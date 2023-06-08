Astros slugger Alvarez leaves game because of sore right oblique

TORONTO (AP) — Houston Astros slugger Yordan Alvarez left against Toronto after one at-bat Thursday night because of a sore…

TORONTO (AP) — Houston Astros slugger Yordan Alvarez left against Toronto after one at-bat Thursday night because of a sore right oblique.

Alvarez grounded out to first base in the first inning and was replaced at DH by Corey Julks when his turn came up again in the third.

Alvarez came in batting .274 with 17 home runs and 55 RBIs in 56 games.

The AL Rookie of the Year in 2019, Alvarez was an All-Star for the first time last season, when he hit .206 with a career-high 37 home runs and 97 RBIs.

