IndyCar Honda Indy Toronto Results

Sunday
At Exhibition Place Street Circuit
Toronto
Lap length: 1.786 miles
(Start position in parentheses)
1. (1) Christian Lundgaard, Dallara-Honda, 85 laps, Running.
2. (15) Alex Palou, Dallara-Honda, 85, Running.
3. (14) Colton Herta, Dallara-Honda, 85, Running.
4. (7) Scott Dixon, Dallara-Honda, 85, Running.
5. (11) Josef Newgarden, Dallara-Chevrolet, 85, Running.
6. (2) Scott McLaughlin, Dallara-Chevrolet, 85, Running.
7. (10) Marcus Armstrong, Dallara-Honda, 85, Running.
8. (3) Pato O’Ward, Dallara-Chevrolet, 85, Running.
9. (27) Graham Rahal, Dallara-Honda, 85, Running.
10. (5) Felix Rosenqvist, Dallara-Chevrolet, 85, Running.
11. (4) Marcus Ericsson, Dallara-Honda, 85, Running.
12. (18) Agustin Canapino, Dallara-Chevrolet, 85, Running.
13. (12) Rinus VeeKay, Dallara-Chevrolet, 85, Running.
14. (6) Will Power, Dallara-Chevrolet, 85, Running.
15. (8) Kyle Kirkwood, Dallara-Honda, 85, Running.
16. (26) Alexander Rossi, Dallara-Chevrolet, 84, Running.
17. (24) Santino Ferrucci, Dallara-Chevrolet, 82, Running.
18. (16) Callum Ilott, Dallara-Chevrolet, 81, Did not finish.
19. (23) Sting Ray Robb, Dallara-Honda, 81, Running.
20. (17) David Malukas, Dallara-Honda, 69, Did not finish.
21. (13) Helio Castroneves, Dallara-Honda, 45, Did not finish.
22. (9) Romain Grosjean, Dallara-Honda, 41, Did not finish.
23. (22) Devlin DeFrancesco, Dallara-Honda, 10, Did not finish.
24. (19) Jack Harvey, Dallara-Honda, 0, Did not finish.
25. (20) Tom Blomqvist, Dallara-Honda, 0, Did not finish.
26. (21) Ryan Hunter-Reay, Dallara-Chevrolet, 0, Did not finish.
27. (25) Benjamin Pedersen, Dallara-Chevrolet, 0, Did not finish.
___
Race Statistics
Average Speed of Race Winner: 89.361 mph.
Time of Race: 01:41:55.8001.
Margin of Victory: 11.7893 seconds.
Cautions: 3 for 16 laps.
Lead Changes: 7 among 4 drivers.
Lap Leaders: Lundgaard 1-18, McLaughlin 19-34, Ericsson 35, Dixon 36, Lundgaard 37-48, McLaughlin 49-60, Dixon 61, Lundgaard 62.
Points: Palou 417, Dixon 300, Newgarden 291, Ericsson 275, O’Ward 274, McLaughlin 258, Lundgaard 248, Power 242, Herta 239, Rossi 230.
