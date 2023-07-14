Minnesota United hosts Los Angeles FC after shutout victory

Los Angeles FC (10-6-6, third in the Western Conference) vs. Minnesota United FC (7-8-6, 11th in the Western Conference) Saint…

Listen now to WTOP News

Los Angeles FC (10-6-6, third in the Western Conference) vs. Minnesota United FC (7-8-6, 11th in the Western Conference)

Saint Paul, Minnesota; Saturday, 8:30 p.m. EDT

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK MLS LINE: LAFC +149, Minnesota United FC +159, Draw +261; over/under is 2.5 goals

BOTTOM LINE: A game after shutting out the Houston Dynamo 3-0, Minnesota United plays Los Angeles FC.

United is 7-5-4 against conference opponents. United is eighth in the Western Conference with 95 shots on goal, averaging 4.5 per game.

LAFC is 9-6-5 in conference matchups. LAFC is 6-4 in one-goal games.

The teams meet Saturday for the first time this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Bongokuhle Hlongwane has scored six goals with one assist for United. Emanuel Reynoso has three goals and one assist over the last 10 games.

Denis Bouanga has scored 12 goals with two assists for LAFC. Carlos Vela has three goals over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: United: 4-3-3, averaging 1.5 goals, 5.4 shots on goal and 6.0 corner kicks per game while allowing 1.5 goals per game.

LAFC: 3-5-2, averaging 1.0 goal, 5.3 shots on goal and 5.9 corner kicks per game while allowing 1.4 goals per game.

NOT EXPECTED TO PLAY: United: Emmanuel Iwe (injured), Ryen Jiba (injured), Sang-bin Jeong (injured), Robin Lod (injured), Franco Fragapane (injured), Kemar Lawrence (injured).

LAFC: Aaron Long (injured), Jesus Murillo (injured), Sergi Palencia (injured), Maxime Crepeau (injured).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.