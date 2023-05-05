Ryan Newman to return to Cup Series with Rick Ware Racing

KANSAS CITY, Kan. (AP) — Ryan Newman will return to the NASCAR Cup Series for the first time in nearly…

KANSAS CITY, Kan. (AP) — Ryan Newman will return to the NASCAR Cup Series for the first time in nearly two years after Rick Ware Racing said Friday the veteran driver would make select starts this season beginning with the May 14 race at Darlington.

The 45-year-old Newman won 18 times and made 725 starts in NASCAR’s top series, but his most recent was the Phoenix race to end his 2021 season with Roush Fenway Racing. He made a couple of starts last year in the Whelen Modified Tour.

Newman was recently named one of NASCAR’s 75 greatest drivers.

“I think this will be good for all of us with our combined experience and knowledge,” he said. “Being part of the Throwback Weekend at one of my favorites tracks in Darlington is pretty special.”

Rick Ware Racing has fielded Cup Series cars on a full-time basis since 2017 with a variety of drivers. J.J. Yeley, Riley Herbst, Todd Gilliland and Brennan Poole have driven the No. 15 Ford this season, while Cody Ware, Matt Crafton and Zane Smith have spent time with Yeley in the No. 51 Ford.

“I remember watching ‘Thursday Night Thunder’ on ESPN and seeing Ryan compete against some stout competition in those days,” Ware said. “He brings great depth and insight to RWR while we continue to grow our team.”

