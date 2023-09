Wild Card Glance

All Times EDT AMERICAN LEAGUE W L Pct WCGB z-Tampa Bay 94 61 .606 +8½ Toronto 86 68 .558 +1…

All Times EDT

AMERICAN LEAGUE

W L Pct WCGB z-Tampa Bay 94 61 .606 +8½ Toronto 86 68 .558 +1 Houston 85 69 .552 _ Seattle 84 69 .549 ½

z-clinched playoff berth

___

Friday’s Games

N.Y. Yankees 7, Arizona 1

Toronto 6, Tampa Bay 2

Texas 8, Seattle 5

Kansas City 7, Houston 5

Saturday’s Games

Arizona at N.Y. Yankees, 1:05 p.m.

Toronto at Tampa Bay, 4:10 p.m.

Seattle at Texas, 7:05 p.m.

Kansas City at Houston, 7:10 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

Toronto (Kikuchi 10-6) at Tampa Bay (Bradley 5-7), 1:10 p.m.

Arizona (Nelson 7-8) at N.Y. Yankees (Schmidt 9-9), 1:35 p.m.

Kansas City (TBD) at Houston (Brown 11-12), 2:10 p.m.

Seattle (Woo 4-4) at Texas (Eovaldi 11-4), 2:35 p.m.

Monday’s Games

Arizona at Chicago White Sox, 7:40 p.m.

Houston at Seattle, 9:40 p.m.

___

NATIONAL LEAGUE

W L Pct WCGB Philadelphia 85 69 .552 +5 Arizona 81 73 .526 +1 Chicago 80 74 .519 _ Miami 79 75 .513 1 Cincinnati 79 76 .510 1½ San Francisco 77 77 .500 3 San Diego 76 78 .494 4

___

Friday’s Games

Chicago Cubs 6, Colorado 0

N.Y. Yankees 7, Arizona 1

Milwaukee 16, Miami 1

Philadelphia 5, N.Y. Mets 4, 10 innings

Pittsburgh 7, Cincinnati 5

San Diego 4, St. Louis 2

San Francisco 5, L.A. Dodgers 1

Saturday’s Games

Arizona at N.Y. Yankees, 1:05 p.m.

Colorado at Chicago Cubs, 2:20 p.m.

N.Y. Mets at Philadelphia, 4:05 p.m.

Milwaukee at Miami, 4:10 p.m.

Pittsburgh at Cincinnati, 6:40 p.m.

St. Louis at San Diego, 8:40 p.m.

San Francisco at L.A. Dodgers, 9:10 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

N.Y. Mets (Butto 1-2) at Philadelphia (Sánchez 2-5), 1:05 p.m.

Arizona (Nelson 7-8) at N.Y. Yankees (Schmidt 9-9), 1:35 p.m.

Milwaukee (Peralta 12-9) at Miami (Cabrera 6-7), 1:40 p.m.

Pittsburgh (TBD) at Cincinnati (Williamson 4-5), 1:40 p.m.

Colorado (Blach 3-2) at Chicago Cubs (Assad 4-3), 2:20 p.m.

St. Louis (Rom 1-3) at San Diego (Wacha 12-4), 4:10 p.m.

San Francisco (TBD) at L.A. Dodgers (Lynn 12-11), 7:10 p.m.

Monday’s Games

Arizona at Chicago White Sox, 7:40 p.m.

San Diego at San Francisco, 9:45 p.m.

___

