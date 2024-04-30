New York Knicks reserve Bojan Bogdanovic will have foot surgery and miss the rest of the playoffs

NEW YORK (AP) — New York Knicks swingman Bojan Bogdanovic will have surgery on his left foot and miss the…

Bogdanovic, who had played well off the bench to help the Knicks take a 3-1 lead over the Philadelphia 76ers, was hurt in Game 4 on Sunday when Nicolas Batum fell on his leg while they chased a loose ball.

“It’s unfortunate. I thought he was really playing well for us,” Knicks coach Tom Thibodeau said. “Injuries are part of the game. Great guy. Great worker. Just unfortunate.”

The Knicks didn’t specify the nature of the injury Tuesday — Thibodeau said he didn’t even know all the details himself — or when Bogdanovic would have surgery. They said he would be evaluated again in three months.

The veteran from Croatia was acquired from Detroit in February at the trade deadline. He had 13 points in Game 1, with the Knicks outscoring the 76ers by 27 points while he was in the game.

Bogdanovic joins All-Star forward Julius Randle (shoulder surgery) in being lost for the season. OG Anunoby (elbow) and Mitchell Robinson (ankle) both had surgery during the season but were able to return.

“You hate to see anyone get hurt, but it’s been our reality all season: Julius being out, Mitch being out, OG being out, Isaiah (Hartenstein) being out,” Thibodeau said. “Next guy get in there and get the job done — that’s what we have to do.”

