Sports on TV for August 26 – 27

Saturday, August 26
AUSTRALIAN RULES FOOTBALL
5 a.m.
FS2 — AFL: Western at Geelong
1 a.m. (Sunday)
FS2 — AFL: Melbourne at Sydney
4 a.m. (Sunday)
FS2 — AFL — Greater Western Sydney at Carlton
AUTO RACING
5:25 a.m.
ESPN2 — Formula 1: Practice, CM.com Circuit Zandvoort, Zandvoort, Netherlands
8:55 a.m.
ESPN — Formula 1: Qualifying, CM.com Circuit Zandvoort, Zandvoort, Netherlands
7:30 p.m.
NBC — NASCAR Cup Series: The Coke Zero Sugar 400, Daytona International Speedway, Daytona Beach, Fla.
BIG3 BASKETBALL
12 p.m.
CBS — BIG3 Celebrity Game: Team Webull vs. Team Price.com, Atlanta (Taped)
1 p.m.
CBS — Playoffs: Enemies vs. Triplets, Championship, London
BOXING
10:30 p.m.
ESPN — Top Rank Main Card: Jared Anderson vs. Andriy Rudenko (Heavyweights), Tulsa, Okla.
COLLEGE FOOTBALL
2:30 p.m.
NBC — Navy vs. Notre Dame, Dublin
3:30 p.m.
ESPN — North Alabama vs. Mercer, Montgomery, Ala.
5:30 p.m.
CBSSN — UTEP at Jacksonville St.
7 p.m.
ESPN — UMass at New Mexico St.
FS1 — Ohio at San Diego St.
7:30 p.m.
ABC — SC State vs. Jackson St., Atlanta
SECN — Hawaii at Vanderbilt
8 p.m.
PAC-12N — San Jose St. at Southern Cal
9 p.m.
CBSSN — FIU at Louisiana Tech
COLLEGE VOLLEYBALL (WOMEN’S)
3:30 p.m.
BTN — Creighton at Purdue
5:30 p.m.
BTN — Big 12/Big Ten Challenge: Wisconsin vs. TCU, Minneapolis
8 p.m.
BTN — Big 12/Big Ten Challenge: Baylor at Minnesota
FIBA BASKETBALL (MEN’S)
8:30 a.m.
ESPN2 — FIBA World Cup Group Stage: U.S. vs. New Zealand, Group C, Manila, Philippines
FISHING
8 a.m.
FS1 — Bassmaster Elite Series: The 2023 Minn Kota Bassmaster Elite at St. Lawrence River, Clayton, N.Y.
12 p.m.
CBSSN — SFC: The San Juan International Billfish Tournament – Day 3, Club Nautico de San Juan, Puerto Rico
GOLF
6:30 a.m.
GOLF — DP World Tour: The D+D Real Czech Masters, Third Round, Albatross Golf Resort, Prague, Czech Republic
1 p.m.
GOLF — PGA Tour: The TOUR Championship, Third Round, East Lake Golf Course, Atlanta
3 p.m.
CBS — PGA Tour: The TOUR Championship, Third Round, East Lake Golf Course, Atlanta
GOLF — PGA Tour Champions: The Ally Challenge, Second Round, Warwick Hills Golf & Country Club, Grand Blanc Township, Mich.
5 p.m.
GOLF — USGA: The U.S. Senior Women’s Open, Third Round, Waverley CC, Portland, Ore.
7 p.m.
GOLF — LPGA Tour: The CPK Canadian Women’s Open, Third Round, Shaughnessy Golf Course, Vancouver, British Columbia
11 p.m.
GOLF — Korn Ferry Tour: The Albertsons Boise Open, Third Round, Hillcrest Country Club Inc., Boise, Idaho (Taped)
6 a.m. (Sunday)
GOLF — DP World Tour: The D+D Real Czech Masters, Final Round, Albatross Golf Resort, Prague, Czech Republic
GYMNASTICS
10:30 a.m.
CNBC — USGA: U.S. Championships, Men’s Events – Day 1, San Jose, Calif. (Taped)
4:30 p.m.
CNBC — USGA: U.S. Championships, Women’s Events – Day 1, San Jose, Calif. (Taped)
7 p.m.
CNBC — USGA: U.S. Championships, Men’s Events – Day 2, San Jose, Calif.
HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL
12 p.m.
ESPN — St. Frances (Md.) vs. Chaminade-Madonna (Fla.), Fort Lauderdale, Fla.
4 p.m.
ESPN2 — St. John Bosco (Calif.) vs. St. Thomas Aquinas (Fla.), Fort Lauderdale, Fla.
7 p.m.
ESPN2 — St. Joseph Prep (Pa.) vs. IMG Academy (Fla.), Ocean City, N.J.
10 p.m.
ESPN2 — Mater Dei Catholic (Calif.) at Carlsbad (Calif.)
HORSE RACING
11:30 a.m.
FS2 — Saratoga Live: From Saratoga Springs, N.Y.
1:30 p.m.
FS1 — Saratoga Live: From Saratoga Springs, N.Y.
3 p.m.
FOX — Saratoga Live: The Travers Stakes, Saratoga Springs, N.Y.
6:30 p.m.
FS2 — Saratoga Live: From Saratoga Springs, N.Y.
LITTLE LEAGUE BASEBALL
12:30 p.m.
ABC — Little League World Series: TBD, International Bracket – Championship, Williamsport, Pa.
3:30 p.m.
ABC — Little League World Series: TBD, United States Bracket – Championship, Williamsport, Pa.
MLB BASEBALL
3 p.m.
MLBN — Cleveland at Toronto
4 p.m.
FS1 — Atlanta at San Francisco
7 p.m.
FOX — Regional Coverage: St. Louis at Philadelphia, Texas at Minnesota, Chicago Cubs at Pittsburgh
10 p.m.
MLBN — Cincinnati at Arizona (Joined in Progress)
NFL FOOTBALL
1 p.m.
NFLN — Preseason: Cleveland at Kansas City
6 p.m.
NFLN — Preseason: NY Jets at NY Giants
9 p.m.
NFLN — Preseason: LA Chargers at Denver
RUGBY (WOMEN’S)
10 p.m.
FS2 — NRL: Canberra at Brisbane
SOCCER (MEN’S)
7:30 a.m.
CBSSN — SPFL Premiership: Rangers at Ross County
USA — Premier League: Tottenham Hotspur at Bournemouth
10 a.m.
USA — Premier League: Fulham at Arsenal
12:30 p.m.
NBC — Premier League: West Ham United at Brighton & Hove Albion
2:45 p.m.
CBSSN — Serie A: AS Roma at Hellas Verona
3 p.m.
FS2 — CPL: Valour FC at HFX Wanderers FC
11 p.m.
FS1 — Liga MX: Guadalajara at Santos Laguna
TENNIS
1 p.m.
TENNIS — Cleveland-WTA Singles Final
5 p.m.
TENNIS — Winston-Salem-ATP Singles Final
TRACK AND FIELD
1:30 p.m.
CNBC — World Championships: Day 8, Budapest, Hungary
1 a.m. (Sunday)
CNBC — World Championships: Men’s Marathon, Budapest, Hungary
WNBA BASKETBALL
7 p.m.
NBATV — Las Vegas at Washington
Sunday, August 27
AUSTRALIAN RULES FOOTBALL
4 a.m.
FS2 — AFL — Greater Western Sydney at Carlton
AUTO RACING
8:55 a.m.
ESPN — Formula 1: The Heineken Dutch Netherlands Grand Prix, CM.com Circuit Zandvoort, Zandvoort, Netherlands
11:30 a.m.
FS2 — NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series: Qualifying, Milwaukee Mile, West Allis, Wis.
1 p.m.
FS1 — NASCAR ARCA Menards Series: The Sprecher 150, Milwaukee Mile, West Allis, Wis.
2 p.m.
USA — IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Championship: The Michelin GT Challenge, Virginia International Raceway, Alton, Va.
3:30 p.m.
NBC — NTT IndyCar Series: The Bommarito Automotive Group 500, World Wide Technology Raceway, Madison, Ill.
4 p.m.
FS1 — NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series: The Clean Harbors 175, Playoffs – Round of 10, Milwaukee Mile, West Allis, Wis.
2 a.m. (Monday)
CNBC — Pro Motocross Championship: The Ironman National, Crawfordsville, Ind. (Taped)
CFL FOOTBALL
7 p.m.
CBSSN — Ottawa at Edmonton
COLLEGE SOCCER (MEN’S)
7 p.m.
BTN — UNC-Greensboro at Maryland
COLLEGE SOCCER (WOMEN’S)
12 p.m.
ACCN — Wisconsin at Duke
2 p.m.
ACCN — Arkansas at Notre Dame
CYCLING
8 a.m.
CNBC — UCI: Vuelta a España, Stage 1, 9 miles, Barcelona, Spain (Taped)
10 a.m.
CNBC — UCI: Vuelta a España, Stage 2, 113 miles, Mataró to Barcelona, Spain
FISHING
8 a.m.
FS1 — Bassmaster Elite Series: The 2023 Minn Kota Bassmaster Elite at St. Lawrence River, Clayton, N.Y.
GOLF
6 a.m.
GOLF — DP World Tour: The D+D Real Czech Masters, Final Round, Albatross Golf Resort, Prague, Czech Republic
12 p.m.
GOLF — PGA Tour: The TOUR Championship, Final Round, East Lake Golf Course, Atlanta
1:30 p.m.
CBS — PGA Tour: The TOUR Championship, Final Round, East Lake Golf Course, Atlanta
GOLF — PGA Tour Champions: The Ally Challenge, Final Round, Warwick Hills Golf & Country Club, Grand Blanc Township, Mich.
4 p.m.
GOLF — Korn Ferry Tour: The Albertsons Boise Open, Final Round, Hillcrest Country Club Inc., Boise, Idaho
7 p.m.
GOLF — LPGA Tour: The CPK Canadian Women’s Open, Final Round, Shaughnessy Golf Course, Vancouver, British Columbia
10 p.m.
GOLF — USGA: The U.S. Senior Women’s Open, Final Round, Waverley CC, Portland, Ore. (Taped)
GYMNASTICS
12 p.m.
NBC — USGA: U.S. Championships, Men’s Events – Day 2, Tampa, Fla. (Taped)
7 p.m.
NBC — USGA: U.S. Championships, Women’s Events – Day 2, Tampa, Fla.
HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL
1 p.m.
ESPN — Our Lady of Good Counsel (Md.) at St. Edward (Ohio)
HORSE RACING
1 p.m.
FS2 — Saratoga Live: From Saratoga Springs, N.Y.
LITTLE LEAGUE BASEBALL
11 a.m.
ESPN — Little League World Series: TBD, Third-Place Game, Williamsport, Pa.
3 p.m.
ABC — Little League World Series: TBD, Championship, Williamsport, Pa.
MLB BASEBALL
12:05 p.m.
PEACOCK — LA Angels at NY Mets
1:30 p.m.
MLBN — Regional Coverage: LA Dodgers at Boston OR NY Yankees at Tampa Bay
4:30 p.m.
MLBN — Regional Coverage: Cincinnati at Arizona OR Kansas City at Seattle (Joined in Progress)
7 p.m.
ESPN — Atlanta at San Francisco
ESPN2 — Atlanta at San Francisco (KayRod Cast)
NFL FOOTBALL
8 p.m.
FOX — Preseason: Houston at New Orleans
RODEO
12 p.m.
CBS — PBR: The Camping World Teams Series, Austin, Texas (Taped)
3 p.m.
CBSSN — PBR: The Camping World Teams Series, Austin, Texas
SOCCER (MEN’S)
9 a.m.
USA — Premier League: Manchester City at Sheffield United
11:30 a.m.
USA — Premier League: Liverpool at Newcastle United
4:30 p.m.
FOX — MLS: Minnesota United at Seattle
SOFTBALL
3:30 p.m.
ESPN2 — Athletes Unlimited: Team Denham vs. Team Flippen, Rosemont, Ill.
TRACK AND FIELD
12 p.m.
CNBC — World Championships: Men’s Marathon, Budapest, Hungary (Taped)
1 p.m.
NBC — World Championships: Final Day, Budapest, Hungary
2:30 p.m.
CNBC — World Championships: Final Day, Budapest, Hungary
WNBA BASKETBALL
1 p.m.
CBSSN — Los Angeles at Connecticut
4 p.m.
NBATV — Atlanta at Indiana
6 p.m.
NBATV — Dallas at Phoenix
