Sports on TV for August 26 – 27

(All times Eastern)

Schedule subject to change and/or blackouts

Saturday, August 26

AUSTRALIAN RULES FOOTBALL

5 a.m.

FS2 — AFL: Western at Geelong

1 a.m. (Sunday)

FS2 — AFL: Melbourne at Sydney

4 a.m. (Sunday)

FS2 — AFL — Greater Western Sydney at Carlton

AUTO RACING

5:25 a.m.

ESPN2 — Formula 1: Practice, CM.com Circuit Zandvoort, Zandvoort, Netherlands

8:55 a.m.

ESPN — Formula 1: Qualifying, CM.com Circuit Zandvoort, Zandvoort, Netherlands

7:30 p.m.

NBC — NASCAR Cup Series: The Coke Zero Sugar 400, Daytona International Speedway, Daytona Beach, Fla.

BIG3 BASKETBALL

12 p.m.

CBS — BIG3 Celebrity Game: Team Webull vs. Team Price.com, Atlanta (Taped)

1 p.m.

CBS — Playoffs: Enemies vs. Triplets, Championship, London

BOXING

10:30 p.m.

ESPN — Top Rank Main Card: Jared Anderson vs. Andriy Rudenko (Heavyweights), Tulsa, Okla.

COLLEGE FOOTBALL

2:30 p.m.

NBC — Navy vs. Notre Dame, Dublin

3:30 p.m.

ESPN — North Alabama vs. Mercer, Montgomery, Ala.

5:30 p.m.

CBSSN — UTEP at Jacksonville St.

7 p.m.

ESPN — UMass at New Mexico St.

FS1 — Ohio at San Diego St.

7:30 p.m.

ABC — SC State vs. Jackson St., Atlanta

SECN — Hawaii at Vanderbilt

8 p.m.

PAC-12N — San Jose St. at Southern Cal

9 p.m.

CBSSN — FIU at Louisiana Tech

COLLEGE VOLLEYBALL (WOMEN’S)

3:30 p.m.

BTN — Creighton at Purdue

5:30 p.m.

BTN — Big 12/Big Ten Challenge: Wisconsin vs. TCU, Minneapolis

8 p.m.

BTN — Big 12/Big Ten Challenge: Baylor at Minnesota

FIBA BASKETBALL (MEN’S)

8:30 a.m.

ESPN2 — FIBA World Cup Group Stage: U.S. vs. New Zealand, Group C, Manila, Philippines

FISHING

8 a.m.

FS1 — Bassmaster Elite Series: The 2023 Minn Kota Bassmaster Elite at St. Lawrence River, Clayton, N.Y.

12 p.m.

CBSSN — SFC: The San Juan International Billfish Tournament – Day 3, Club Nautico de San Juan, Puerto Rico

GOLF

6:30 a.m.

GOLF — DP World Tour: The D+D Real Czech Masters, Third Round, Albatross Golf Resort, Prague, Czech Republic

1 p.m.

GOLF — PGA Tour: The TOUR Championship, Third Round, East Lake Golf Course, Atlanta

3 p.m.

CBS — PGA Tour: The TOUR Championship, Third Round, East Lake Golf Course, Atlanta

GOLF — PGA Tour Champions: The Ally Challenge, Second Round, Warwick Hills Golf & Country Club, Grand Blanc Township, Mich.

5 p.m.

GOLF — USGA: The U.S. Senior Women’s Open, Third Round, Waverley CC, Portland, Ore.

7 p.m.

GOLF — LPGA Tour: The CPK Canadian Women’s Open, Third Round, Shaughnessy Golf Course, Vancouver, British Columbia

11 p.m.

GOLF — Korn Ferry Tour: The Albertsons Boise Open, Third Round, Hillcrest Country Club Inc., Boise, Idaho (Taped)

6 a.m. (Sunday)

GOLF — DP World Tour: The D+D Real Czech Masters, Final Round, Albatross Golf Resort, Prague, Czech Republic

GYMNASTICS

10:30 a.m.

CNBC — USGA: U.S. Championships, Men’s Events – Day 1, San Jose, Calif. (Taped)

4:30 p.m.

CNBC — USGA: U.S. Championships, Women’s Events – Day 1, San Jose, Calif. (Taped)

7 p.m.

CNBC — USGA: U.S. Championships, Men’s Events – Day 2, San Jose, Calif.

HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL

12 p.m.

ESPN — St. Frances (Md.) vs. Chaminade-Madonna (Fla.), Fort Lauderdale, Fla.

4 p.m.

ESPN2 — St. John Bosco (Calif.) vs. St. Thomas Aquinas (Fla.), Fort Lauderdale, Fla.

7 p.m.

ESPN2 — St. Joseph Prep (Pa.) vs. IMG Academy (Fla.), Ocean City, N.J.

10 p.m.

ESPN2 — Mater Dei Catholic (Calif.) at Carlsbad (Calif.)

HORSE RACING

11:30 a.m.

FS2 — Saratoga Live: From Saratoga Springs, N.Y.

1:30 p.m.

FS1 — Saratoga Live: From Saratoga Springs, N.Y.

3 p.m.

FOX — Saratoga Live: The Travers Stakes, Saratoga Springs, N.Y.

6:30 p.m.

FS2 — Saratoga Live: From Saratoga Springs, N.Y.

LITTLE LEAGUE BASEBALL

12:30 p.m.

ABC — Little League World Series: TBD, International Bracket – Championship, Williamsport, Pa.

3:30 p.m.

ABC — Little League World Series: TBD, United States Bracket – Championship, Williamsport, Pa.

MLB BASEBALL

3 p.m.

MLBN — Cleveland at Toronto

4 p.m.

FS1 — Atlanta at San Francisco

7 p.m.

FOX — Regional Coverage: St. Louis at Philadelphia, Texas at Minnesota, Chicago Cubs at Pittsburgh

10 p.m.

MLBN — Cincinnati at Arizona (Joined in Progress)

NFL FOOTBALL

1 p.m.

NFLN — Preseason: Cleveland at Kansas City

6 p.m.

NFLN — Preseason: NY Jets at NY Giants

9 p.m.

NFLN — Preseason: LA Chargers at Denver

RUGBY (WOMEN’S)

10 p.m.

FS2 — NRL: Canberra at Brisbane

SOCCER (MEN’S)

7:30 a.m.

CBSSN — SPFL Premiership: Rangers at Ross County

USA — Premier League: Tottenham Hotspur at Bournemouth

10 a.m.

USA — Premier League: Fulham at Arsenal

12:30 p.m.

NBC — Premier League: West Ham United at Brighton & Hove Albion

2:45 p.m.

CBSSN — Serie A: AS Roma at Hellas Verona

3 p.m.

FS2 — CPL: Valour FC at HFX Wanderers FC

11 p.m.

FS1 — Liga MX: Guadalajara at Santos Laguna

TENNIS

1 p.m.

TENNIS — Cleveland-WTA Singles Final

5 p.m.

TENNIS — Winston-Salem-ATP Singles Final

TRACK AND FIELD

1:30 p.m.

CNBC — World Championships: Day 8, Budapest, Hungary

1 a.m. (Sunday)

CNBC — World Championships: Men’s Marathon, Budapest, Hungary

WNBA BASKETBALL

7 p.m.

NBATV — Las Vegas at Washington

Sunday, August 27

AUSTRALIAN RULES FOOTBALL

4 a.m.

FS2 — AFL — Greater Western Sydney at Carlton

AUTO RACING

8:55 a.m.

ESPN — Formula 1: The Heineken Dutch Netherlands Grand Prix, CM.com Circuit Zandvoort, Zandvoort, Netherlands

11:30 a.m.

FS2 — NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series: Qualifying, Milwaukee Mile, West Allis, Wis.

1 p.m.

FS1 — NASCAR ARCA Menards Series: The Sprecher 150, Milwaukee Mile, West Allis, Wis.

2 p.m.

USA — IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Championship: The Michelin GT Challenge, Virginia International Raceway, Alton, Va.

3:30 p.m.

NBC — NTT IndyCar Series: The Bommarito Automotive Group 500, World Wide Technology Raceway, Madison, Ill.

4 p.m.

FS1 — NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series: The Clean Harbors 175, Playoffs – Round of 10, Milwaukee Mile, West Allis, Wis.

2 a.m. (Monday)

CNBC — Pro Motocross Championship: The Ironman National, Crawfordsville, Ind. (Taped)

CFL FOOTBALL

7 p.m.

CBSSN — Ottawa at Edmonton

COLLEGE SOCCER (MEN’S)

7 p.m.

BTN — UNC-Greensboro at Maryland

COLLEGE SOCCER (WOMEN’S)

12 p.m.

ACCN — Wisconsin at Duke

2 p.m.

ACCN — Arkansas at Notre Dame

CYCLING

8 a.m.

CNBC — UCI: Vuelta a España, Stage 1, 9 miles, Barcelona, Spain (Taped)

10 a.m.

CNBC — UCI: Vuelta a España, Stage 2, 113 miles, Mataró to Barcelona, Spain

FISHING

8 a.m.

FS1 — Bassmaster Elite Series: The 2023 Minn Kota Bassmaster Elite at St. Lawrence River, Clayton, N.Y.

GOLF

6 a.m.

GOLF — DP World Tour: The D+D Real Czech Masters, Final Round, Albatross Golf Resort, Prague, Czech Republic

12 p.m.

GOLF — PGA Tour: The TOUR Championship, Final Round, East Lake Golf Course, Atlanta

1:30 p.m.

CBS — PGA Tour: The TOUR Championship, Final Round, East Lake Golf Course, Atlanta

GOLF — PGA Tour Champions: The Ally Challenge, Final Round, Warwick Hills Golf & Country Club, Grand Blanc Township, Mich.

4 p.m.

GOLF — Korn Ferry Tour: The Albertsons Boise Open, Final Round, Hillcrest Country Club Inc., Boise, Idaho

7 p.m.

GOLF — LPGA Tour: The CPK Canadian Women’s Open, Final Round, Shaughnessy Golf Course, Vancouver, British Columbia

10 p.m.

GOLF — USGA: The U.S. Senior Women’s Open, Final Round, Waverley CC, Portland, Ore. (Taped)

GYMNASTICS

12 p.m.

NBC — USGA: U.S. Championships, Men’s Events – Day 2, Tampa, Fla. (Taped)

7 p.m.

NBC — USGA: U.S. Championships, Women’s Events – Day 2, Tampa, Fla.

HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL

1 p.m.

ESPN — Our Lady of Good Counsel (Md.) at St. Edward (Ohio)

HORSE RACING

1 p.m.

FS2 — Saratoga Live: From Saratoga Springs, N.Y.

LITTLE LEAGUE BASEBALL

11 a.m.

ESPN — Little League World Series: TBD, Third-Place Game, Williamsport, Pa.

3 p.m.

ABC — Little League World Series: TBD, Championship, Williamsport, Pa.

MLB BASEBALL

12:05 p.m.

PEACOCK — LA Angels at NY Mets

1:30 p.m.

MLBN — Regional Coverage: LA Dodgers at Boston OR NY Yankees at Tampa Bay

4:30 p.m.

MLBN — Regional Coverage: Cincinnati at Arizona OR Kansas City at Seattle (Joined in Progress)

7 p.m.

ESPN — Atlanta at San Francisco

ESPN2 — Atlanta at San Francisco (KayRod Cast)

NFL FOOTBALL

8 p.m.

FOX — Preseason: Houston at New Orleans

RODEO

12 p.m.

CBS — PBR: The Camping World Teams Series, Austin, Texas (Taped)

3 p.m.

CBSSN — PBR: The Camping World Teams Series, Austin, Texas

SOCCER (MEN’S)

9 a.m.

USA — Premier League: Manchester City at Sheffield United

11:30 a.m.

USA — Premier League: Liverpool at Newcastle United

4:30 p.m.

FOX — MLS: Minnesota United at Seattle

SOFTBALL

3:30 p.m.

ESPN2 — Athletes Unlimited: Team Denham vs. Team Flippen, Rosemont, Ill.

TRACK AND FIELD

12 p.m.

CNBC — World Championships: Men’s Marathon, Budapest, Hungary (Taped)

1 p.m.

NBC — World Championships: Final Day, Budapest, Hungary

2:30 p.m.

CNBC — World Championships: Final Day, Budapest, Hungary

WNBA BASKETBALL

1 p.m.

CBSSN — Los Angeles at Connecticut

4 p.m.

NBATV — Atlanta at Indiana

6 p.m.

NBATV — Dallas at Phoenix

