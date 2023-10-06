Live Radio
Constellation FURYK & FRIENDS Tour Scores

The Associated Press

October 6, 2023, 4:10 PM

Friday

At Timuquana Country Club

Jacksonville, Fla.

Purse: $2 million

Yardage: 7,005; Par: 72

First Round

Scott Parel 31-33—64
Jerry Kelly 34-33—67
Brett Quigley 32-35—67
Brian Cooper 33-35—68
Carlos Franco 34-34—68
Richard Green 32-36—68
Miguel Angel Jimenez 35-33—68
Robert Karlsson 37-31—68
Rob Labritz 36-32—68
John Senden 34-34—68
Steven Alker 34-35—69
David Duval 33-36—69
Scott McCarron 34-35—69
Rod Pampling 34-35—69
Vijay Singh 36-33—69
Stephen Ames 33-37—70
Scott Dunlap 34-36—70
Joe Durant 34-36—70
Steve Flesch 34-36—70
Retief Goosen 36-34—70
Davis Love III 36-34—70
Billy Mayfair 30-40—70
Tim Petrovic 37-33—70
Dicky Pride 34-36—70
Paul Stankowski 34-36—70
Kirk Triplett 35-35—70
Billy Andrade 36-35—71
Stuart Appleby 37-34—71
Shane Bertsch 33-38—71
Jason Bohn 35-36—71
Alex Cejka 36-35—71
Glen Day 35-36—71
Ernie Els 36-35—71
Bob Estes 36-35—71
Jim Furyk 37-34—71
Matt Gogel 34-37—71
Paul Goydos 34-37—71
Mark Hensby 38-33—71
Thongchai Jaidee 35-36—71
Jeff Maggert 35-36—71
Timothy O’Neal 35-36—71
Mark Walker 36-35—71
Y.E. Yang 34-37—71
Arjun Atwal 34-38—72
Clark Dennis 37-35—72
Harrison Frazar 37-35—72
Steve Stricker 35-37—72
Mario Tiziani 38-34—72
John Huston 37-36—73
Rocco Mediate 33-40—73
Corey Pavin 36-37—73
Ken Tanigawa 35-38—73
Scott Verplank 37-36—73
Olin Browne 36-38—74
Marco Dawson 38-36—74
Chris DiMarco 37-37—74
Tim Herron 38-36—74
Bernhard Langer 39-35—74
Frank Lickliter II 37-37—74
Jeff Sluman 34-40—74
Boo Weekley 38-36—74
Fred Funk 37-38—75
Len Mattiace 37-38—75
Jesper Parnevik 36-39—75
Mike Weir 38-37—75
Woody Austin 39-37—76
David Branshaw 39-37—76
John Daly 35-41—76
Gibby Gilbert III 37-39—76
Tom Pernice 40-36—76
Ken Duke 37-40—77
Steve Jones 39-39—78
David McKenzie 39-39—78
Lee Janzen 39-40—79
Wes Short 36-43—79
Duffy Waldorf 41-38—79
Mark Calcavecchia 43-39—82
Colin Montgomerie WD

