Bayern Munich signals decision is near on new coach to replace Thomas Tuchel

FRANKFURT, Germany (AP) — Bayern Munich honorary president Uli Hoeness says he expects a decision within a week on a new coach to replace Thomas Tuchel.

Tuchel is leaving at the end of the season after Bayern was beaten to the Bundesliga title by Bayer Leverkusen, although the team is facing Real Madrid in the Champions League semifinals next week.

“I think we will have a decision within a week,” Hoeness said on Friday in comments reported by the Frankfurter Allgemeine Zeitung newspaper.

Since Tuchel’s departure was announced in February, Bayern has missed out on signing Leverkusen coach Xabi Alonso and Germany’s Julian Nagelsmann, both of whom opted to stay with their teams. Since then, Austria coach Ralf Rangnick, formerly of Manchester United, has said he has been in contact with Bayern.

