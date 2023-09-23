Minnesota Twins and Los Angeles Angels play in game 2 of series

The Minnesota Twins face the Los Angeles Angels, leading the series 1-0.

Los Angeles Angels (69-85, fourth in the AL West) vs. Minnesota Twins (82-72, first in the AL Central)

Minneapolis; Saturday, 2:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Angels: Kenny Rosenberg (1-2, 5.48 ERA, 1.78 WHIP, 18 strikeouts); Twins: Sonny Gray (8-7, 2.79 ERA, 1.16 WHIP, 171 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK MLB LINE: Twins -215, Angels +177; over/under is 7 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Minnesota Twins face the Los Angeles Angels, leading the series 1-0.

Minnesota has an 82-72 record overall and a 44-32 record in home games. The Twins have a 31-13 record in games when they did not give up a home run.

Los Angeles has a 34-45 record in road games and a 69-85 record overall. Angels hitters are batting a collective .245, which ranks eighth in the AL.

The teams meet Saturday for the fifth time this season. The season series is tied 2-2.

TOP PERFORMERS: Max Kepler has 21 doubles, two triples, 22 home runs and 60 RBI for the Twins. Royce Lewis is 9-for-35 with four home runs and 11 RBI over the last 10 games.

Brandon Drury has 26 doubles, three triples and 23 home runs while hitting .259 for the Angels. Logan O’Hoppe is 8-for-40 with a double and four home runs over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Twins: 7-3, .241 batting average, 3.48 ERA, outscored opponents by 26 runs

Angels: 2-8, .211 batting average, 5.00 ERA, outscored by 20 runs

INJURIES: Twins: Royce Lewis: 10-Day IL (hamstring), Carlos Correa: day-to-day (foot), Joey Gallo: 10-Day IL (foot), Jose Miranda: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Oliver Ortega: 60-Day IL (back), Matt Canterino: 60-Day IL (undisclosed), Byron Buxton: 10-Day IL (hamstring), Brock Stewart: 60-Day IL (elbow), Jose De Leon: 60-Day IL (elbow), Jorge Alcala: 60-Day IL (forearm), Nick Gordon: 60-Day IL (shin), Tyler Mahle: 60-Day IL (arm), Chris Paddack: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Angels: Aaron Loup: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Kyren Paris: 60-Day IL (thumb), Shohei Ohtani: 15-Day IL (oblique), Mike Moustakas: 10-Day IL (forearm), Mickey Moniak: 10-Day IL (back), Luis Rengifo: 60-Day IL (biceps), Jaime Barria: 15-Day IL (hamstring), Chase Silseth: 7-Day IL (head), Mike Trout: 10-Day IL (hand), Anthony Rendon: 60-Day IL (shin), Sam Bachman: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Taylor Ward: 60-Day IL (face), Gio Urshela: 60-Day IL (pelvis), Austin Warren: 60-Day IL (elbow), Jose Quijada: 60-Day IL (elbow), Chris Rodriguez: 60-Day IL (shoulder)

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.