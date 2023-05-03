Sports on TV for May 8-14

Adv06
(All times Eastern)
Schedule subject to change and/or blackouts
Monday, May 8
COLLEGE GOLF
4:30 p.m.
GOLF — The PGA Works Collegiate Championships: First Round, Shoal Creek Club & Bent Brook Golf Course, Shoal Creek, Ala.
NBA BASKETBALL
7:30 p.m.
TNT — Eastern Conference Semifinal: New York at Miami, Game 4
10 p.m.
TNT — Western Conference Semifinal: Golden State at LA Lakers, Game 4
NHL HOCKEY
7:30 p.m.
ESPN — Conference Semifinal: TBD
10 p.m.
ESPN — Conference Semifinal: TBD
SOCCER (MEN’S)
10 a.m.
USA — Premier League: Leicester City at Fulham
12:30 p.m.
USA — Premier League: Everton at Brighton & Hove Albion
3 p.m.
USA — Premier League: Southampton at Nottingham Forest
Tuesday, May 9
COLLEGE BASEBALL
6 p.m.
ESPN2 — Vanderbilt at Louisville
COLLEGE GOLF
4:30 p.m.
GOLF — The PGA Works Collegiate Championships: Second Round, Shoal Creek Club & Bent Brook Golf Course, Shoal Creek, Ala.
LACROSSE (MEN’S)
7 p.m.
ESPNU — Premier Lacrosse League Draft
MLB BASEBALL
7 p.m.
TBS — Boston at Atlanta
NBA BASKETBALL
7:30 p.m.
TNT — Eastern Conference Semifinal: Philadelphia at Boston, Game 5 (If Necessary)
10 p.m.
TNT — Western Conference Semifinal: Phoenix at Denver, Game 5 (If Necessary)
NHL HOCKEY
8 p.m.
ESPN — Conference Semifinal: TBD
10:30 p.m.
ESPN — Conference Semifinal: TBD
SOCCER (MEN’S)
3 p.m.
CBS — UEFA Champions League: Manchester City at Real Madrid, Semifinal, Leg 1
Wednesday, May 10
COLLEGE GOLF
4:30 p.m.
GOLF — The PGA Works Collegiate Championships: Final Round, Shoal Creek Club & Bent Brook Golf Course, Shoal Creek, Ala.
NBA BASKETBALL
7:30 p.m.
TNT — Eastern Conference Semifinal: Miami at New York, Game 5 (If Necessary)
10 p.m.
TNT — Western Conference Semifinal: LA Lakers at Golden State, Game 5 (If Necessary)
NHL HOCKEY
8 p.m.
ESPN — Conference Semifinal: TBD
10:30 p.m.
ESPN — Conference Semifinal: TBD
SOCCER (MEN’S)
3 p.m.
CBS — UEFA Champions League: Inter Milan at AC Milan, Semifinal, Leg 1
Thursday, May 11
COLLEGE BASEBALL
8 p.m.
ESPNU — Auburn at Mississippi
GOLF
7 a.m.
GOLF — DP World Tour: The Soudal Open, First Round, Rinkven International Golf & Country Club, Schilde, Belgium
10:30 a.m.
GOLF — LPGA Tour: The Cognizant Founders Cup, First Round, Upper Montclair Country Club, Clifton, N.J.
1 p.m.
GOLF — PGA Tour Champions: The Regions Tradition, First Round, Greystone Founders Course, Birmingham, Ala.
4 p.m.
GOLF — PGA Tour: The AT&T Byron Nelson, First Round, TPC Craig Ranch, McKinney, Texas
NBA BASKETBALL
7:30 p.m.
ESPN — Eastern Conference Semifinal: Boston at Philadelphia, Game 6 (If Necessary)
10 p.m.
ESPN — Western Conference Semifinal: Denver at Phoenix, Game 6 (If Necessary)
Friday, May 12
AUTO RACING
3 p.m.
FS1 — NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series: Qualifying, Darlington Raceway, Darlington, S.C.
5 p.m.
FS1 — NASCAR Xfinity Series: Qualifying, Darlington Raceway, Darlington, S.C.
7:30 p.m.
FS1 — NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series: The Buckle Up South Carolina 200, Darlington Raceway, Darlington, S.C.
COLLEGE SOFTBALL
12 p.m.
ESPNU — American Athletic Tournament: TBD, Semifinal
2 p.m.
ESPNU — Big 12 Tournament: TBD
7:30 p.m.
ESPNU — Pac-12 Tournament: TBD, Semifinal
10 p.m.
ESPNU — Cal St.-Fullerton at Long Beach St.
GOLF
7 a.m.
GOLF — DP World Tour: The Soudal Open, Second Round, Rinkven International Golf & Country Club, Schilde, Belgium
10:30 a.m.
GOLF — LPGA Tour: The Cognizant Founders Cup, Second Round, Upper Montclair Country Club, Clifton, N.J.
1 p.m.
GOLF — PGA Tour Champions: The Regions Tradition, Second Round, Greystone Founders Course, Birmingham, Ala.
4 p.m.
GOLF — PGA Tour: The AT&T Byron Nelson, Second Round, TPC Craig Ranch, McKinney, Texas
MIXED MARTIAL ARTS
4 p.m.
SHO — Bellator 296 Main Card: Gegard Mousasi vs. Fabian Edwards (Middleweights), Paris
NBA BASKETBALL
7:30 p.m.
ESPN — Eastern Conference Semifinal: New York at Miami, Game 6 (If Necessary)
10 p.m.
ESPN — Western Conference Semifinal: Golden State at LA Lakers, Game 6 (If Necessary)
Saturday, May 13
AUTO RACING
1:30 p.m.
FOX — NASCAR Xfinity Series: The Shriners Children’s 200, Darlington Raceway, Darlington, S.C.
3:30 p.m.
NBC — NTT IndyCar Series: The GMR Grand Prix, Indianapolis Motor Speedway Road Course, Indianapolis
9 p.m.
FS1 — NASCAR Cup Series: Qualifying, Darlington Raceway, Darlington, S.C. (Taped)
10 p.m.
USA — AMA Monster Energy Supercross: Round 17, Salt Lake City
BOXING
9 p.m.
SHO — Showtime Championship Main Card: Rolando vs. Ismael Barroso (Super-Lightweights), Las Vegas
10 p.m.
ESPN — Top Rank Main Card: Janibek Alimkhanuly vs. Steven Butler (Middleweights), Stockton, Calif.
COLLEGE BASEBALL
10:30 p.m.
ESPNU — C Santa Barbara at Long Beach St.
COLLEGE LACROSSE (MEN’S)
2:30 p.m.
ESPNU — NCAA Tournament: TBD, First Round
7:30 p.m.
ESPNU — NCAA Tournament: TBD, First Round
GOLF
7 a.m.
GOLF — DP World Tour: The Soudal Open, Third Round, Rinkven International Golf & Country Club, Schilde, Belgium
1 p.m.
CW — LIV Golf League: Second Round, Cedar Ridge Country Club, Tulsa, Okla.
GOLF — PGA Tour: The AT&T Byron Nelson, Third Round, TPC Craig Ranch, McKinney, Texas
3 p.m.
CBS — PGA Tour: The AT&T Byron Nelson, Third Round, TPC Craig Ranch, McKinney, Texas
GOLF — PGA Tour Champions: The Regions Tradition, Third Round, Greystone Founders Course, Birmingham, Ala.
5 p.m.
GOLF — LPGA Tour: The Cognizant Founders Cup, Third Round, Upper Montclair Country Club, Clifton, N.J.
MIXED MARTIAL ARTS
11:30 a.m.
ESPN — UFC Fight Night Prelims: Undercard Bouts, Charlotte, N.C.
MLB BASEBALL
4 p.m.
FS1 — Texas at Oakland
7 p.m.
FOX — Regional Coverage: TBA
SOCCER (MEN’S)
7:30 p.m.
USA — Premier League: Newcastle United at Leeds United
10 a.m.
USA — Premier League: Tottenham Hotspur at Aston Villa
12:30 p.m.
NBC — Premier League: TBA
7 p.m.
ESPN2 — USL Championship: The Miami FC at Louisville City FC
USFL FOOTBALL
12:30 p.m.
USA — Pittsburgh at Michigan
4 p.m.
FOX — Houston at Birmingham
Sunday, May 14
AUTO RACING
3 p.m.
FS1 — NASCAR Cup Series: The Goodyear 400, Darlington Raceway, Darlington, S.C.
BOWLING
1 p.m.
FOX — PBA: Players Championship Finals
COLLEGE BASEBALL
12 p.m.
ESPN2 — Penn St. at Nebraska
COLLEGE LACROSSE (MEN’S)
2:30 p.m.
ESPNU — NCAA Tournament: TBD, First Round
7:30 p.m.
ESPNU — NCAA Tournament: TBD, First Round
COLLEGE SOFTBALL
7 p.m.
ESPN2 — NCAA Softball Selection Show
GOLF
7:30 a.m.
GOLF — DP World Tour: The Soudal Open, Final Round, Rinkven International Golf & Country Club, Schilde, Belgium
1 p.m.
CW — LIV Golf League: Final Round, Cedar Ridge Country Club, Tulsa, Okla.
GOLF — PGA Tour: The AT&T Byron Nelson, Final Round, TPC Craig Ranch, McKinney, Texas
3 p.m.
CBS — PGA Tour: The AT&T Byron Nelson, Final Round, TPC Craig Ranch, McKinney, Texas
GOLF — PGA Tour Champions: The Regions Tradition, Final Round, Greystone Founders Course, Birmingham, Ala.
5 p.m.
GOLF — LPGA Tour: The Cognizant Founders Cup, Final Round, Upper Montclair Country Club, Clifton, N.J.
MLB BASEBALL
7 p.m.
ESPN — St. Louis at Boston
SOCCER (MEN’S)
9 a.m.
USA — Premier League: Manchester City at Everton
11:30 a.m.
USA — Premier League: Brighton & Hove Albion at Arsenal
USFL FOOTBALL
12 p.m.
NBC — New Jersey vs. Philadelphia, Detroit
3 p.m.
FOX — Memphis at New Orleans
