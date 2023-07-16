IndyCar Honda Indy Toronto Results

Sunday At Exhibition Place Street Circuit Toronto Lap length: 1.786 miles (Start position in parentheses) 1. (1) Christian Lundgaard, Dallara-Honda,…

Sunday

At Exhibition Place Street Circuit

Toronto

Lap length: 1.786 miles

(Start position in parentheses)

1. (1) Christian Lundgaard, Dallara-Honda, 85 laps, Running.

2. (15) Alex Palou, Dallara-Honda, 85, Running.

3. (14) Colton Herta, Dallara-Honda, 85, Running.

4. (7) Scott Dixon, Dallara-Honda, 85, Running.

5. (11) Josef Newgarden, Dallara-Chevrolet, 85, Running.

6. (2) Scott McLaughlin, Dallara-Chevrolet, 85, Running.

7. (10) Marcus Armstrong, Dallara-Honda, 85, Running.

8. (3) Pato O’Ward, Dallara-Chevrolet, 85, Running.

9. (27) Graham Rahal, Dallara-Honda, 85, Running.

10. (5) Felix Rosenqvist, Dallara-Chevrolet, 85, Running.

11. (4) Marcus Ericsson, Dallara-Honda, 85, Running.

12. (18) Agustin Canapino, Dallara-Chevrolet, 85, Running.

13. (12) Rinus VeeKay, Dallara-Chevrolet, 85, Running.

14. (6) Will Power, Dallara-Chevrolet, 85, Running.

15. (8) Kyle Kirkwood, Dallara-Honda, 85, Running.

16. (26) Alexander Rossi, Dallara-Chevrolet, 84, Running.

17. (24) Santino Ferrucci, Dallara-Chevrolet, 82, Running.

18. (16) Callum Ilott, Dallara-Chevrolet, 81, Did not finish.

19. (23) Sting Ray Robb, Dallara-Honda, 81, Running.

20. (17) David Malukas, Dallara-Honda, 69, Did not finish.

21. (13) Helio Castroneves, Dallara-Honda, 45, Did not finish.

22. (9) Romain Grosjean, Dallara-Honda, 41, Did not finish.

23. (22) Devlin DeFrancesco, Dallara-Honda, 10, Did not finish.

24. (19) Jack Harvey, Dallara-Honda, 0, Did not finish.

25. (20) Tom Blomqvist, Dallara-Honda, 0, Did not finish.

26. (21) Ryan Hunter-Reay, Dallara-Chevrolet, 0, Did not finish.

27. (25) Benjamin Pedersen, Dallara-Chevrolet, 0, Did not finish.

___

Race Statistics

Average Speed of Race Winner: 89.361 mph.

Time of Race: 01:41:55.8001.

Margin of Victory: 11.7893 seconds.

Cautions: 3 for 16 laps.

Lead Changes: 7 among 4 drivers.

Lap Leaders: Lundgaard 1-18, McLaughlin 19-34, Ericsson 35, Dixon 36, Lundgaard 37-48, McLaughlin 49-60, Dixon 61, Lundgaard 62.

Points: Palou 417, Dixon 300, Newgarden 291, Ericsson 275, O’Ward 274, McLaughlin 258, Lundgaard 248, Power 242, Herta 239, Rossi 230.

