Tuesday’s Scores

PREP VOLLEYBALL=

Albany def. Holdingford, 25-19, 25-16, 25-22

Albert Lea def. Red Wing, 25-20, 37-35, 25-19

Alden-Conger def. Janesville-Waldorf-Pemberton, 25-19, 25-19, 25-17

Anoka def. Cambridge-Isanti, 25-10, 25-10, 25-16

Apple Valley def. Hastings, 21-25, 25-22, 25-11, 25-18

Austin def. Lewiston-Altura, 25-13, 25-17, 21-25, 25-20

Bemidji def. Park Rapids, 3-0

Blackduck def. Mahnomen/Waubun, 25-14, 25-15, 25-19

Bloomington Kennedy def. St. Louis Park, 19-25, 17-25, 25-22, 25-23, 15-8

Blue Earth Area def. New Ulm, 25-19, 20-25, 25-16, 25-22

Brainerd def. St. Cloud Apollo, 25-23, 25-10, 25-10

Breckenridge def. Wheaton/Herman-Norcross, 25-14, 25-20, 25-17

Browerville/Eagle Valley def. Upsala, 25-14, 25-9, 25-21

Buffalo Lake-Hector-Stewart def. Atwater-Cosmos-Grove City, 21-25, 23-25, 25-21, 25-14, 15-8

Caledonia def. Byron, 25-20, 23-25, 25-15, 26-24

Central Minnesota Christian def. Hancock, 25-17, 25-17, 25-27, 25-16

Chatfield def. Dover-Eyota, 25-13, 25-11, 25-10

Clearbrook-Gonvick def. Bagley, 26-24, 25-15, 25-21

Cleveland def. Mountain Lake Area-Comfrey, 25-9, 25-18, 25-15

Clinton-Graceville-Beardsley def. Dawson-Boyd, 25-20, 25-22, 25-16

Cloquet def. Princeton, 25-18, 25-11, 27-25

Concordia Academy def. Hill-Murray, 25-21, 23-25, 25-15, 25-21

Cromwell def. Hill City, 19-25, 25-13, 25-20, 25-12

Delano def. Monticello, 25-17, 25-14, 25-5

Detroit Lakes def. Perham, 25-16, 25-10, 25-22

Duluth Denfeld def. Hibbing, 3-1

Eagan def. Stillwater, 25-16, 25-16, 25-12

East Grand Forks def. Norman County East, 25-19, 25-23, 25-23

Eastview def. Hopkins, 27-25, 22-25, 18-25, 25-17, 25-9

Edina def. Burnsville, 25-21, 17-25, 25-23, 25-23

Farmington def. Bloomington Jefferson, 21-25, 25-17, 25-20, 25-15

Fillmore Central def. Zumbrota-Mazeppa, 22-25, 25-17, 25-18, 15-25, 15-7

Fosston def. Climax-Fisher, 25-18, 25-23, 25-23

Frazee def. Lake Park-Audubon, 25-13, 25-20, 25-22

Gibbon-Fairfax-Winthrop def. St. Clair, 25-22, 25-15, 25-27, 21-25, 15-8

Glencoe-Silver Lake def. Sibley East, 25-11, 25-13, 25-19

Goodhue def. Blooming Prairie, 25-10, 19-25, 25-7, 21-25, 16-14

Grand Meadow def. Southland, 25-23, 25-21, 25-14

Greenway def. Deer River, 25-18, 25-12, 26-24

Henning def. Brandon-Evansville, 25-15, 25-11, 26-24

Hermantown def. Duluth East, 25-20, 22-25, 18-25, 25-11, 15-9

Heron Lake-Okabena def. Springfield, 25-14, 25-16, 25-17

Hinckley-Finlayson def. Mora, 25-20, 25-14, 16-25, 25-14

Holy Family Catholic def. Central, 25-11, 25-21, 22-25, 25-23

Howard Lake-Waverly-Winsted def. Eden Valley-Watkins, 25-12, 25-16, 25-18

Hutchinson def. Big Lake, 25-13, 25-16, 25-22

Kittson County Central def. Northern Freeze, 25-15, 25-15, 25-17

Lake City def. St. Charles, 3-0

Lake Crystal-Wellcome Memorial def. Maple River

Lakeville South def. Eden Prairie, 25-19, 25-13, 25-12

Lanesboro def. Houston, 25-16, 25-15, 26-24

Madelia def. United South Central, 25-15, 25-17, 22-25, 22-25, 15-11

Mankato West def. Owatonna, 3-2

Maple Lake def. Litchfield, 25-14, 27-25, 25-19

Marshall def. Luverne, 25-7, 25-11, 25-6

Mayer-Lutheran def. Legacy Christian, 25-18, 25-21, 25-13

Mesabi East def. International Falls, 25-21, 18-25, 25-22, 13-25, 19-17

Minneota def. Wabasso, 25-15, 25-15, 25-15

Minnetonka def. Prior Lake, 25-20, 25-20, 27-25

Minnewaska def. Montevideo, 25-13, 25-8, 25-12

Moorhead def. Hawley, 25-18, 25-22, 26-24

Mound Westonka def. Minneapolis South, 25-13, 25-11, 25-12

NRHEG def. GHEC, 25-21, 25-23, 22-25, 25-22

New Life Academy def. United Christian, 25-4, 25-5, 25-20

New London-Spicer def. Belgrade-Brooten-Elrosa, 25-23, 25-20, 25-19

New Ulm Cathedral def. Minnesota Valley Lutheran, 25-18, 25-22, 25-14

Nicollet def. Mankato Loyola, 25-16, 25-20, 21-25, 25-19

North Branch def. Becker, 25-8, 25-6, 25-20

North Woods def. Bigfork, 25-16, 25-16, 25-22

Nova Classical Academy def. DeLaSalle, 25-8, 21-25, 25-9, 25-16

Orono def. Jordan, 25-10, 26-24, 25-16

Osakis def. Long Prairie-Grey Eagle, 3-0

PACT Charter def. Heritage Christian Academy, 25-10, 25-19, 25-16

Park Center def. Robbinsdale Cooper, 26-28, 26-24, 27-25, 25-16

Paynesville def. Kerkhoven-Murdock-Sunburg, 25-16, 26-24, 25-11

Pelican Rapids def. Rothsay, 25-18, 25-9, 25-16

Pierz def. Aitkin, 25-22, 25-18, 25-9

Pillager def. Crosby-Ironton, 19-25, 25-17, 25-21, 25-13

Pine City def. Proctor, 27-25, 22-25, 26-28, 25-21, 15-9

Pine Island def. Winona Cotter, 26-24, 12-25, 25-22, 25-21

Plainview-Elgin-Millville def. Triton, 3-0

Red Lake Falls def. Crookston, 25-17, 25-20, 25-19

Redwood Valley def. Jackson County Central, 20-25, 25-16, 26-24, 23-25, 15-11

Richfield def. Minneapolis Edison, 25-21, 25-21, 25-23

Rochester Century def. Kasson-Mantorville, 25-27, 25-23, 11-25, 25-20, 15-12

Rockford def. Maranatha Christian, 25-18, 22-25, 20-25, 25-20, 15-12

Rocori def. Alexandria, 25-19, 25-20, 25-14

Rogers def. Buffalo, 25-20, 25-20, 25-20

Roseau def. BGMR, 25-20, 25-15, 22-25, 25-14

Rosemount def. Woodbury, 25-16, 25-11, 25-16

Royalton def. Little Falls, 22-25, 25-15, 25-15, 25-16

Russell-Tyler-Ruthton def. Tracy-Milroy-Balaton, 25-7, 25-21, 25-19

Sartell-St. Stephen def. Willmar, 26-24, 23-25, 23-25, 26-24, 15-12

Sauk Centre def. MACA, 25-19, 25-12, 25-19

Sauk Rapids-Rice def. St. Cloud Tech, 25-21, 25-13, 25-13

Shakopee def. Chaska, 26-24, 18-25, 23-25, 25-16, 18-16

Sleepy Eye def. Lester Prairie/Holy Trinity, 25-21, 25-10, 25-20

Southwest Minnesota Christian def. Benilde-St Margaret’s, 29-27, 25-17, 25-21

Spring Grove def. Schaeffer Academy, 25-9, 25-4, 25-8

St. Cloud Cathedral def. Elk River, 16-25, 19-25, 25-16, 25-10, 25-12

St. Croix Lutheran def. St. Paul Como Park, 25-17, 20-25, 25-23, 25-17

St. Paul Central def. North St. Paul, 25-14, 25-23, 25-12

St. Paul Humboldt def. Washington Tech, 25-17, 25-17, 26-24

St. Peter def. Fairmont, 25-15, 25-16, 25-12

Staples-Motley def. Bertha-Hewitt, 25-23, 25-14, 25-14

Stephen-Argyle def. Warren-Alvarado-Oslo, 25-21, 25-15, 28-26

Stewartville def. Bethlehem Academy, 25-9, 25-14, 21-25, 18-25, 15-8

Twin Cities Academy def. St. Paul Johnson, 25-23, 25-16, 25-23

Underwood def. Battle Lake, 25-15, 25-20, 25-12

Visitation def. Minneapolis Roosevelt, 20-25, 29-27, 21-25, 25-13, 15-13

Wadena-Deer Creek def. Dilworth-Glyndon-Felton, 23-25, 25-17, 20-25, 25-15, 15-12

Warroad def. Goodridge/Grygla-Gatzke, 25-14, 25-22, 25-21

West Central def. Melrose, 13-25, 25-19, 25-18, 23-25, 15-13

White Bear Lake def. Mahtomedi, 25-16, 25-19, 25-19

Win-E-Mac def. Red Lake County, 26-24, 25-16, 25-12

Windom def. Red Rock Central, 25-8, 25-15, 25-20

Winona def. Wabasha-Kellogg, 25-11, 25-13, 25-21

Zimmerman def. Milaca, 25-16, 25-22, 25-17

