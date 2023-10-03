2023 MLB Injured List

NEW YORK (AP) — Injured list placements and days on injured list during the 2023 season: Team Pla Days L.A.…

NEW YORK (AP) — Injured list placements and days on injured list during the 2023 season:

Team Pla Days L.A. Dodgers 33 2,465 L.A. Angels 42 2,346 N.Y. Yankees 38 2,158 Cincinnati 38 1,921 Colorado 31 1,840 Minnesota 39 1,809 Boston 31 1,792 Oakland 31 1,746 Atlanta 30 1,707 Milwaukee 32 1,700 Kansas City 28 1,661 Detroit 24 1,637 Miami 28 1,614 N.Y. Mets 28 1,610 San Francisco 46 1,571 Washington 22 1,530 San Diego 31 1,512 Pittsburgh 28 1,498 Tampa Bay 29 1,424 Chicago Cubs 27 1,209 St. Louis 29 1,172 Seattle 18 1,170 Texas 25 1,152 Arizona 18 1,117 Chicago White Sox 30 1,077 Baltimore 20 913 Philadelphia 20 890 Toronto 21 863 Houston 13 840 Cleveland 18 717 Totals 848 44,661

Source: MLB

