Reports had indicated the truck may have been carrying fuel, but police did not clarify what prompted the HAZMAT response.

Here’s a map of the area where the crash happened.

Earlier, police had said the crash happened in the northbound lanes but in an update officials said the collision was in the southbound lanes.

This is a developing story. Stick with WTOP for the latest.

Get breaking news and daily headlines delivered to your email inbox by signing up here.

© 2024 WTOP. All Rights Reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.