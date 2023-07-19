Rangers host the Rays, try to continue home win streak

The Texas Rangers, on a five-game home winning streak, host the Tampa Bay Rays.

Tampa Bay Rays (60-38, first in the AL East) vs. Texas Rangers (57-39, first in the AL West)

Arlington, Texas; Wednesday, 2:05 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Rays: Zack Littell (0-1, 6.05 ERA, 1.55 WHIP, 19 strikeouts); Rangers: Jon Gray (6-5, 3.45 ERA, 1.14 WHIP, 79 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK MLB LINE: Rangers -137, Rays +117; over/under is 9 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Texas Rangers, on a five-game home winning streak, host the Tampa Bay Rays.

Texas has a 57-39 record overall and a 32-18 record at home. The Rangers have hit 132 total home runs to rank fifth in the majors.

Tampa Bay is 60-38 overall and 25-23 on the road. The Rays have the ninth-best team batting average in MLB play at .257.

The teams meet Wednesday for the sixth time this season. The Rangers lead the season series 3-2.

TOP PERFORMERS: Corey Seager has 28 doubles, 14 home runs and 57 RBI for the Rangers. Adolis Garcia is 11-for-38 with three doubles and three home runs over the last 10 games.

Yandy Diaz has 18 doubles and 13 home runs for the Rays. Isaac Paredes is 6-for-30 with four home runs over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Rangers: 6-4, .272 batting average, 4.50 ERA, outscored opponents by three runs

Rays: 3-7, .209 batting average, 3.83 ERA, outscored by six runs

INJURIES: Rangers: Josh Sborz: 15-Day IL (biceps), Jacob deGrom: 60-Day IL (elbow), Jake Odorizzi: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Brett Martin: 60-Day IL (shoulder)

Rays: Josh Fleming: 60-Day IL (elbow), Drew Rasmussen: 60-Day IL (flexor), Garrett Cleavinger: 60-Day IL (knee), Jeffrey Springs: 60-Day IL (elbow), Shane Baz: 60-Day IL (elbow), Andrew Kittredge: 60-Day IL (elbow)

