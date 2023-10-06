Baseball goes bananas: Savannah Bananas are coming to Nationals Park

The most delightfully bonkers team in baseball is coming to Nationals Park next year as part of "the Greatest Tour Schedule in Sports."

The much beloved Savannah Bananas will be D.C.-bound in 2024.

If the event sounds a-peeling, you can get tickets by joining a ticket lottery list before Dec. 1, 2023.

You can register right now through the Nationals’ website.

However, joining the lottery doesn’t guarantee you’ll get to buy tickets, so don’t feel too bruised if you miss out.

A random drawing is slated to take place about two months before the shenanigans. If you’re picked, then you’ll get to buy tickets.

And before you ask, yes, of course they do banana splits.

