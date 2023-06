French Open Results

Tuesday At Stade Roland Garros Paris Purse: €23,115,000 Surface: Red clay PARIS (AP) _ Results Tuesday from French Open at…

Tuesday

At Stade Roland Garros

Paris

Purse: €23,115,000

Surface: Red clay

PARIS (AP) _ Results Tuesday from French Open at Stade Roland Garros (seedings in parentheses):

Men’s Singles

Quarterfinals

Novak Djokovic (3), Serbia, def. Karen Khachanov (11), Russia, 4-6, 7-6 (0), 6-2, 6-4.

Carlos Alcaraz (1), Spain, def. Stefanos Tsitsipas (5), Greece, 6-2, 6-1, 7-6 (5).

Women’s Singles

Quarterfinals

Karolina Muchova, Czech Republic, def. Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova, Russia, 7-5, 6-2.

Aryna Sabalenka (2), Belarus, def. Elina Svitolina, Ukraine, 6-4, 6-4.

Men’s Doubles

Quarterfinals

Marcel Granollers, Spain, and Horacio Zeballos (10), Argentina, def. Wesley Koolhof, Netherlands, and Neal Skupski (1), Britain, 6-3, 7-6 (4).

Ivan Dodig, Croatia, and Austin Krajicek (4), United States, def. Kevin Krawietz and Tim Puetz (11), Germany, 7-6 (6), 5-7, 6-4.

Women’s Doubles

Quarterfinals

Nicole Melichar-Martinez, United States, and Ellen Perez (6), Australia, def. Sara Sorribes Tormo, Spain, and Marie Bouzkova, Czech Republic, 7-5, 6-3.

Jessica Pegula and Coco Gauff (2), United States, def. Greet Minnen, Belgium, and Anna Bondar, Hungary, 6-2, 7-6 (2).

Mixed Doubles

Quarterfinals

Matwe Middelkoop, Netherlands, and Aldila Sutjiadi, Indonesia, def. Fabrice Martin, France, and Hao-Ching Chan, Taiwan, 7-5, 6-2.

Michael Venus, New Zealand, and Bianca Andreescu, Canada, def. Marcelo Arevalo-Gonzalez, El Salvador, and Marta Kostyuk (7), Ukraine, 7-5, 3-6, 10-6.

