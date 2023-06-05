Copper leads Chicago against Indiana after 27-point outing

Indiana Fever (1-4, 1-3 Eastern Conference) at Chicago Sky (4-3, 1-3 Eastern Conference) Chicago; Tuesday, 8 p.m. EDT BOTTOM LINE:…

Indiana Fever (1-4, 1-3 Eastern Conference) at Chicago Sky (4-3, 1-3 Eastern Conference)

Chicago; Tuesday, 8 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: Chicago hosts the Indiana Fever after Kahleah Copper scored 27 points in the Chicago Sky’s 86-82 victory over the New York Liberty.

Chicago went 14-4 at home and 15-3 in Eastern Conference action during the 2022-23 season. The Sky shot 48.1% from the field and 34.5% from 3-point range last season.

Indiana went 5-31 overall and 2-16 in Eastern Conference play during the 2022-23 season. The Fever averaged 15.2 points off of turnovers, 11.3 second chance points and 22.6 bench points last season.

INJURIES: Sky: Ruthy Hebard: out (personal), Isabelle Harrison: out (knee), Rebekah Gardner: out (foot), Morgan Bertsch: out (ankle).

Fever: None listed.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

