Chicago hands Vegas first loss of season, 4-3 in OT

LAS VEGAS (AP) — Phillipp Kurashev scored on a power play 2:50 into overtime, and the Chicago Blackhawks beat Vegas 4-3 on Friday to hand the Golden Knights their first loss of the season.

With William Karlsson in the penalty box for tripping Connor Bedard, Kurashev skated to the top of the slot and ripped the winner past Vegas goalie Adin Hill. It was the first time Vegas allowed a power-play goal at home this season.

Bedard, Ryan Donato and Taylor Raddysh also scored for Chicago, which had dropped three in a row and five of six overall. Petr Mrazek stopped 18 shots.

Vegas opened the season with seven consecutive victories for the best start for a defending Stanley Cup champion in NHL history.

Karlsson, Pavel Dorofeyev and Shea Theodore scored for Vegas. Hill made 20 saves.

KINGS 5, COYOTES 4

TEMPE, Ariz. (AP) — Drew Doughty scored his second goal of the game with 1:59 remaining and Los Angeles rallied from three goals down to beat Arizona.

Mikey Anderson, Quinton Byfield and Anze Kopitar also scored for the Kings, who got three goals in the third period to complete a comeback from a 4-1 deficit.

Kings starter Pheonix Copley was pulled after giving up three goals on six shots, and Cam Talbot finished with 16 saves.

Coyotes forward Matias Maccelli scored 37 seconds into the game, and J.J. Moser, Jack McBain and Sean Durzi scored in a 69-second span later in the first for the three-goal lead. Karol Vejmelka had 34 saves.

DEVILS 5, SABRES 4

NEWARK N.J. (AP) — Erik Haula scored two goals and Vitek Vanecek made 23 saves, helping New Jersey beat Buffalo.

Haula snapped a tie 14:17 into the third period, putting New Jersey ahead to stay. He also scored a short-handed goal in the second.

Jack Hughes and Jesper Bratt also scored in the Devils’ third win in four games.

Tage Thompson, Rasmus Dahlin, Dylan Cozens and JJ Peterka scored for the Sabres.

CAPITALS 3, WILD 2, SO

WASHINGTON (AP) — John Carlson scored the shootout winner and Washington beat Minnesota.

Dylan Strome and Tom Wilson scored in regulation for the Capitals (3-3-1), who have won two consecutive games.

Ryan Hartman’s third-period tally and fourth goal in three games helped secure a point for Minnesota, which has now lost four of its last five games. Marco Rossi opened the scoring for Minnesota just 2:17 minutes in and Wilson tied things at 1 at 9:49 of the first period with a short-handed goal.

Washington’s Darcy Kuemper made 39 saves while Marc-Andre Fleury had 31 saves for the Wild.

HURRICANES 3, SHARKS 0

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — Teuvo Teravainen scored three goals, and Carolina beat winless San Jose.

Teravainen scored twice in the first period and completed the hat trick in the third. Antti Raanta stopped 20 shots for the shutout.

Seth Jarvis and Sebastian Aho each had two assists for the Hurricanes.

The Sharks (0-7-1) remain the only NHL team without a win. Kaapo Kahkonen made 36 saves for the Sharks, who are off to their worst start since the 1993-94 season.

CANUCKS 5, BLUES O

VANCOUVER (AP) — Quinn Hughes scored two goals, Thatcher Demko stopped 22 shots and Vancouver beat St. Louis for its third consecutive win.

J.T. Miller scored short-handed and added two assists for Vancouver. Phil Di Giuseppe had a goal and an assist, Ilya Mikheyev scored once and Elias Petterson had two assists.

The shutout was the fourth of Demko’s career.

Hughes got his first goal in the first period and Vancouver broke the game open with three second-period goals, two of them 70 seconds apart.

Jordan Binnington stopped 30 shots for the Blues.

