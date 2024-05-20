Dallas visits Atlanta following Ogunbowale’s 35-point game

Dallas Wings (1-1) at Atlanta Dream (1-1) College Park, Georgia; Tuesday, 7:30 p.m. EDT BOTTOM LINE: Dallas Wings visits the…

Dallas Wings (1-1) at Atlanta Dream (1-1)

College Park, Georgia; Tuesday, 7:30 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: Dallas Wings visits the Atlanta Dream after Arike Ogunbowale scored 35 points in the Wings’ 83-74 loss to the Chicago Sky.

Atlanta went 19-21 overall with an 11-9 record at home during the 2023-24 season. The Dream gave up 84.0 points per game while committing 19.3 fouls last season.

Dallas went 11-9 on the road and 22-18 overall a season ago. The Wings shot 44.3% from the field and 31.7% from 3-point range last season.

INJURIES: Dream: None listed.

Wings: Awak Kuier: out for season (rest), Satou Sabally: out (shoulder), Jaelyn Brown: out (nose), Natasha Howard: out (foot).

