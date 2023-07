Wimbledon Results

Tuesday At All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club London Purse: £16,077,000 Surface: Grass LONDON (AP) _ Results Tuesday from…

LONDON (AP) _ Results Tuesday from the Championships at All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club (seedings in parentheses):

Men’s Singles

Quarterfinals

Jannik Sinner (8), Italy, def. Roman Safiullin, Russia, 6-4, 3-6, 6-2, 6-2.

Novak Djokovic (2), Serbia, def. Andrey Rublev (7), Russia, 4-6, 6-1, 6-4, 6-3.

Women’s Singles

Quarterfinals

Marketa Vondrousova, Czech Republic, def. Jessica Pegula (4), United States, 6-4, 2-6, 6-4.

Elina Svitolina, Ukraine, def. Iga Swiatek (1), Poland, 7-5, 6-7 (5), 6-2.

Men’s Doubles

Third Round

Tallon Griekspoor and Bart Stevens, Netherlands, def. Marcelo Melo, Brazil, and John Peers (16), Australia, 7-5, 6-4.

Marcel Granollers, Spain, and Horacio Zeballos (15), Argentina, def. Lloyd Harris, South Africa, and Robert Galloway, United States, 7-6 (5), 7-6 (6).

Nathaniel Lammons and Jackson Withrow, United States, def. Sander Gille and Joran Vliegen (12), Belgium, 6-3, 6-4.

Ariel Behar, Uruguay, and Adam Pavlasek, Czech Republic, def. Nikola Mektic and Mate Pavic (9), Croatia, 6-4, 3-6, 7-5.

Wesley Koolhof, Netherlands, and Neal Skupski (1), Britain, def. Jordan Thompson and Max Purcell, Australia, 6-3, 7-6 (3).

Rohan Bopanna, India, and Matthew Ebden (6), Australia, def. David Pel, Netherlands, and Reese Stalder, United States, 7-5, 4-6, 7-6 (5).

Kevin Krawietz and Tim Puetz (10), Germany, def. Edouard Roger-Vasselin, France, and Santiago Gonzalez (5), Mexico, 6-4, 3-6, 6-3.

Michael Venus, New Zealand, and Jamie Murray (13), Britain, def. Hugo Nys, Monaco, and Jan Zielinski (4), Poland, 6-4, 6-3.

Women’s Doubles

Third Round

Sara Sorribes Tormo, Spain, and Marie Bouzkova, Czech Republic, def. Greet Minnen, Belgium, and Anna Bondar, Hungary, 6-3, 3-6, 6-3.

Storm Hunter, Australia, and Elise Mertens (3), Belgium, def. Marketa Vondrousova and Miriam Kolodziejova, Czech Republic, walkover.

Vera Zvonareva, Russia, and Laura Siegemund, Germany, def. Jessica Pegula and Coco Gauff (2), United States, 6-3, 6-3.

Quarterfinals

Zhang Shuai, China, and Caroline Dolehide (16), United States, def. Oksana Kalashnikova, Georgia, and Iryna Shymanovich, Belarus, 6-4, 6-1.

Barbora Strycova, Czech Republic, and Hsieh Su-wei, Taiwan, def. Caroline Garcia, France, and Luisa Stefani, Brazil, 7-6 (5), 6-4.

Mixed Doubles

Quarterfinals

Matwe Middelkoop, Netherlands, and Aldila Sutjiadi, Indonesia, def. Marcelo Arevalo-Gonzalez, El Salvador, and Marta Kostyuk, Ukraine, 7-5, 7-6 (5).

Xu Yifan, China, and Joran Vliegen, Belgium, def. Ivan Dodig, Croatia, and Latisha Chan, Taiwan, 7-6 (4), 6-2.

Lyudmyla Kichenok, Ukraine, and Mate Pavic (7), Croatia, def. Nicolas Mahut, France, and Anna Danilina, Kazakhstan, 6-3, 6-4.

Jonny O’Mara and Olivia Nicholls, Britain, def. Matthew Ebden and Ellen Perez (5), Australia, 7-5, 7-5.

