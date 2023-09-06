Tuesday’s Scores

PREP VOLLEYBALL=
Albany def. Holdingford, 25-19, 25-16, 25-22
Albert Lea def. Red Wing, 25-20, 37-35, 25-19
Alden-Conger def. Janesville-Waldorf-Pemberton, 25-19, 25-19, 25-17
Anoka def. Cambridge-Isanti, 25-10, 25-10, 25-16
Apple Valley def. Hastings, 21-25, 25-22, 25-11, 25-18
Austin def. Lewiston-Altura, 25-13, 25-17, 21-25, 25-20
Bemidji def. Park Rapids, 3-0
Blackduck def. Mahnomen/Waubun, 25-14, 25-15, 25-19
Bloomington Kennedy def. St. Louis Park, 19-25, 17-25, 25-22, 25-23, 15-8
Blue Earth Area def. New Ulm, 25-19, 20-25, 25-16, 25-22
Brainerd def. St. Cloud Apollo, 25-23, 25-10, 25-10
Breckenridge def. Wheaton/Herman-Norcross, 25-14, 25-20, 25-17
Browerville/Eagle Valley def. Upsala, 25-14, 25-9, 25-21
Buffalo Lake-Hector-Stewart def. Atwater-Cosmos-Grove City, 21-25, 23-25, 25-21, 25-14, 15-8
Caledonia def. Byron, 25-20, 23-25, 25-15, 26-24
Central Minnesota Christian def. Hancock, 25-17, 25-17, 25-27, 25-16
Chatfield def. Dover-Eyota, 25-13, 25-11, 25-10
Clearbrook-Gonvick def. Bagley, 26-24, 25-15, 25-21
Cleveland def. Mountain Lake Area-Comfrey, 25-9, 25-18, 25-15
Clinton-Graceville-Beardsley def. Dawson-Boyd, 25-20, 25-22, 25-16
Cloquet def. Princeton, 25-18, 25-11, 27-25
Concordia Academy def. Hill-Murray, 25-21, 23-25, 25-15, 25-21
Cromwell def. Hill City, 19-25, 25-13, 25-20, 25-12
Delano def. Monticello, 25-17, 25-14, 25-5
Detroit Lakes def. Perham, 25-16, 25-10, 25-22
Duluth Denfeld def. Hibbing, 3-1
Eagan def. Stillwater, 25-16, 25-16, 25-12
East Grand Forks def. Norman County East, 25-19, 25-23, 25-23
Eastview def. Hopkins, 27-25, 22-25, 18-25, 25-17, 25-9
Edina def. Burnsville, 25-21, 17-25, 25-23, 25-23
Farmington def. Bloomington Jefferson, 21-25, 25-17, 25-20, 25-15
Fillmore Central def. Zumbrota-Mazeppa, 22-25, 25-17, 25-18, 15-25, 15-7
Fosston def. Climax-Fisher, 25-18, 25-23, 25-23
Frazee def. Lake Park-Audubon, 25-13, 25-20, 25-22
Gibbon-Fairfax-Winthrop def. St. Clair, 25-22, 25-15, 25-27, 21-25, 15-8
Glencoe-Silver Lake def. Sibley East, 25-11, 25-13, 25-19
Goodhue def. Blooming Prairie, 25-10, 19-25, 25-7, 21-25, 16-14
Grand Meadow def. Southland, 25-23, 25-21, 25-14
Greenway def. Deer River, 25-18, 25-12, 26-24
Henning def. Brandon-Evansville, 25-15, 25-11, 26-24
Hermantown def. Duluth East, 25-20, 22-25, 18-25, 25-11, 15-9
Heron Lake-Okabena def. Springfield, 25-14, 25-16, 25-17
Hinckley-Finlayson def. Mora, 25-20, 25-14, 16-25, 25-14
Holy Family Catholic def. Central, 25-11, 25-21, 22-25, 25-23
Howard Lake-Waverly-Winsted def. Eden Valley-Watkins, 25-12, 25-16, 25-18
Hutchinson def. Big Lake, 25-13, 25-16, 25-22
Kittson County Central def. Northern Freeze, 25-15, 25-15, 25-17
Lake City def. St. Charles, 3-0
Lake Crystal-Wellcome Memorial def. Maple River
Lakeville South def. Eden Prairie, 25-19, 25-13, 25-12
Lanesboro def. Houston, 25-16, 25-15, 26-24
Madelia def. United South Central, 25-15, 25-17, 22-25, 22-25, 15-11
Mankato West def. Owatonna, 3-2
Maple Lake def. Litchfield, 25-14, 27-25, 25-19
Marshall def. Luverne, 25-7, 25-11, 25-6
Mayer-Lutheran def. Legacy Christian, 25-18, 25-21, 25-13
Mesabi East def. International Falls, 25-21, 18-25, 25-22, 13-25, 19-17
Minneota def. Wabasso, 25-15, 25-15, 25-15
Minnetonka def. Prior Lake, 25-20, 25-20, 27-25
Minnewaska def. Montevideo, 25-13, 25-8, 25-12
Moorhead def. Hawley, 25-18, 25-22, 26-24
Mound Westonka def. Minneapolis South, 25-13, 25-11, 25-12
NRHEG def. GHEC, 25-21, 25-23, 22-25, 25-22
New Life Academy def. United Christian, 25-4, 25-5, 25-20
New London-Spicer def. Belgrade-Brooten-Elrosa, 25-23, 25-20, 25-19
New Ulm Cathedral def. Minnesota Valley Lutheran, 25-18, 25-22, 25-14
Nicollet def. Mankato Loyola, 25-16, 25-20, 21-25, 25-19
North Branch def. Becker, 25-8, 25-6, 25-20
North Woods def. Bigfork, 25-16, 25-16, 25-22
Nova Classical Academy def. DeLaSalle, 25-8, 21-25, 25-9, 25-16
Orono def. Jordan, 25-10, 26-24, 25-16
Osakis def. Long Prairie-Grey Eagle, 3-0
PACT Charter def. Heritage Christian Academy, 25-10, 25-19, 25-16
Park Center def. Robbinsdale Cooper, 26-28, 26-24, 27-25, 25-16
Paynesville def. Kerkhoven-Murdock-Sunburg, 25-16, 26-24, 25-11
Pelican Rapids def. Rothsay, 25-18, 25-9, 25-16
Pierz def. Aitkin, 25-22, 25-18, 25-9
Pillager def. Crosby-Ironton, 19-25, 25-17, 25-21, 25-13
Pine City def. Proctor, 27-25, 22-25, 26-28, 25-21, 15-9
Pine Island def. Winona Cotter, 26-24, 12-25, 25-22, 25-21
Plainview-Elgin-Millville def. Triton, 3-0
Red Lake Falls def. Crookston, 25-17, 25-20, 25-19
Redwood Valley def. Jackson County Central, 20-25, 25-16, 26-24, 23-25, 15-11
Richfield def. Minneapolis Edison, 25-21, 25-21, 25-23
Rochester Century def. Kasson-Mantorville, 25-27, 25-23, 11-25, 25-20, 15-12
Rockford def. Maranatha Christian, 25-18, 22-25, 20-25, 25-20, 15-12
Rocori def. Alexandria, 25-19, 25-20, 25-14
Rogers def. Buffalo, 25-20, 25-20, 25-20
Roseau def. BGMR, 25-20, 25-15, 22-25, 25-14
Rosemount def. Woodbury, 25-16, 25-11, 25-16
Royalton def. Little Falls, 22-25, 25-15, 25-15, 25-16
Russell-Tyler-Ruthton def. Tracy-Milroy-Balaton, 25-7, 25-21, 25-19
Sartell-St. Stephen def. Willmar, 26-24, 23-25, 23-25, 26-24, 15-12
Sauk Centre def. MACA, 25-19, 25-12, 25-19
Sauk Rapids-Rice def. St. Cloud Tech, 25-21, 25-13, 25-13
Shakopee def. Chaska, 26-24, 18-25, 23-25, 25-16, 18-16
Sleepy Eye def. Lester Prairie/Holy Trinity, 25-21, 25-10, 25-20
Southwest Minnesota Christian def. Benilde-St Margaret’s, 29-27, 25-17, 25-21
Spring Grove def. Schaeffer Academy, 25-9, 25-4, 25-8
St. Cloud Cathedral def. Elk River, 16-25, 19-25, 25-16, 25-10, 25-12
St. Croix Lutheran def. St. Paul Como Park, 25-17, 20-25, 25-23, 25-17
St. Paul Central def. North St. Paul, 25-14, 25-23, 25-12
St. Paul Humboldt def. Washington Tech, 25-17, 25-17, 26-24
St. Peter def. Fairmont, 25-15, 25-16, 25-12
Staples-Motley def. Bertha-Hewitt, 25-23, 25-14, 25-14
Stephen-Argyle def. Warren-Alvarado-Oslo, 25-21, 25-15, 28-26
Stewartville def. Bethlehem Academy, 25-9, 25-14, 21-25, 18-25, 15-8
Twin Cities Academy def. St. Paul Johnson, 25-23, 25-16, 25-23
Underwood def. Battle Lake, 25-15, 25-20, 25-12
Visitation def. Minneapolis Roosevelt, 20-25, 29-27, 21-25, 25-13, 15-13
Wadena-Deer Creek def. Dilworth-Glyndon-Felton, 23-25, 25-17, 20-25, 25-15, 15-12
Warroad def. Goodridge/Grygla-Gatzke, 25-14, 25-22, 25-21
West Central def. Melrose, 13-25, 25-19, 25-18, 23-25, 15-13
White Bear Lake def. Mahtomedi, 25-16, 25-19, 25-19
Win-E-Mac def. Red Lake County, 26-24, 25-16, 25-12
Windom def. Red Rock Central, 25-8, 25-15, 25-20
Winona def. Wabasha-Kellogg, 25-11, 25-13, 25-21
Zimmerman def. Milaca, 25-16, 25-22, 25-17
___
Some high school volleyball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/
Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.