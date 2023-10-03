2023 MLB Injured List

NEW YORK (AP) — Injured list placements and days on injured list during the 2023 season:
|Team
|Pla
|Days
|L.A. Dodgers
|33
|2,465
|L.A. Angels
|42
|2,346
|N.Y. Yankees
|38
|2,158
|Cincinnati
|38
|1,921
|Colorado
|31
|1,840
|Minnesota
|39
|1,809
|Boston
|31
|1,792
|Oakland
|31
|1,746
|Atlanta
|30
|1,707
|Milwaukee
|32
|1,700
|Kansas City
|28
|1,661
|Detroit
|24
|1,637
|Miami
|28
|1,614
|N.Y. Mets
|28
|1,610
|San Francisco
|46
|1,571
|Washington
|22
|1,530
|San Diego
|31
|1,512
|Pittsburgh
|28
|1,498
|Tampa Bay
|29
|1,424
|Chicago Cubs
|27
|1,209
|St. Louis
|29
|1,172
|Seattle
|18
|1,170
|Texas
|25
|1,152
|Arizona
|18
|1,117
|Chicago White Sox
|30
|1,077
|Baltimore
|20
|913
|Philadelphia
|20
|890
|Toronto
|21
|863
|Houston
|13
|840
|Cleveland
|18
|717
|Totals
|848
|44,661
Source: MLB
Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.