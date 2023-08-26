LaBonta and Alozie trade goals as the Current and Dash play to a 1-1 tie in the NWSL

HOUSTON (AP) — Kansas City’s Lo’eau LaBonta and Houston’s Michelle Alozie scored as the Current and Dash played to a…

HOUSTON (AP) — Kansas City’s Lo’eau LaBonta and Houston’s Michelle Alozie scored as the Current and Dash played to a 1-1 tie Saturday night in the National Women’s Soccer League.

LaBonta put the Current ahead in the 51st minute when a corner kick clearance bounced toward her at the top of the box. Running toward the bouncing ball, she scored into the lower left corner.

Alozie, back with the Dash after playing for Nigeria in the Women’s World Cup, tied the game in the 67th minute. She picked off a pass, dribbled into the box, and curled a shot with the outside of her foot inside the far post.

Kansas City (6-10-1) was the more dangerous team in the first half, but Dash goalkeeper Jane Campbell made several good saves to keep the match scoreless after 45 minutes.

Campbell twice dove to push away headers from close range, and she blocked Michelle Cooper’s breakaway shot a few minutes before halftime. Campbell finished with seven saves.

It was the Current’s first draw of the season, while Houston (4-5-8) has had eight draws, which is tied for the league lead.

The NWSL returned to regular-season play last weekend after taking a break while 61 league players traveled to Australia and New Zealand for the Women’s World Cup. Houston had six players in the tournament. Kansas City had two.

