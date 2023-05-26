Sports on TV for May 27-28

(All times Eastern)
Schedule subject to change and/or blackouts
Saturday, May 27
AUSTRALIAN RULES FOOTBALL
3 a.m.
FS2 — AFL: Greater Western Sydney at Geelong
1 a.m. (Sunday)
FS2 — AFL: North Melbourne at Collingwood
AUTO RACING
6:25 a.m.
ESPN2 — Formula 1: Practice, Circuit de Monaco, Monte Carlo, Monaco
9:55 a.m.
ESPN — Formula 1: Qualifying, Circuit de Monaco, Monte Carlo, Monaco
12 p.m.
FS1 — NASCAR Xfinity Series: The Alsco Uniforms 300, Charlotte Motor Speedway, Concord, N.C.
7 p.m.
FS1 — NASCAR Cup Series: Qualifying, Charlotte Motor Speedway, Concord, N.C.
BASKETBALL AFRICA LEAGUE
12 p.m.
NBATV — Al Ahly Sporting Club vs. Association Sportive des Douanes, Final, Kigali, Rwanda
CHL HOCKEY
3 p.m.
NHLN — Memorial Cup: Kamloops Blazers vs. Quebec Remparts, Kamloops, British Columbia
COLLEGE BASEBALL
10 a.m.
BTN — Big Ten Tournament: TBD, Semifinal 1, Omaha, Neb.
12 p.m.
ESPNU — Big South Tournament: TBD, Championship, High Point, N.C.
1 p.m.
ACCN — Atlantic Coast Tournament: TBD, Semifinal, Durham, N.C.
SECN — Southeastern Tournament: TBD, Semifinal, Hoover, Ala.
2 p.m.
BTN — Big Ten Tournament: TBD, Semifinal 2, Omaha, Neb.
4 p.m.
ESPNU — West Coast Tournament: TBD, Championship, Las Vegas
4:30 p.m.
SECN — Southeastern Tournament: TBD, Semifinal, Hoover, Ala.
5 p.m.
ACCN — Atlantic Coast Tournament: TBD, Semifinal, Durham, N.C.
6 p.m.
BTN — Big Ten Tournament: TBD, Semifinal 3, Omaha, Neb. (If Necessary)
10 p.m.
ESPN2 — Pac-12 Tournament: TBD, Championship, Scottsdale, Ariz.
COLLEGE LACROSSE (MEN’S)
12 p.m.
ESPN2 — NCAA Tournament: Penn St. vs. Duke, Semifinal, Philadelphia
2:30 p.m.
ESPN2 — NCAA Tournament: Notre Dame vs. Virginia, Semifinal, Philadelphia
COLLEGE SOFTBALL
1 p.m.
ESPN — NCAA Tournament: TBA, Super Regional, Game 2
3 p.m.
ABC — NCAA Tournament: Tennessee vs. Texas, Super Regional, Game 2, Knoxville, Tenn.
ESPN — NCAA Tournament: TBA, Super Regional, Game 2
5 p.m.
ESPN — NCAA Tournament: TBA, Super Regional, Game 2
ESPN2 — NCAA Tournament: TBD, Super Regional, Game 3 (If Necessary)
7 p.m.
ESPN — NCAA Tournament: TBA, Super Regional, Game 2
ESPN2 — NCAA Tournament: TBD, Super Regional, Game 3 (If Necessary)
9 p.m.
ESPN — NCAA Tournament: TBA, Super Regional, Game 2
GOLF
6:30 a.m.
GOLF — DP World Tour: The KLM Open, Third Round, Bernardus Golf Course, Cromvoirt, Netherlands
1 p.m.
CW — LIV Golf League: Second Round, Trump National Golf Club, Washington
GOLF — PGA Tour: The Charles Schwab Challenge, Third Round, Colonial Golf Course, Fort Worth, Texas
1:30 p.m.
NBC — PGA Tour Champions: The KitchenAid Senior PGA Championship, Third Round, Fields Ranch East, Benton Harbor, Mich.
3 p.m.
CBS — PGA Tour: The Charles Schwab Challenge, Third Round, Colonial Golf Course, Fort Worth, Texas
5:30 p.m.
GOLF — LPGA Tour: The Bank of Hope, Match-Play – Quarterfinals, Shadow Creek, Las Vegas
6:30 a.m. (Sunday)
GOLF — DP World Tour: The KLM Open, Final Round, Bernardus Golf Course, Cromvoirt, Netherlands
HORSE RACING
12:30 p.m.
FS2 — NYRA: America’s Day at the Races
IIHF HOCKEY (MEN’S)
7 a.m.
NHLN — World Championship: Canada vs. Latvia, Semifinal, Tampere, Finland
11 a.m.
NHLN — World Championship: U.S. vs Germany, Semifinal, Tampere, Finland
LACROSSE (MEN’S)
7 p.m.
ESPNU — NLL Finals: Colorado at Buffalo, Game 1
MLB BASEBALL
1 p.m.
MLBN — Regional Coverage: San Diego at NY Yankees OR Chicago White Sox at Detroit
4 p.m.
FS1 — Philadelphia at Atlanta
7 p.m.
FOX — Regional Coverage: Boston at Arizona, Cincinnati at Chicago Cubs, St. Louis at Cleveland
10 p.m.
MLBN — Regional Coverage: Miami at LA Angels OR NY Mets at Colorado (9 p.m.)
NBA BASKETBALL
8:30 p.m.
TNT — Eastern Conference Final: Boston at Miami, Game 6
NHL HOCKEY
8 p.m.
ABC — Western Conference Final: Dallas at Vegas, Game 5
RUGBY (MEN’S)
5:30 a.m.
FS2 — NRL: Canberra at South Sydney
1 p.m.
CNBC — Premiership: Saracens vs. Sale, Grand Final, Twickenham, England (Taped)
6 p.m.
FS2 — MLR: Seattle at Old Glory DC
SOCCER (MEN’S)
7:25 a.m.
CBSSN — SPFL: Aberdeen at Celtic
10 p.m.
FS2 — CPL: HFX Wanderers FC at Pacific FC
SOCCER (WOMEN’S)
9:30 a.m.
CBSSN — FASL: Manchester United at Liverpool
8 p.m.
CBSSN — NWSL: NC Courage at Racing Louisville
TENNIS
6 a.m.
TENNIS — Geneva-ATP, Lyon-ATP, Strasbourg-WTA, Rabat-WTA Finals
5 a.m. (Sunday)
TENNIS — French Open Early Rounds
6 a.m. (Sunday)
TENNIS — French Open Early Rounds
TRACK AND FIELD
4:30 p.m.
NBC — USATF: The LA Grand Prix, Los Angeles
USFL FOOTBALL
4 p.m.
FOX — New Orleans at Birmingham
9 p.m.
FS1 — Philadelphia vs. Pittsburgh, Canton, Ohio
WNBA BASKETBALL
1 p.m.
CBS — Connecticut at New York
9 p.m.
NBATV — Los Angeles at Las Vegas
Sunday, May 28
AUTO RACING
7:30 a.m.
ABC — Formula 1: The Monaco Grand Prix, Circuit de Monaco, Monte Carlo, Monaco
12:30 p.m.
NBC — NTT IndyCar Series: The Indianapolis 500, Indianapolis Motor Speedway, Indianapolis
6 p.m.
FOX — NASCAR Cup Series: The Coca-Cola 600, Charlotte Motor Speedway, Concord, N.C.
2 a.m. (Monday)
CNBC — AMA Monster Energy Supercross Championship: Round 18, Pala, Calif. (Taped)
CHL HOCKEY
4 p.m.
NHLN — Memorial Cup: Peterborough Petes vs. Seattle Thunderbirds, Kamloops, British Columbia
COLLEGE BASEBALL
12 p.m.
ESPN2 — Atlantic Coast Tournament: TBD, Championship, Durham, N.C.
ESPNEWS — American Athletic Tournament: TBD, Championship, Clearwater, Fla.
2 p.m.
CBSSN — Conference USA Tournament: TBD, Championship, Houston
3 p.m.
BTN — Big Ten Tournament: TBD, Championship, Omaha, Neb.
SECN — Southeastern Tournament: TBD, Championship, Hoover, Ala.
6 p.m.
ESPNU — Big 12 Tournament: TBD, Championship, Arlington, Texas
COLLEGE LACROSSE (WOMEN’S)
12 p.m.
ESPN — NCAA Tournament: TBD, Championship, Cary, N.C.
COLLEGE SOFTBALL
2 p.m.
ESPN — NCAA Tournament: TBD, Super Regional, Game 3 (If Necessary)
ESPNU — NCAA Tournament: TBD, Super Regional, Game 3 (If Necessary)
4 p.m.
ESPN — NCAA Tournament: TBD, Super Regional, Game 3 (If Necessary)
ESPNU — NCAA Tournament: TBD, Super Regional, Game 3 (If Necessary)
6 p.m.
ESPN2 — NCAA Tournament: TBD, Super Regional, Game 3 (If Necessary)
8 p.m.
ESPN2 — NCAA Tournament: TBD, Super Regional, Game 3 (If Necessary)
GOLF
6:30 a.m.
GOLF — DP World Tour: The KLM Open, Final Round, Bernardus Golf Course, Cromvoirt, Netherlands
1 p.m.
CW — LIV Golf League: Final Round, Trump National Golf Club, Washington
GOLF — PGA Tour: The Charles Schwab Challenge, Final Round, Colonial Golf Course, Fort Worth, Texas
3 p.m.
CBS — PGA Tour: The Charles Schwab Challenge, Final Round, Colonial Golf Course, Fort Worth, Texas
GOLF — PGA Tour Champions: The KitchenAid Senior PGA Championship, Final Round, Fields Ranch East, Benton Harbor, Mich.
4 p.m.
NBC — PGA Tour Champions: The KitchenAid Senior PGA Championship, Final Round, Fields Ranch East, Benton Harbor, Mich.
6:30 p.m.
GOLF — LPGA Tour: The Bank of Hope, Match-Play – Finals, Shadow Creek, Las Vegas
HORSE RACING
12:30 p.m.
FS1 — NYRA: America’s Day at the Races
4:30 p.m.
FS2 — NYRA: America’s Day at the Races
IIHF HOCKEY (MEN’S)
8 a.m.
NHLN — World Championship: TBD, Bronze-Medal Game, Tampere, Finland
1 p.m.
NHLN — World Championship: TBD, Gold-Medal Game, Tampere, Finland
MILITARY BASKETBALL ASSOCIATION (MEN’S)
7 p.m.
CBSSN — TBD, Championship, Wichita, Kan.
MLB BASEBALL
11:35 a.m.
PEACOCK — LA Dodgers at Tampa Bay
1:30 p.m.
MLBN — Regional Coverage: St. Louis at Cleveland OR Texas at Baltimore
4:30 p.m.
MLBN — Regional Coverage: Boston at Arizona OR Miami at LA Angels (Joined in Progress)
7 p.m.
ESPN — Philadelphia at Atlanta
SOCCER (MEN’S)
11:30 a.m.
BRAVO — Premier League: Fulham at Manchester United
CNBC — Premier League: Tottenham Hotspur at Leeds United
SYFY — Premier League: West Ham United at Leicester City
USA — Premier League: Bournemouth at Everton
12 p.m.
CBSSN — Serie A: Cremonese at Lazio
1:50 p.m.
FS2 — FIFA U-20 World Cup Group Stage: Iraq vs. England, Group E, Buenos Aires, Argentina
3 p.m.
FOX — MLS: Portland at Sporting Kansas City
8:30 p.m.
FS1 — Columbus Crew SC at Nashville SC
SOCCER (WOMEN’S)
5:55 p.m.
FS2 — CONCACAF U-20 Championship Soccer Group Stage: Jamaica vs. U.S., Group A, Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic
TENNIS
5 a.m.
TENNIS — French Open Early Rounds
6 a.m.
TENNIS — French Open Early Rounds
5 a.m. (Monday)
TENNIS — French Open Early Rounds
6 a.m. (Monday)
TENNIS — French Open Early Rounds
TRACK AND FIELD
2 p.m.
CNBC — IIAF World Athletics Diamond League: The Meeting International Mohammed VI d’Athletisme de Rabat, Rabat, Morocco
USFL FOOTBALL
2:30 p.m.
USA — Houston at Memphis
5:30 p.m.
FS1 — Michigan vs. New Jersey, Canton, Ohio
WNBA BASKETBALL
3 p.m.
NBATV — Indiana at Atlanta
6 p.m.
NBATV — Dallas at Chicago
9 p.m.
CBSSN — Minnesota at Las Vegas
