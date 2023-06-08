Sports on TV for Friday, June 9

(All times Eastern) Schedule subject to change and/or blackouts Friday, June 9 AUSTRALIAN RULES FOOTBALL 5:30 a.m. FS2 — AFL:…

Listen now to WTOP News

(All times Eastern)

Schedule subject to change and/or blackouts

Friday, June 9

AUSTRALIAN RULES FOOTBALL

5:30 a.m.

FS2 — AFL: Port Adelaide at Western

5 a.m. (Saturday)

FS2 — AFL: Richmond at Fremantle

AUTO RACING

4 p.m.

FS1 — NASCAR Xfinity Series: Practice, Sonoma Raceway, Sonoma, Calif.

7 p.m.

FS1 — NHRA: Qualifying, Bristol Dragway, Bristol, Tenn. (Taped)

8 p.m.

FS1 — NHRA: The NHRA New England Nationals, Bristol Dragway, Bristol, Tenn.

BOXING

9 p.m.

SHO — ShoBox: The New Generation, Verona, N.Y.

COLLEGE BASEBALL

12 p.m.

ESPN2 — NCAA Tournament: Duke at Virginia, Super Regional, Game 1

5 p.m.

ESPNU — NCAA Tournament: TCU vs. Indiana St., Super Regional, Game 1, Fort Worth, Texas

6 p.m.

ESPN2 — NCAA Tournament: South Carolina at Florida, Super Regional, Game 1

8 p.m.

ESPNU — NCAA Tournament: Oral Roberts at Oregon, Super Regional, Game 1

COLLEGE SOFTBALL

8 p.m.

ESPN — Women’s College World Series Final: Florida St. vs. Oklahoma, Game 3, Oklahoma City, Okla. (If Necessary)

COLLEGE TRACK AND FIELD

9 p.m.

ESPN2 — NCAA Outdoor Track & Field Championships: Men’s Day 2, Austin, Texas

FISHING

10 a.m.

CBSSN — SFC: The Gulf Coast Billfish Classic, Day 2, Biloxi, Miss.

GOLF

7 a.m.

GOLF — DP World Tour/Ladies European Tour Mixed: The Volvo Car Scandinavian, Second Round, Ullna G&CC, Åkersberga, Sweden

12 p.m.

GOLF — LPGA Tour: The ShopRite LPGA Classic, First Round, Stockton Seaview Hotel and Golf Club – Bay Course, Galloway, N.J.

3 p.m.

GOLF — PGA Tour: The RBC Canadian Open, Second Round, Oakdale Golf & Country Club, Toronto

6:30 p.m.

GOLF — PGA Tour Champions: The American Family Insurance Championship, First Round, University Ridge Golf Course, Madison, Wis. (Taped)

8:30 p.m.

GOLF — Korn Ferry Tour: The BMW Charity Pro-Am, Second Round, Thornblade Club, Greenville, S.C. (Taped)

HORSE RACING

12:30 p.m.

FS2 — NYRA: America’s Day at the Races

5 p.m.

FS1 — NYRA: America’s Day at the Races

6 p.m.

FS2 — NYRA: America’s Day at the Races

MLB BASEBALL

7 p.m.

MLBN — Regional Coverage: Boston at NY Yankees OR Arizona at Detroit (6:30 p.m.)

7:05 p.m.

APPLETV+ — Kansas City at Baltimore

9:40 p.m.

APPLETV+ — Seattle at LA Angels

NBA BASKETBALL

8:30 p.m.

ABC — NBA Finals: Denver at Miami, Game 4

SOCCER (MEN’S)

7:30 p.m.

FS2 — CPL: Atletico Ottawa at York United FC

TENNIS

8 a.m.

TENNIS — ATP: The French Open, Semifinals, Paris

11 a.m.

NBC — ATP: The French Open, Semifinals, Paris

5 a.m. (Saturday)

TENNIS — Junior Girls’ and Boys’ Finals

6 a.m. (Saturday)

TENNIS — Junior Girls’ and Boys’ Finals

WNBA BASKETBALL

8 p.m.

ION — Phoenix at Dallas

10 p.m.

ION — Chicago at Los Angeles

_____

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.