Wimbledon Results

LONDON (AP) _ Results Monday from the Championships at All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club (seedings in parentheses):

Men’s Singles

Fourth Round

Daniil Medvedev (3), Russia, def. Jiri Lehecka, Czech Republic, 6-4, 6-2, ret.

Christopher Eubanks, United States, def. Stefanos Tsitsipas (5), Greece, 3-6, 7-6 (4), 3-6, 6-4, 6-4.

Holger Rune (6), Denmark, def. Grigor Dimitrov (21), Bulgaria, 3-6, 7-6 (6), 7-6 (4), 6-3.

Carlos Alcaraz (1), Spain, def. Matteo Berrettini, Italy, 3-6, 6-3, 6-3, 6-3.

Women’s Singles

Fourth Round

Madison Keys (25), United States, def. Mirra Andreeva, Russia, 3-6, 7-6 (4), 6-2.

Elena Rybakina (3), Kazakhstan, def. Beatriz Haddad Maia (13), Brazil, 4-1, ret.

Aryna Sabalenka (2), Belarus, def. Ekaterina Alexandrova (21), Russia, 6-4, 6-0.

Ons Jabeur (6), Tunisia, def. Petra Kvitova (9), Czech Republic, 6-0, 6-3.

Men’s Doubles

Second Round

Kevin Krawietz and Tim Puetz (10), Germany, def. Casper Ruud, Norway, and William Blumberg, United States, walkover.

Rohan Bopanna, India, and Matthew Ebden (6), Australia, def. Jacob Fearnley and Johannus Monday, Britain, 7-5, 6-3.

Ariel Behar, Uruguay, and Adam Pavlasek, Czech Republic, def. Fabrice Martin, France, and Andreas Mies (8), Germany, 7-6 (3), 6-1.

Wesley Koolhof, Netherlands, and Neal Skupski (1), Britain, def. Jason Kubler and Rinky Hijikata, Australia, 7-6 (3), 6-2.

Hugo Nys, Monaco, and Jan Zielinski (4), Poland, def. Adrian Mannarino, France, and Alejandro Davidovich Fokina, Spain, 7-6 (3), 6-4.

Lloyd Harris, South Africa, and Robert Galloway, United States, def. Ivan Dodig, Croatia, and Austin Krajicek (2), United States, 6-7 (5), 7-6 (3), 6-1.

Sander Gille and Joran Vliegen (12), Belgium, def. Romain Arneodo, Monaco, and Tristan-Samuel Weissborn, Austria, 7-6 (5), 6-4.

Marcelo Melo, Brazil, and John Peers (16), Australia, def. Fabien Reboul and Sadio Doumbia, France, 6-3, 6-2.

Nikola Mektic and Mate Pavic (9), Croatia, def. Rafael Matos, Brazil, and Francisco Cabral, Portugal, 7-5, 7-6 (3).

Edouard Roger-Vasselin, France, and Santiago Gonzalez (5), Mexico, def. Connor Thomson and Toby Samuel, Britain, 6-3, 7-6 (4).

Women’s Doubles

Second Round

Marketa Vondrousova and Miriam Kolodziejova, Czech Republic, def. Elena-Gabriela Ruse, Romania, and Marta Kostyuk (15), Ukraine, 1-6, 6-1, 6-4.

Sara Sorribes Tormo, Spain, and Marie Bouzkova, Czech Republic, def. Latisha Chan and Hao-Ching Chan (12), Taiwan, 6-4, 6-4.

Vera Zvonareva, Russia, and Laura Siegemund, Germany, def. Victoria Azarenka, Belarus, and Beatriz Haddad Maia (14), Brazil, walkover.

Women’s Doubles

Third Round

Caroline Garcia, France, and Luisa Stefani, Brazil, def. Kirsten Flipkens, Belgium, and Timea Babos, Hungary, 7-6 (8), 6-3.

Oksana Kalashnikova, Georgia, and Iryna Shymanovich, Belarus, def. Lidziya Marozava, Belarus, and Ingrid Martins, Brazil, 6-4, 7-6 (8).

Zhang Shuai, China, and Caroline Dolehide (16), United States, def. Zhu Lin, China, and Fang-Hsien Wu, Taiwan, 6-3, 3-6, 6-4.

Barbora Strycova, Czech Republic, and Hsieh Su-wei, Taiwan, def. Aldila Sutjiadi, Indonesia, and Miyu Kato (13), Japan, 7-5, 7-6 (4).

Maia Lumsden and Naiktha Bains, Britain, def. Viktoria Hruncakova and Tereza Mihalikova, Slovakia, 6-3, 6-7 (5), 6-3.

Mixed Doubles

Third Round

Matthew Ebden and Ellen Perez (5), Australia, def. Kevin Krawietz, Germany, and Zhaoxuan Yang, China, 6-7 (10), 6-4, 7-6 (9).

Nicolas Mahut, France, and Anna Danilina, Kazakhstan, def. Andrea Vavassori, Italy, and Liudmila Samsonova, Russia, 7-6 (4), 4-6, 7-6 (8).

Jonny O’Mara and Olivia Nicholls, Britain, def. Wesley Koolhof, Netherlands, and Leylah Annie Fernandez (4), Canada, 6-4, 3-6, 6-2.

Marcelo Arevalo-Gonzalez, El Salvador, and Marta Kostyuk, Ukraine, def. Jamie Murray, Britain, and Taylor Townsend, United States, 6-4, 3-6, 6-3.

Matwe Middelkoop, Netherlands, and Aldila Sutjiadi, Indonesia, def. Jean-Julien Rojer, Netherlands, and Ena Shibahara (8), Japan, 3-6, 6-3, 6-4.

Ivan Dodig, Croatia, and Latisha Chan, Taiwan, def. Heather Watson and Joe Salisbury, Britain, 2-6, 6-3, 7-6 (5).

