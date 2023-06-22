NBA Draft Number 1 Selections

2023 — Victor Wembanyama, C, Metropolitans 92 France (San Antonio) 2022 — Paolo Banchero, F, Duke (Orlando) 2021 — Cade…

2023 — Victor Wembanyama, C, Metropolitans 92 France (San Antonio)

2022 — Paolo Banchero, F, Duke (Orlando)

2021 — Cade Cunningham, G, Oklahoma State (Detroit)

2020 — Anthony Edwards, G, Georgia (Minnesota)

2019 — Zion Williamson, F, Duke (New Orleans)

2018 — Deandre Ayton, C, Arizona (Phoenix)

2017 — Markelle Fultz, G, Philadelphia (Washington)

2016 — Ben Simmons, F, Philadelphia (LSU)

2015 — Karl-Anthony Towns, C, Minnesota (Kentucky)

2014 — Andrew Wiggins, G, Cleveland (Kansas)

2013 — Anthony Bennett, F, Cleveland (UNLV)

2012 — Anthony Davis, F, New Orleans (Kentucky)

2011 — Kyrie Irving, G, Cleveland (Duke)

2010 — John Wall, G, Washington (Kentucky)

2009 — Blake Griffin, F, Los Angeles Clippers (Oklahoma)

2008 — Derrick Rose, G, Chicago (Memphis)

2007 — Greg Oden, C, Portland (Ohio State)

2006 — Andrea Bargnani, F, Toronto (Benetton Treviso, Italy)

2005 — Andrew Bogut, C, Milwaukee (Utah)

2004 — Dwight Howard, F, Orlando (Southwest Atlantic Christian Academy, Atlanta)

2003 — LeBron James, G, Cleveland (St. Vincent-St. Mary HS, Akron, Ohio)

2002 — Yao Ming, C, Houston (China)

2001 — Kwame Brown, F-C, Washington (Glynn Academy HS)

2000 — Kenyon Martin, F, New Jersey (Cincinnati)

1999 — Elton Brand, F, Chicago (Duke)

1998 — Michael Olowokandi, C, L.A. Clippers (Pacific)

1997 — Tim Duncan, C, San Antonio (Wake Forest)

1996 — Allen Iverson, G, Philadelphia (Georgetown)

1995 — Joe Smith, C, Golden State (Maryland)

1994 — Glenn Robinson, F, Milwaukee (Purdue)

1993 — Chris Webber, F, Orlando (Michigan)

1992 — Shaquille O’Neal, C, Orlando (LSU)

1991 — Larry Johnson, F, Charlotte (UNLV)

1990 — Derrick Coleman, F, New Jersey (Syracuse)

1989 — Pervis Ellison, C, Sacramento (Louisville)

1988 — Danny Manning, F, L.A. Clippers (Kansas)

1987 — David Robinson, C, San Antonio (Navy)

1986 — Brad Daugherty, C, Cleveland (North Carolina)

1985 — Patrick Ewing, C, New York (Georgetown)

1984 — Akeem Olajuwon, C, Houston (Houston)

1983 — Ralph Sampson, C, Houston (Virginia)

1982 — James Worthy, F, L.A. Lakers (North Carolina)

1981 — Mark Aguirre, F, Dallas (DePaul)

1980 — Joe Barry Carroll, C, Golden State (Purdue)

1979 — Magic Johnson, G, L.A. Lakers (Michigan State)

1978 — Mychal Thompson, C, Portland (Minnesota)

1977 — Kent Benson, C, Milwaukee (Indiana)

1976 — John Lucas, G, Houston (Maryland)

1975 — David Thompson, G, Atlanta (N.C. State)

1974 — Bill Walton, C, Portland (UCLA)

1973 — Doug Collins, G, Philadelphia (Illinois State)

1972 — LaRue Martin, C, Portland (Loyola of Chicago)

1971 — Austin Carr, G, Cleveland (Notre Dame)

1970 — Bob Lanier, C, Detroit (St. Bonaventure)

1969 — Kareem Abdul-Jabbar, C, Milwaukee (UCLA)

1968 — Elvin Hayes, C, Houston (Houston)

1967 — Jimmy Walker, G, Detroit (Providence)

1966 — Cazzie Russell, F, New York (Michigan)

