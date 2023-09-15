Hoerner leads Cubs against the Diamondbacks after 4-hit game

Chicago Cubs (78-69, second in the NL Central) vs. Arizona Diamondbacks (76-72, third in the NL West) Phoenix; Friday, 9:40…

Chicago Cubs (78-69, second in the NL Central) vs. Arizona Diamondbacks (76-72, third in the NL West)

Phoenix; Friday, 9:40 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Cubs: Justin Steele (16-3, 2.83 ERA, 1.14 WHIP, 159 strikeouts); Diamondbacks: Brandon Pfaadt (1-8, 6.25 ERA, 1.45 WHIP, 72 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK MLB LINE: Cubs -140, Diamondbacks +119; over/under is 8 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Chicago Cubs take on the Arizona Diamondbacks after Nico Hoerner had four hits on Wednesday in a 7-3 loss to the Rockies.

Arizona is 38-35 in home games and 76-72 overall. The Diamondbacks are 56-15 in games when they out-hit their opponents.

Chicago is 78-69 overall and 37-35 on the road. The Cubs have gone 54-15 in games when they scored five or more runs.

The teams meet Friday for the fifth time this season. The Diamondbacks lead the season series 3-1.

TOP PERFORMERS: Christian Walker has 34 doubles, a triple and 30 home runs for the Diamondbacks. Tommy Pham is 14-for-40 with four doubles and three home runs over the last 10 games.

Cody Bellinger leads the Cubs with a .316 batting average, and has 25 doubles, a triple, 25 home runs, 32 walks and 90 RBI. Seiya Suzuki is 16-for-38 with three home runs and 14 RBI over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Diamondbacks: 5-5, .231 batting average, 4.34 ERA, outscored by nine runs

Cubs: 5-5, .269 batting average, 3.54 ERA, outscored opponents by six runs

INJURIES: Diamondbacks: Dominic Fletcher: 60-Day IL (finger), Tommy Henry: 60-Day IL (elbow), Austin Adams: 60-Day IL (ankle), Drey Jameson: 60-Day IL (elbow), Mark Melancon: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Corbin Martin: 60-Day IL (lat)

Cubs: Jeimer Candelario: 10-Day IL (back), Adbert Alzolay: 15-Day IL (forearm), Marcus Stroman: 15-Day IL (rib), Brandon Hughes: 60-Day IL (knee), Nick Burdi: 60-Day IL (appendicitis), Codi Heuer: 60-Day IL (elbow), Ethan Roberts: 60-Day IL (elbow)

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

