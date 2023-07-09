Wimbledon Results

Sunday At All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club London Purse: £16,077,000 Surface: Grass LONDON (AP) _ Results Sunday from…

Sunday

At All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club

London

Purse: £16,077,000

Surface: Grass

LONDON (AP) _ Results Sunday from the Championships at All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club (seedings in parentheses):

Men’s Singles

Fourth Round

Roman Safiullin, Russia, def. Denis Shapovalov (26), Canada, 3-6, 6-3, 6-1, 6-3.

Andrey Rublev (7), Russia, def. Alexander Bublik (23), Kazakhstan, 7-5, 6-3, 6-7 (6), 6-7 (5), 6-4.

Jannik Sinner (8), Italy, def. Daniel Elahi Galan, Colombia, 7-6 (4), 6-4, 6-3.

Women’s Singles

Third Round

Mirra Andreeva, Russia, def. Anastasia Potapova (22), Russia, 6-2, 7-5.

Women’s Singles

Fourth Round

Marketa Vondrousova, Czech Republic, def. Marie Bouzkova (32), Czech Republic, 2-6, 6-4, 6-3.

Jessica Pegula (4), United States, def. Lesia Tsurenko, Ukraine, 6-1, 6-3.

Iga Swiatek (1), Poland, def. Belinda Bencic (14), Switzerland, 6-7 (4), 7-6 (2), 6-3.

Elina Svitolina, Ukraine, def. Victoria Azarenka (19), Belarus, 2-6, 6-4, 7-6 (9).

Men’s Doubles

First Round

Lloyd Harris, South Africa, and Robert Galloway, United States, def. Marcos Giron, United States, and Botic Van de Zandschulp, Netherlands, 7-5, 6-2.

Fabien Reboul and Sadio Doumbia, France, def. Christopher Eubanks and Jeffrey John Wolf, United States, 6-4, 6-2.

Sander Gille and Joran Vliegen (12), Belgium, def. Christopher O’Connell, Australia, and Laslo Djere, Serbia, 6-3, 6-2.

Adrian Mannarino, France, and Alejandro Davidovich Fokina, Spain, def. Yuki Bhambri and Saketh Myneni, India, 6-4, 4-6, 6-4.

Men’s Doubles

Second Round

Nathaniel Lammons and Jackson Withrow, United States, def. Jean-Julien Rojer, Netherlands, and Marcelo Arevalo-Gonzalez (7), El Salvador, 6-3, 7-6 (5).

David Pel, Netherlands, and Reese Stalder, United States, def. Nicolas Mahut, France, and Lloyd Glasspool (11), Britain, 4-6, 6-3, 7-6 (7).

Michael Venus, New Zealand, and Jamie Murray (13), Britain, def. Lucas Miedler and Alexander Erler, Austria, 6-7 (5), 7-6 (3), 6-3.

Jordan Thompson and Max Purcell, Australia, def. Maximo Gonzalez and Andres Molteni (14), Argentina, 6-4, 5-7, 6-4.

Tallon Griekspoor and Bart Stevens, Netherlands, def. Simone Bolelli and Andrea Vavassori, Italy, 2-6, 7-6 (2), 7-6 (7).

Marcel Granollers, Spain, and Horacio Zeballos (15), Argentina, def. Luca van Assche and Arthur Fils, France, 7-6 (1), 6-7 (6), 6-4.

Women’s Doubles

First Round

Sara Sorribes Tormo, Spain, and Marie Bouzkova, Czech Republic, def. Wang Xiyu, China, and Linda Noskova, Czech Republic, 6-4, 6-4.

Women’s Doubles

Second Round

Maia Lumsden and Naiktha Bains, Britain, def. Magda Linette, Poland, and Bernarda Pera, United States, 6-4, 6-4.

Caroline Garcia, France, and Luisa Stefani, Brazil, def. Taylor Townsend, United States, and Leylah Annie Fernandez (6), Canada, 6-4, 6-7 (6), 6-3.

Lidziya Marozava, Belarus, and Ingrid Martins, Brazil, def. Ana Bogdan and Jaqueline Adina Cristian, Romania, 6-4, 6-4.

Jessica Pegula and Coco Gauff (2), United States, def. Andrea Gamiz, Venezuela, and Anastasia Detiuc, Czech Republic, 4-6, 6-1, 6-4.

Mixed Doubles

Second Round

Matwe Middelkoop, Netherlands, and Aldila Sutjiadi, Indonesia, def. Santiago Gonzalez, Mexico, and Barbora Strycova, Czech Republic, 6-4, 3-6, 7-6 (7).

Marcelo Arevalo-Gonzalez, El Salvador, and Marta Kostyuk, Ukraine, def. Jason Kubler, Australia, and Erin Routliffe, New Zealand, 7-5, 6-2.

Jamie Murray, Britain, and Taylor Townsend, United States, def. Nicole Melichar-Martinez, United States, and Jan Zielinski (3), Poland, 7-6 (2), 7-6 (13).

Mixed Doubles

Third Round

Xu Yifan, China, and Joran Vliegen, Belgium, def. Katie Boulter, Britain, and Alex de Minaur, Australia, 6-3, 4-6, 7-6 (2).

Lyudmyla Kichenok, Ukraine, and Mate Pavic (7), Croatia, def. Nikola Mektic, Croatia, and Bernarda Pera, United States, 6-7 (5), 7-6 (4), 7-6 (9).

