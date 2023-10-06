Constellation FURYK & FRIENDS Tour Scores

Friday At Timuquana Country Club Jacksonville, Fla. Purse: $2 million Yardage: 7,005; Par: 72 First Round Scott Parel 31-33—64 Jerry…

Friday

At Timuquana Country Club

Jacksonville, Fla.

Purse: $2 million

Yardage: 7,005; Par: 72

First Round

Scott Parel 31-33—64 Jerry Kelly 34-33—67 Brett Quigley 32-35—67 Brian Cooper 33-35—68 Carlos Franco 34-34—68 Richard Green 32-36—68 Miguel Angel Jimenez 35-33—68 Robert Karlsson 37-31—68 Rob Labritz 36-32—68 John Senden 34-34—68 Steven Alker 34-35—69 David Duval 33-36—69 Scott McCarron 34-35—69 Rod Pampling 34-35—69 Vijay Singh 36-33—69 Stephen Ames 33-37—70 Scott Dunlap 34-36—70 Joe Durant 34-36—70 Steve Flesch 34-36—70 Retief Goosen 36-34—70 Davis Love III 36-34—70 Billy Mayfair 30-40—70 Tim Petrovic 37-33—70 Dicky Pride 34-36—70 Paul Stankowski 34-36—70 Kirk Triplett 35-35—70 Billy Andrade 36-35—71 Stuart Appleby 37-34—71 Shane Bertsch 33-38—71 Jason Bohn 35-36—71 Alex Cejka 36-35—71 Glen Day 35-36—71 Ernie Els 36-35—71 Bob Estes 36-35—71 Jim Furyk 37-34—71 Matt Gogel 34-37—71 Paul Goydos 34-37—71 Mark Hensby 38-33—71 Thongchai Jaidee 35-36—71 Jeff Maggert 35-36—71 Timothy O’Neal 35-36—71 Mark Walker 36-35—71 Y.E. Yang 34-37—71 Arjun Atwal 34-38—72 Clark Dennis 37-35—72 Harrison Frazar 37-35—72 Steve Stricker 35-37—72 Mario Tiziani 38-34—72 John Huston 37-36—73 Rocco Mediate 33-40—73 Corey Pavin 36-37—73 Ken Tanigawa 35-38—73 Scott Verplank 37-36—73 Olin Browne 36-38—74 Marco Dawson 38-36—74 Chris DiMarco 37-37—74 Tim Herron 38-36—74 Bernhard Langer 39-35—74 Frank Lickliter II 37-37—74 Jeff Sluman 34-40—74 Boo Weekley 38-36—74 Fred Funk 37-38—75 Len Mattiace 37-38—75 Jesper Parnevik 36-39—75 Mike Weir 38-37—75 Woody Austin 39-37—76 David Branshaw 39-37—76 John Daly 35-41—76 Gibby Gilbert III 37-39—76 Tom Pernice 40-36—76 Ken Duke 37-40—77 Steve Jones 39-39—78 David McKenzie 39-39—78 Lee Janzen 39-40—79 Wes Short 36-43—79 Duffy Waldorf 41-38—79 Mark Calcavecchia 43-39—82 Colin Montgomerie WD

