NATIONAL LEAGUE BATTING_Arraez, Miami, .353; Acuña Jr., Atlanta, .336; Freeman, Los Angeles, .331; Bellinger, Chicago, .310; Betts, Los Angeles, .308;…

NATIONAL LEAGUE

BATTING_Arraez, Miami, .353; Acuña Jr., Atlanta, .336; Freeman, Los Angeles, .331; Bellinger, Chicago, .310; Betts, Los Angeles, .308; Harper, Philadelphia, .295; Harris II, Atlanta, .290; Willi.Contreras, Milwaukee, .289; Carroll, Arizona, .287; Suzuki, Chicago, .285.

RUNS_Acuña Jr., Atlanta, 146; Freeman, Los Angeles, 128; Betts, Los Angeles, 126; Olson, Atlanta, 126; Carroll, Arizona, 116; Riley, Atlanta, 116; Schwarber, Philadelphia, 107; Yelich, Milwaukee, 105; Lindor, New York, 104; Turner, Philadelphia, 102.

RBI_Olson, Atlanta, 136; Alonso, New York, 117; J.Soto, San Diego, 108; Albies, Atlanta, 107; Betts, Los Angeles, 106; Castellanos, Philadelphia, 106; Muncy, Los Angeles, 105; Acuña Jr., Atlanta, 105; C.Walker, Arizona, 103; Schwarber, Philadelphia, 101; Freeman, Los Angeles, 101.

HITS_Acuña Jr., Atlanta, 214; Freeman, Los Angeles, 207; Arraez, Miami, 202; Betts, Los Angeles, 177; Hoerner, Chicago, 175; Riley, Atlanta, 175; Castellanos, Philadelphia, 169; Olson, Atlanta, 169; Turner, Philadelphia, 169; Bogaerts, San Diego, 166.

DOUBLES_Freeman, Los Angeles, 58; Betts, Los Angeles, 40; Candelario, Chicago, 38; Willi.Contreras, Milwaukee, 38; Castellanos, Philadelphia, 37; Tovar, Colorado, 37; C.Walker, Arizona, 36; Meneses, Washington, 35; Steer, Cincinnati, 35; L.Thomas, Washington, 35; Turner, Philadelphia, 35.

TRIPLES_Carroll, Arizona, 10; K.Marte, Arizona, 9; Friedl, Cincinnati, 8; Benson, Cincinnati, 7; Cronenworth, San Diego, 7; Hayes, Pittsburgh, 7; Abrams, Washington, 6; E.De La Cruz, Cincinnati, 6; Marsh, Philadelphia, 6; Nimmo, New York, 6; Suzuki, Chicago, 6.

HOME RUNS_Olson, Atlanta, 54; Alonso, New York, 46; Schwarber, Philadelphia, 46; Acuña Jr., Atlanta, 41; Betts, Los Angeles, 39; Ozuna, Atlanta, 37; Riley, Atlanta, 37; Muncy, Los Angeles, 36; Soler, Miami, 36; J.Soto, San Diego, 35.

STOLEN BASES_Acuña Jr., Atlanta, 70; Carroll, Arizona, 52; Abrams, Washington, 44; Hoerner, Chicago, 43; Kim, San Diego, 36; E.De La Cruz, Cincinnati, 35; Lindor, New York, 31; Stott, Philadelphia, 31; Turner, Philadelphia, 30; Tatis Jr., San Diego, 29.

PITCHING_Strider, Atlanta, 19-5; Gallen, Arizona, 17-8; Steele, Chicago, 16-5; T.Walker, Philadelphia, 15-5; Snell, San Diego, 14-9; Morton, Atlanta, 14-12; Wacha, San Diego, 13-4; Kershaw, Los Angeles, 13-4; Wheeler, Philadelphia, 13-6; Keller, Pittsburgh, 13-9.

ERA_Snell, San Diego, 2.25; Senga, New York, 2.98; Steele, Chicago, 3.06; Webb, San Francisco, 3.25; M.Kelly, Arizona, 3.38; Burnes, Milwaukee, 3.39; Gallen, Arizona, 3.49; Wheeler, Philadelphia, 3.61; Morton, Atlanta, 3.64; B.Garrett, Miami, 3.66.

STRIKEOUTS_Strider, Atlanta, 274; Snell, San Diego, 234; Gallen, Arizona, 213; Wheeler, Philadelphia, 212; Keller, Pittsburgh, 210; F.Peralta, Milwaukee, 210; Aa.Nola, Philadelphia, 202; Senga, New York, 202; Burnes, Milwaukee, 200; Luzardo, Miami, 198.

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.