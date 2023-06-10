Sykes, Austin lead Mystics to 73-66 victory over Storm

SEATTLE (AP) — Brittney Sykes scored 18 points, Shakira Austin had a double-double and Washington defeated Seattle 73-66 on Friday…

SEATTLE (AP) — Brittney Sykes scored 18 points, Shakira Austin had a double-double and Washington defeated Seattle 73-66 on Friday night.

Sykes hit 5 of 11 shots with two 3-pointers and 6 of 7 free throws for the Mystics (4-3). Austin scored 15 and grabbed 11 rebounds. Elena Delle Donne had 11 points, seven rebounds and five of Washington’s 14 turnovers.

Ezi Magbegor topped the Storm (1-5) with 24 points. Seattle played without leading scorer Jewell Loyd, who is out with a foot injury. Jordan Horston scored 10 off the bench, but she sank just 4 of 13 shots.

Washington shot only 38.2% from the floor, including 6 of 22 from distance, but made 15 of 18 at the foul line. Seattle shot 41% overall, hit 6 of 21 from beyond the arc and made 10 of 14 free throws in its fourth straight loss. The Storm were out-rebounded 41-30.

The Mystics took control with a 27-point second quarter, turning a three-point first-quarter advantage into a 46-32 lead at halftime. The Storm chipped six points off the lead after three quarters but got no closer than eight points in the final period.

