All Times EDT Wednesday, Oct. 25 Eastern Conference Wild Card New York Red Bulls vs. Charlotte, 7:30 p.m. Western Conference…

All Times EDT Wednesday, Oct. 25 Eastern Conference Wild Card

New York Red Bulls vs. Charlotte, 7:30 p.m.

Western Conference Wild Card

Kansas City vs. San Jose, 9:30 p.m.<

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.