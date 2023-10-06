Constellation FURYK & FRIENDS Tour Scores

Friday
At Timuquana Country Club
Jacksonville, Fla.
Purse: $2 million
Yardage: 7,005; Par: 72
First Round
|Scott Parel
|31-33—64
|Jerry Kelly
|34-33—67
|Brett Quigley
|32-35—67
|Brian Cooper
|33-35—68
|Carlos Franco
|34-34—68
|Richard Green
|32-36—68
|Miguel Angel Jimenez
|35-33—68
|Robert Karlsson
|37-31—68
|Rob Labritz
|36-32—68
|John Senden
|34-34—68
|Steven Alker
|34-35—69
|David Duval
|33-36—69
|Scott McCarron
|34-35—69
|Rod Pampling
|34-35—69
|Vijay Singh
|36-33—69
|Stephen Ames
|33-37—70
|Scott Dunlap
|34-36—70
|Joe Durant
|34-36—70
|Steve Flesch
|34-36—70
|Retief Goosen
|36-34—70
|Davis Love III
|36-34—70
|Billy Mayfair
|30-40—70
|Tim Petrovic
|37-33—70
|Dicky Pride
|34-36—70
|Paul Stankowski
|34-36—70
|Kirk Triplett
|35-35—70
|Billy Andrade
|36-35—71
|Stuart Appleby
|37-34—71
|Shane Bertsch
|33-38—71
|Jason Bohn
|35-36—71
|Alex Cejka
|36-35—71
|Glen Day
|35-36—71
|Ernie Els
|36-35—71
|Bob Estes
|36-35—71
|Jim Furyk
|37-34—71
|Matt Gogel
|34-37—71
|Paul Goydos
|34-37—71
|Mark Hensby
|38-33—71
|Thongchai Jaidee
|35-36—71
|Jeff Maggert
|35-36—71
|Timothy O’Neal
|35-36—71
|Mark Walker
|36-35—71
|Y.E. Yang
|34-37—71
|Arjun Atwal
|34-38—72
|Clark Dennis
|37-35—72
|Harrison Frazar
|37-35—72
|Steve Stricker
|35-37—72
|Mario Tiziani
|38-34—72
|John Huston
|37-36—73
|Rocco Mediate
|33-40—73
|Corey Pavin
|36-37—73
|Ken Tanigawa
|35-38—73
|Scott Verplank
|37-36—73
|Olin Browne
|36-38—74
|Marco Dawson
|38-36—74
|Chris DiMarco
|37-37—74
|Tim Herron
|38-36—74
|Bernhard Langer
|39-35—74
|Frank Lickliter II
|37-37—74
|Jeff Sluman
|34-40—74
|Boo Weekley
|38-36—74
|Fred Funk
|37-38—75
|Len Mattiace
|37-38—75
|Jesper Parnevik
|36-39—75
|Mike Weir
|38-37—75
|Woody Austin
|39-37—76
|David Branshaw
|39-37—76
|John Daly
|35-41—76
|Gibby Gilbert III
|37-39—76
|Tom Pernice
|40-36—76
|Ken Duke
|37-40—77
|Steve Jones
|39-39—78
|David McKenzie
|39-39—78
|Lee Janzen
|39-40—79
|Wes Short
|36-43—79
|Duffy Waldorf
|41-38—79
|Mark Calcavecchia
|43-39—82
|Colin Montgomerie
|WD
