MLB Sunday American League FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE at BALTIMORE -146 Texas +124 Chicago White Sox -112 at DETROIT -104…

Listen now to WTOP News

MLB

Sunday

American League

FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE at BALTIMORE -146 Texas +124 Chicago White Sox -112 at DETROIT -104 Toronto -112 at MINNESOTA -104 Houston -270 at OAKLAND +220

National League

FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE San Francisco -124 at MILWAUKEE +106 at CHICAGO CUBS -162 Cincinnati +136 N.Y Mets -142 at COLORADO +120 at ATLANTA -275 Philadelphia +225

Interleague

FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE at TAMPA BAY OFF LA Dodgers OFF at N.Y YANKEES -148 San Diego +126 St. Louis -146 at CLEVELAND +124 Washington -120 at KANSAS CITY +102 at LA ANGELS -142 Miami +120 at SEATTLE -156 Pittsburgh +132 Boston -118 at ARIZONA +100

For the latest odds, go to FanDuel Sportsbook, https://sportsbook.fanduel.com/

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.