Sports Betting Line

The Associated Press

May 27, 2023, 11:54 PM

MLB

Sunday

American League

FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE
at BALTIMORE -146 Texas +124
Chicago White Sox -112 at DETROIT -104
Toronto -112 at MINNESOTA -104
Houston -270 at OAKLAND +220

National League

FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE
San Francisco -124 at MILWAUKEE +106
at CHICAGO CUBS -162 Cincinnati +136
N.Y Mets -142 at COLORADO +120
at ATLANTA -275 Philadelphia +225

Interleague

FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE
at TAMPA BAY OFF LA Dodgers OFF
at N.Y YANKEES -148 San Diego +126
St. Louis -146 at CLEVELAND +124
Washington -120 at KANSAS CITY +102
at LA ANGELS -142 Miami +120
at SEATTLE -156 Pittsburgh +132
Boston -118 at ARIZONA +100

For the latest odds, go to FanDuel Sportsbook, https://sportsbook.fanduel.com/

