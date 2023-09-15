Sports on TV for September 16 – 17

(All times Eastern)
Saturday, September 16
AUSTRALIAN RULES FOOTBALL (MEN’S)
5:15 a.m.
FS2 — AFL Playoffs: Greater Western Sydney at Port Adelaide, Semifinal
AUSTRALIAN RULES FOOTBALL (WOMEN’S)
1 a.m. (Sunday)
FS2 — AFL: Gold Coast at Collingwood
AUTO RACING
5:25 a.m.
ESPN2 — Formula 1: Practice, Marina Bay Street Circuit, Marina Bay, Singapore
8:55 a.m.
ESPN2 — Formula 1: Qualifying, Marina Bay Street Circuit, Marina Bay, Singapore
7:30 p.m.
USA — NASCAR Cup Series: The Bass Pro Shops Night Race, Playoffs – Round of 16, Bristol Motor Speedway, Bristol, Tenn.
COLLEGE FOOTBALL
12 p.m.
ABC — Florida St. at Boston College
BTN — Regional Coverage: Georgia Southern at Wisconsin OR Louisville vs. Indiana, Indianapolis
CBSSN — Liberty at Buffalo
ESPN — LSU at Mississippi St.
ESPN2 — Wake Forest at Old Dominion
ESPNU — Iowa St. at Ohio
FOX — Penn St. at Illinois
FS1 — North Dakota at Boise St.
SECN — Kansas St. at Missouri
2 p.m.
CW — VMI at NC State
PAC-12N — Weber St. at Utah
2:30 p.m.
PEACOCK — Cent. Michigan at Notre Dame
3 p.m.
CNBC — HBCU N.Y. Classic: Morehouse vs. Albany St., East Rutherford, N.J.
3:30 p.m.
ABC — Alabama at South Florida
ACCN — Northwestern at Duke
BTN — Virginia Tech at Rutgers OR W. Michigan at Iowa
CBS — South Carolina at Georgia
CBSSN — FIU at UConn
ESPN — Minnesota at North Carolina
ESPN2 — Oklahoma at Tulsa
FS1 — San Diego St. at Oregon St.
4 p.m.
ESPNU — Tulane at Southern Miss.
FOX — W. Kentucky at Ohio St.
SECN — Louisiana-Monroe at Texas A&M
5 p.m.
PAC-12N — N. Colorado at Washington St.
PEACOCK — Washington at Michigan St.
7 p.m.
CBSSN — Vanderbilt at UNLV
ESPN — Tennessee at Florida
FS1 — N. Illinois at Nebraska
NFLN — James Madison at Troy
7:30 p.m.
ABC — Pittsburgh at West Virginia
BTN — Bowling Green at Michigan
ESPN2 — BYU at Arkansas
ESPNU — Akron at Kentucky
NBC — Syracuse at Purdue
SECN — Georgia Tech at Mississippi
8 p.m.
ACCN — FAU at Clemson
FOX — TCU at Houston
PAC-12N — Hawaii at Oregon
10 p.m.
ESPN — Colorado St. at Colorado
10:30 p.m.
CBSSN — Kansas at Nevada
FS1 — Fresno St. at Arizona St.
11 p.m.
ESPNU — Hampton at Howard (Taped)
PAC-12N — UTEP at Arizona
CYCLING
9 a.m.
CNBC — UCI: Vuelta a España, Stage 20, Manzanares El Real to Guadarrama, 129 miles, Spain
FISHING
8 a.m.
FS1 — Bassmaster Opens: The 2023 St. Croix Bassmaster Open at Watts Bar, Kingston, Tenn.
GOLF
7 a.m.
GOLF — DP World Tour: The BMW PGA Championship, Third Round, Wentworth Club – West Course, Surrey, England
1:30 p.m.
GOLF — Korn Ferry Tour: The Simmons Bank Open For The Snedeker Foundation, Third Round, The Grove, College Grove, Tenn.
4 p.m.
GOLF — PGA Tour Champions: The Sanford International, Second Round, Minnehaha Country Club, Sioux Falls, S.D.
6 p.m.
GOLF — PGA Tour: The Fortinet Championship, Third Round, Silverado Resort and Spa – North Course, Napa, Calif.
HORSE RACING
1 p.m.
FS2 — NYRA: America’s Day at the Races
5 p.m.
NBC — Breeders’ Cup Challenge Series: The bet365 Summer Stakes, Johnnie Walker Natalma Stakes, Ricoh Woodbine Mile, Ontario, Canada
MLB BASEBALL
3 p.m.
MLBN — Regional Coverage: Boston at Toronto OR Atlanta at Miami (4 p.m.)
7 p.m.
MLBN — Regional Coverage: Philadelphia at St. Louis OR Tampa Bay at Baltimore
10 p.m.
MLBN — Regional Coverage: LA Dodgers at Seattle OR San Francisco at Colorado (Joined in Progress)
RUGBY (MEN’S)
11:30 a.m.
CNBC — World Cup Group Stage: Wales vs. Portugal, Group A, Nice, France
9 p.m.
FS2 — Rugby Alliance: U.S. Eagles vs. Stade Toulousain, Sandy, Utah
RUGBY (WOMEN’S)
3:55 a.m.
FS2 — NRL: North Queensland at Sydney
SOCCER (MEN’S)
7:30 a.m.
USA — Premier League: Liverpool at Wolverhampton
9 a.m.
CBSSN — Serie A: Lazio at Juventus
10 a.m.
USA — Premier League: Manchester City at West Ham United
10:45 a.m.
FS2 — Saudi Pro League: Al-Nassr at Al-Raed
12:30 p.m.
NBC — Premier League: Brentford at Newcastle United
TENNIS
8 a.m.
TENNIS — Davis Cup Finals Group Stage: U.S. vs. Finland, Australia vs. Switzerland, Canada vs. Chile, Serbia vs. Czech Rep.
7 p.m.
TENNIS — San Diego-WTA Singles Final
10 p.m.
TENNIS — Osaka-WTA Singles Final
TRACK AND FIELD
3 p.m.
NBC — IAAF World Athletics Diamond League: The Prefontaine Classic – Day 1, Eugene, Ore.
Sunday, September 17
AUTO RACING
7:55 a.m.
ESPN — Formula 1: The Singapore Airlines Singapore Grand Prix, Marina Bay Street Circuit, Marina Bay, Singapore
12:30 p.m.
FS1 — NHRA: Qualifying, Maple Grove Raceway, Mohnton, Pa. (Taped)
1 p.m.
NBC — IMSA Weathertech Sportscar Championship: The Tiretrack.com Battle on the Bricks, Indianapolis Motor Speedway, Indianapolis
9 p.m.
CBSSN — FIM: The MX2, Maggiora, Italy (Taped)
10 p.m.
CBSSN — FIM: The MXGP, Maggiora, Italy (Taped)
1 a.m. (Monday)
CNBC — Pro Motocross Championship: Playoffs – Round 2, Joliet, Ill.
FS1 — NHRA: The Pep Boys NHRA Nationals, Maple Grove Raceway, Mohnton, Pa. (Taped)
COLLEGE FIELD HOCKEY
12 p.m.
BTN — Ohio St. at Michigan St.
COLLEGE SOCCER (MEN’S)
5 p.m.
PAC-12N — Oregon St. at Stanford
COLLEGE SOCCER (WOMEN’)
2 p.m.
ACCN — Pittsburgh at NC State
3 p.m.
PAC-12N — Montana at Oregon St.
9 p.m.
PAC-12N — Santa Clara at Stanford
COLLEGE VOLLEYBALL (WOMEN’S)
12 p.m.
ACCN — Coastal Carolina at North Carolina
1 p.m.
ESPN2 — Stanford at Louisville
2 p.m.
FS1 — Oregon at Marquette
3 p.m.
ESPN — Wisconsin at Florida
4 p.m.
ACCN — Merrimack at Boston College
7 p.m.
BTN — Kentucky at Nebraska
CYCLING
12 p.m.
CNBC — UCI: Vuelta a España, Final Stage, Hipódromo de la Zarzuela to Madrid. Paisaje de la Luz, 63 miles, Spain
GOLF
7 a.m.
GOLF — DP World Tour: The BMW PGA Championship, Final Round, Wentworth Club – West Course, Surrey, England
1:30 p.m.
GOLF — Korn Ferry Tour: The Simmons Bank Open For The Snedeker Foundation, Final Round, The Grove, College Grove, Tenn.
4 p.m.
GOLF — PGA Tour Champions: The Sanford International, Final Round, Minnehaha Country Club, Sioux Falls, S.D.
6 p.m.
GOLF — PGA Tour: The Fortinet Championship, Final Round, Silverado Resort and Spa – North Course, Napa, Calif.
HORSE RACING
1 p.m.
FS2 — NYRA: America’s Day at the Races
4 p.m.
FS1 — NYRA: America’s Day at the Races
MLB BASEBALL
1:30 p.m.
MLBN — Regional Coverage: Boston at Toronto OR Texas at Cleveland
4:30 p.m.
MLBN — Regional Coverage: LA Dodgers at Seattle OR San Diego at Oakland (Joined in Progress)
7 p.m.
ESPN — Chicago Cubs at Arizona
NFL FOOTBALL
1 p.m.
CBS — Regional Coverage: Las Vegas at Buffalo, Baltimore at Cincinnati, LA Chargers at Tennessee, Kansas City at Jacksonville
FOX — Regional Coverage: Green Bay at Atlanta, Seattle at Detroit, Chicago at Tampa Bay, Indianapolis at Houston
4:05 p.m.
FOX — Regional Coverage: San Francisco at LA Rams, NY Giants at Arizona
4:25 p.m.
CBS — Regional Coverage: NY Jets at Dallas, Washington at Denver
8:20 p.m.
NBC — Miami at New England
RODEO
3 p.m.
CBSSN — PBR: Camping World Teams Series, Ridgedale, Mo.
RUGBY (MEN’S)
9 a.m.
CNBC — World Cup Group Stage: South Africa vs. Romania, Group A, Bordeaux, France
SOCCER (MEN’S)
9 a.m.
USA — Premier League: Chelsea at Bournemouth
11:30 a.m.
USA — Premier League: Arsenal at Everton
8:30 p.m.
FS1 — MLS: Portland at Austin FC
SOCCER (WOMEN’S)
6 p.m.
CBSSN — NWSL: Angel City FC at Chicago
TENNIS
8 a.m.
TENNIS — Davis Cup Finals Group Stage: Britain vs. France, Spain vs. South Korea, Italy vs. Sweden, Croatia vs. Netherlands; Guadalajara-WTA Early Rounds
2 a.m. (Monday)
TENNIS — Guangzhou-WTA Early Rounds
TRACK AND FIELD
3 p.m.
CNBC — IAAF World Athletics Diamond League: The Prefontaine Classic – Day 2, Eugene, Ore.
4 p.m.
NBC — IAAF World Athletics Diamond League: The Prefontaine Classic – Day 2, Eugene, Ore.
WNBA BASKETBALL
1 p.m.
ESPN — Playoffs First Round: Minnesota at Connecticut, Game 2
3 p.m.
ABC — Playoffs First Round: Chicago at Las Vegas, Game 2
