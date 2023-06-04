AMERICAN LEAGUE BATTING_Bichette, Toronto, .329; Yoshida, Boston, .318; Y.Díaz, Tampa Bay, .312; Urshela, Los Angeles, .310; Franco, Tampa Bay, .305;…

AMERICAN LEAGUE

BATTING_Bichette, Toronto, .329; Yoshida, Boston, .318; Y.Díaz, Tampa Bay, .312; Urshela, Los Angeles, .310; Franco, Tampa Bay, .305; Semien, Texas, .303; Hays, Baltimore, .301; Merrifield, Toronto, .299; Rizzo, New York, .297; Greene, Detroit, .296; Verdugo, Boston, .296.

RUNS_Semien, Texas, 54; A.García, Texas, 47; N.Lowe, Texas, 43; Judge, New York, 42; Jung, Texas, 42; Verdugo, Boston, 41; Y.Díaz, Tampa Bay, 39; Robert Jr., Chicago, 39; Alvarez, Houston, 38; Franco, Tampa Bay, 37; Ju.Rodríguez, Seattle, 37; Torres, New York, 37.

RBI_Alvarez, Houston, 51; A.García, Texas, 51; Devers, Boston, 49; Semien, Texas, 47; Heim, Texas, 46; J.Naylor, Cleveland, 41; Ohtani, Los Angeles, 41; Judge, New York, 40; Arozarena, Tampa Bay, 40; Mullins, Baltimore, 39; Vaughn, Chicago, 39; Mountcastle, Baltimore, 39; Bichette, Toronto, 39.

HITS_Bichette, Toronto, 85; Semien, Texas, 73; Franco, Tampa Bay, 68; Verdugo, Boston, 66; Guerrero Jr., Toronto, 65; N.Lowe, Texas, 65; Jung, Texas, 64; Ohtani, Los Angeles, 63; Rizzo, New York, 63; E.Ruiz, Oakland, 63; Yoshida, Boston, 63.

DOUBLES_M.Chapman, Toronto, 22; Verdugo, Boston, 19; Semien, Texas, 18; T.France, Seattle, 17; Franco, Tampa Bay, 17; Vaughn, Chicago, 17; N.Lowe, Texas, 16; Pasquantino, Kansas City, 16; J.Ramírez, Cleveland, 16; Robert Jr., Chicago, 16.

TRIPLES_Kiermaier, Toronto, 4; Rosario, Cleveland, 4; Witt Jr., Kansas City, 4; Greene, Detroit, 3; Mullins, Baltimore, 3; Ohtani, Los Angeles, 3; 19 tied at 2.

HOME RUNS_Judge, New York, 19; Alvarez, Houston, 15; Ohtani, Los Angeles, 15; A.García, Texas, 14; Robert Jr., Chicago, 13; Devers, Boston, 13; Trout, Los Angeles, 13; Burger, Chicago, 12; Y.Díaz, Tampa Bay, 12; Perez, Kansas City, 12; Jung, Texas, 12; Bichette, Toronto, 12.

STOLEN BASES_E.Ruiz, Oakland, 28; Franco, Tampa Bay, 21; Witt Jr., Kansas City, 18; Mateo, Baltimore, 16; Merrifield, Toronto, 16; Walls, Tampa Bay, 15; J.Lowe, Tampa Bay, 14; Mullins, Baltimore, 13; Volpe, New York, 13; Ju.Rodríguez, Seattle, 12.

PITCHING_McClanahan, Tampa Bay, 8-1; Eovaldi, Texas, 8-2; Cole, New York, 7-0; Javier, Houston, 7-1; Eflin, Tampa Bay, 7-1; Gibson, Baltimore, 7-3; Ryan, Minnesota, 7-3; J.Gray, Texas, 6-1; M.Pérez, Texas, 6-1; Kremer, Baltimore, 6-2; Kikuchi, Toronto, 6-2.

ERA_McClanahan, Tampa Bay, 2.07; E.Rodriguez, Detroit, 2.13; S.Gray, Minnesota, 2.15; F.Valdez, Houston, 2.17; Eovaldi, Texas, 2.24; J.Gray, Texas, 2.51; L.Castillo, Seattle, 2.55; Gausman, Toronto, 2.76; Ryan, Minnesota, 2.76; Cole, New York, 2.82.

STRIKEOUTS_Gausman, Toronto, 100; Ohtani, Los Angeles, 96; P.López, Minnesota, 86; Cole, New York, 84; F.Valdez, Houston, 84; L.Castillo, Seattle, 82; McClanahan, Tampa Bay, 82; Ryan, Minnesota, 80; Kopech, Chicago, 79; Eovaldi, Texas, 77.

