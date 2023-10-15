Israel-Hamas war: Live updates | Conflict could spread across Middle East | Israel-Hamas conflict explained | 2 American hostages freed | Journalists in Gaza struggling
ECHL Glance

The Associated Press

October 15, 2023, 5:34 PM

All Times EDT

GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA
Adirondack 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
Allen 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
Atlanta 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
Cincinnati 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
Florida 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
Fort Wayne 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
Greenville 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
Idaho 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
Indy 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
Iowa 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
Jacksonville 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
Kalamazoo 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
Kansas City 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
Maine 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
Newfoundland 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
Norfolk 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
Orlando 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
Rapid City 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
Reading 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
Savannah 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
South Carolina 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
Toledo 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
Trois-Rivieres 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
Tulsa 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
Utah 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
Wheeling 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
Wichita 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
Worcester 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0

NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for an overtime or shootout loss. Top four teams in each division advance to playoffs.

Saturday’s Games

No games scheduled

Sunday’s Games

No games scheduled

Monday’s Games

No games scheduled

Tuesday’s Games

No games scheduled

Wednesday’s Games

No games scheduled

