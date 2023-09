China Open Results

Friday At National Tennis Center Beijing Purse: $3,633,875 Surface: Hardcourt outdoor BEIJING (AP) _ Results Friday from China Open at…

Friday

At National Tennis Center

Beijing

Purse: $3,633,875

Surface: Hardcourt outdoor

BEIJING (AP) _ Results Friday from China Open at National Tennis Center (seedings in parentheses):

Men’s Singles

Round of 32

Daniil Medvedev (2), Russia, def. Tommy Paul, United States, 6-2, 6-1.

Grigor Dimitrov, Bulgaria, def. Mackenzie McDonald, United States, 2-6, 7-6 (4), 6-1.

Jannik Sinner (6), Italy, def. Daniel Evans, Britain, 6-4, 6-7 (2), 6-3.

Holger Rune (3), Denmark, def. Felix Auger-Aliassime, Canada, 6-4, 6-4.

Andrey Rublev (5), Russia, def. Cameron Norrie, Britain, 4-6, 6-1, 6-4.

Nicolas Jarry, Chile, def. Stefanos Tsitsipas (4), Greece, 6-4, 6-4.

Alexander Zverev (8), Germany, def. Diego Schwartzman, Argentina, 6-7 (2), 6-1, 6-4.

Lorenzo Musetti, Italy, def. Karen Khachanov, Russia, 6-3, 1-6, 6-2.

Yoshihito Nishioka, Japan, def. Juncheng Shang, China, 5-7, 7-5, 6-1.

Carlos Alcaraz (1), Spain, def. Yannick Hanfmann, Germany, 6-4, 6-3.

Casper Ruud (7), Norway, def. Jan-Lennard Struff, Germany, 7-6 (5), 6-3.

Women’s Singles

Qualification

Claire Liu, United States, def. Bernarda Pera (5), United States, 6-2, 6-0.

Katie Boulter (2), Britain, def. Zhuoxuan Bai, China, 6-2, 6-2.

Magdalena Frech (9), Poland, def. Diane Parry, France, 6-4, 6-4.

Kamilla Rakhimova (12), Russia, def. Emina Bektas, United States, 3-6, 6-1, 7-6.

Yanina Wickmayer (13), Belgium, def. Sijia Wei, China, 6-1, 6-3.

Yulia Putintseva (10), Kazakhstan, def. Jodie Anna Burrage, Britain, 6-3, 6-3.

Kateryna Baindl, Ukraine, def. Rebeka Masarova (7), Spain, 6-2, 6-4.

Elina Avanesyan (8), Russia, def. Yufei Ren, China, 6-3, 6-1.

Mirra Andreeva (4), Russia, def. Kimberly Birrell, Australia, 6-3, 6-4.

Peyton Stearns (1), United States, def. Anna-Lena Friedsam, Germany, 6-2, 6-1.

Cristina Bucsa (14), Spain, def. Kayla Day, United States, 2-6, 6-2, 6-1.

Anna Kalinskaya (15), Russia, def. You Xiaodi, China, 4-6, 6-4, 7-5.

Lucia Bronzetti (6), Italy, def. Rebecca Marino, Canada, 6-4, 1-6, 6-2.

Ashlyn Krueger, United States, def. Tamara Korpatsch, Germany, 7-6, 6-1.

Eva Lys, Germany, def. Leylah Annie Fernandez (3), Canada, 6-4, 6-3.

Laura Pigossi, Brazil, def. Aliaksandra Sasnovich (16), Belarus, 0-6, 7-6, 6-4.

Men’s Doubles

Round of 16

Wesley Koolhof, Netherlands, and Neal Skupski (2), Britain, def. Fajing Sun and Yi Zhou, China, 6-1, 6-4.

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.